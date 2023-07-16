The information regarding the Fixed Deposit Accounts of Mahathir’s wife and 3 of his children are as below. These accounts were opened at an Israeli Singapore‐based bank in the neighbouring country of Singapore.

The bank is “ISRAELI NATIONAL BANK SINGAPORE”

Family of Dr. Mahathir:

  1. Name : Ms Siti Hasmah Bte Mohamed Ali
    Post : Wife of Prime Minister
    Passport No. : D 173596 (M)
    Bank : Israeli National Bank
    Type of Account : Fixed Deposit (Foreign Currency)
    3 years
    Account No : AGF‐2192‐2442‐ 722‐(X)
    Amount : USD 4,000,000.00
    Date of opening account : 25/06/95
    Date of Maturity : 25/06/98
    (Maturity continued to 25/06/2001)
    (Extension interest agreed upon)
  2. Name : Ms Siti Hasmah Bte Mohamed Ali
    Post : Wife of Prime Minister
    Passport No. : D 173596 (M)
    Bank : Israeli National Bank
    Type of Account : Fixed Deposit (Foreign Currency)
    3 years
    Account No : FA‐4196‐2493‐ 313 (A)
    Amount : USD 8,000,000.00
    Date of opening account : 09/06/97
    Date of Maturity : 09/06/00
    2 of 21
  3. Name : Ms Siti Hasmah Bte Mohamed Ali
    Post : Wife of Prime Minister
    Passport No. : D 173596 (M)
    Bank : Israeli National Bank
    Type of Account : Fixed Deposit (Foreign Currency)
    3 years
    Account No : DD‐3919‐714‐ 271‐(A)
    Amount : USD 5,500,000.00
    Date of opening account : 06/12/95
    Date of Maturity : 06/12/98
  4. Name : Ms Siti Hasmah Bte Mohamed Ali
    Post : Wife of Prime Minister
    Passport No. : D 173596 (M)
    Bank : Israeli National Bank
    Type of Account : Fixed Deposit (Foreign Currency)
    3 years
    Account No : FB‐5614‐1499‐ 515 (C)
    Amount : USD 9,800,000.00
    Date of opening account : 12/11/97
    Date of Maturity : 12/11/2000
  5. Name : Ms Siti Hasmah Bte Mohamed Ali
    Post : Wife of Prime Minister
    Passport No. : D 173596 (M)
    Bank : Israeli National Bank
    Type of Account : Fixed Deposit (Foreign Currency)
    3 years
    Account No : CE‐2418‐7172‐ 492 (E)
    Amount : USD 5,000,000.00
    Date of opening account : 07/03/98
    Date of Maturity : 07/03/01
    3 of 21
  6. Name : Ms Siti Hasmah Bte Mohamed Ali
    Post : Wife of Prime Minister
    Passport No. : D 173596 (M)
    Bank : Israeli National Bank
    Type of Account : Fixed Deposit (Foreign Currency)
    3 years
    Account No : GB‐6921‐4212‐ 712 (F)
    Amount : USD 6,650,000.00
    Date of opening account : 19/03/95
    Date of Maturity : 19/03/98
    (Maturity continuity to 19/03/2001)
  7. Name : Ms Marina Bte Mahathir
    Post : Malaysia AIDS Council President
    Passport No. : R 671918 (M)
    Bank : Israeli National Bank
    Type of Account : Fixed Deposit (Foreign Currency)
    3 years
    Account No : C‐719‐418‐210 (M)
    Amount : USD 13,000,000.00
    Date of opening account : 17/06/96
    Date of Maturity : 17/06/99
  8. Name : Ms Marina Bte Mahathir
    Post : Malaysia AIDS Council President
    Passport No. : R 671918 (M)
    Bank : Israeli National Bank
    Type of Account : Fixed Deposit (Foreign Currency)
    3 years
    Account No : F‐817‐200‐11 (C)
    Amount : USD 12,500,000.00
    Date of opening account : 03/12/96
    Date of Maturity : 03/12/99
    4 of 21
  9. Name : Ms Marina Bte Mahathir
    Post : Malaysia AIDS Council President
    Passport No. : R 671918 (M)
    Bank : Israeli National Bank
    Type of Account : Fixed Deposit (Foreign Currency)
    5 years
    Account No : G‐211‐922‐718‐ 2 (D)
    Amount : USD 15,000,000.00
    Date of opening account : 12/07/97
