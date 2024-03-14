According to Thick Brick Blogspot , the September 2023 enquiry on Dato Malik Dashtigeer’s July arrest by MACC has no development yet and there is the likelihood that there is no case against alleged human trafficking former Minister Dato Saravanan’s “business associate”.

He is now implicated in an international drug syndicate involving India, Australia and New Zealand. The reporter inferring of his involvement claimed it involves Malaysia too.

And, Malaysians apparently has a notorious reputation in the illegal drug trade. One was arrested early in the year in a drug bust involving an international drug trafficking syndicate.

Five days ago on March 9th, the Narcotic Control Bureau of India busted an India-Australia-New Zealand drug racket of pseudoephedrine involving a Tamil Film Producer, Jaffer Saddiq. Four others were arrested in a warehouse in Delhi.

Adding a twist of this arrest news, Senior Reporter and owner of media Savukku, Shankar made an allegation in an interview on Youtube that Malaysia is part of the drug racket and the boss to Jaffer is a Malaysian and is influential in the Tamil film industry. The Youtube link is here for those who could comprehend Tamil.

In the interview, which attracted 440,000 hits, Malaysiakini reported that the name undisclosed Malaysian boss has close links with many Tamil celebrity and his arrest could lead to those from the Tamil film industry.

Immediately implicated is Dato Malik, who is known as an Indian movie distributor and organised Indian performers to Malaysia.

Sources claimed the raid on his premise by MACC laat year found assets which include RM38 million, 17 luxury cars and 200 kg of gold bar. That is more gold than the Aman Palestine raid.

The Tamil entertainment business for a 6% Indian population is surprisingly too rewarding. Any amateur Sherlock Holmes would have suspected. Meanwhile, the police is seeking for more information on the allegation.

Bukit Aman’s Narcotic Department has no bilateral arrangement with NCB. Communication with NCB will be made via Interpol and US’s DEA. So far IGP said they have no information linking any Malaysian with Jaffer.

Meanwhile, Dato Malik denied any involvement and to never have met Jaffer. He has immediately instructed his lawyers in Malaysia and India to take legal action against the reporter.

According to NCB, Jaffer handled 45 consignments to various countries in the last 3 years and it involved 3,500 kg of pseudoephedrine. Money from the drug sales were laundered through legitimate business such as filmmaking, construction and hospitality.

This news is of interest because this blog had questioned why there has been no case on the 2019 drug bust in Penang involving cocaine from Columbia worth RM2.4 billion?

It was bigger than the drug bust in Shah Alam the same year worth half a billion ringgit.

In January, a Malaysian fugitive wanted as a drug kingpin by Thailand was arrested in Laos.

According to Thai police, the suspect is involved in an international drug syndicate and contribute to 70% of drug trafficking in Thailand. The man from Parit Buntar is linked to a local drug syndicate. He will face prosecution in Thailand.

Moneygame scam operators are known to bankroll drug trafficking businesses across the border.

A Malaysian politicians’ bag carrier and fund raiser have been known to be in a PLC company with an FBI wanted international drug lord and convicted murderer.

Cops looking into claim that Indian drug lord is Malaysian

Indian journalist A. Shankar, a former police officer, made the claim while commenting on the case of politician and Tamil film producer Jaffer Sadiq , who was linked to a RM1.13bil drug bust by the NCB.

In an interview, Shankar noted that the syndicate has links in Malaysia, New Zealand and Australia.

“Since they (NCB) mentioned Malaysia, let me give you a clue. Jaffer’s boss is in Malaysia. He is very influential in the Indian cinema industry.

“He is the one who controls Jaffer. This Malaysian has close ties with numerous celebrities in the Tamil film industry. If he is arrested, many players in the Tamil film industry will be implicated,” said Shankar, without disclosing a name.

On Feb 25, Tamil Nadu’s ruling party DMK sacked Jaffer after the allegations surfaced.

I’ve never met Jaffer Sadiq, says businessman ‘Datuk Malik’

Businessman Abdul Malik Dasthigeer, who is also known as “Datuk Malik”, denies he has any ties to Jaffer Sadiq, who was linked to a RM1.13bil drug bust by India’s Narcotics Control Bureau.

He said statements linking him to Jaffer were defamatory, adding that he had never met the Tamil film producer.

“There are some who want to tarnish my name, especially from the film industry,” he said in an Instagram video on Wednesday (March 13).

Malik is well-known for distributing Indian movies and organising performances by Indian artistes in Malaysia.

The Malik Streams Corporation chief executive officer said he had lodged a report at the Dang Wangi police headquarters on Tuesday (March 13), and sent a copy of it to the Indian High Commission.

“I have also informed my lawyers both in India and Malaysia to take legal action against those who continue to share or make slanderous statements against me,” he said.

On Monday (March 11), a journalist from India claimed that a Malaysian was the boss of a drug kingpin who was recently nabbed in India.

Journalist A. Shankar, a former police officer, made the claim while commenting on the case of politician and Tamil film producer Jaffer Sadiq, who was linked to a RM1.13bil drug bust.

Shankar claimed that the syndicate had links in Malaysia, New Zealand and Australia and that Jaffer’s boss was in Malaysia and was influential in the Indian cinema industry.

Last year, Abdul Malik and several others were detained in a multi-agency task force operation led by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

The case was investigated under the MACC Act 2009, the Anti-Money Laundering Act, Anti-Terrorist Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001, Income Tax Act 1967 and Customs Act 1967.

Abdul Malik was released on bail several days later.