    Date of Maturity : 12/07/02
  10. Name : Mr Mokhzani Bin Mahathir
    Post : Son of Prime Minister
    Passport No. : R 719325 (M)
    Bank : Israeli National Bank
    Type of Account : Fixed Deposit (Foreign Currency)
    1 years
    Account No : F‐3532‐3310‐ 501 (NG)
    Amount : USD 15,500,000.00
    Date of opening account : 21/09/98
    Date of Maturity : 21/09/99
  11. Name : Mr Mokhzani Bin Mahathir
    Post : Son of Prime Minister
    Passport No. : R 719325 (M)
    Bank : Israeli National Bank
    Type of Account : Fixed Deposit (Foreign Currency)
    3 years
    Account No : DA‐9159‐7211‐ 819 (M)
    Amount : USD 4,500,000.00
    Date of opening account : 20/05/96
    Date of Maturity : 20/05/99
  12. Name : Mr Mokhzani Bin Mahathir
    Post : Son of Prime Minister
    Passport No. : R 719325 (M)
    Bank : Israeli National Bank
    Type of Account : Fixed Deposit (Foreign Currency)
    5 of 21
    3 years
    Account No : ME‐3138‐5144‐ 219 (A)
    Amount : USD 10,000,000.00
    Date of opening account : 08/09/97
    Date of Maturity : 08/09/00
  13. Name : Mr Mokhzani Bin Mahathir
    Post : Son of Prime Minister
    Passport No. : R 719325 (M)
    Bank : Israeli National Bank
    Type of Account : Current Account
    Account No : A‐7213‐4441‐ 223 (MB)
    Amount : USD 15,500,000.00
    Date of opening account : 11/12/97
    Withdrawal : USD 5,000,000.00 on 10/02/98
    Cheque No. F2912718
    Deposit : USD 9,500,000.00
    Last Balance : USD 19,500,000.00
  14. Name : Mr Mokhzani Bin Mahathir
    Post : Son of Prime Minister
    Passport No. : R 719325 (M)
    Bank : Israeli National Bank
    Type of Account : Fixed Deposit (Foreign Currency)
    1 years
    Account No : F‐3518‐3279‐ 441 (ND)
    Amount : USD 10,000,000.00
    Date of opening account : 08/09/98
    Date of Maturity : 08/09/99
    6 of 21
  15. Name : Mr Mokhzani Bin Mahathir
    Post : Son of Prime Minister
    Passport No. : R 719325 (M)
    Bank : Israeli National Bank
    Type of Account : Fixed Deposit (Foreign Currency)
    3 years
    Account No : M‐3121‐3149‐ 512 (D)
    Amount : USD 7,000,000.00
    Date of opening account : 03/12/95
    Date of Maturity : 03/12/98
  16. Name : Mr Mirzan Bin Mahathir
    Post : Son of Prime Minister
    Passport No. : R 914315 (M)
    Bank : Israeli National Bank
    Type of Account : Fixed Deposit (Foreign Currency)
    3 years
    Account No : LA‐5716‐3919‐ 862 (C)
    Amount : USD 15,000,000.00
    Date of opening account : 16/08/96
    Date of Maturity : 16/08/99
  17. Name : Mr Mirzan Bin Mahathir
    Post : Son of Prime Minister
    Passport No. : R 914315 (M)
    Bank : Israeli National Bank
    Type of Account : Fixed Deposit 2 years
    Account No : CM‐6983‐7419‐ 365 (F)
    Amount : S $ 10,000,000.00
    Date of opening account : 29/06/97
    Date of Maturity : 29/06/99

18. Name : Mr Mirzan Bin Mahathir
Post : Son of Prime Minister
Passport No. : R 914315 (M)
Bank : Israeli National Bank
Type of Account : Fixed Deposit 2 years
Account No : JE – 8145 ‐6073‐ 396 (L)
Amount : $ 5,000,000.00
Date of opening account : 15/11/97
Date of Maturity: 15/11/99

19. Name : Mr Mirzan Bin Mahathir

Post : Son of Prime Minister

Passport No. : R 914315 (M)

Bank : Israeli National Bank

Type of Account : Fixed Deposit 3 years

Account No : YE-3909-2616- 398 (M)

Amount : S $ 10,000,000.00

Date of opening account : 25/11/97

Date of Maturity : 25/11/00

20. Name : Mr Mirzan Bin Mahathir

Post : Son of Prime Minister

Passport No. : R 914315 (M)

Bank : Israeli National Bank

Type of Account : Fixed Deposit (Foreign Currency)

1 years

Account No : G-7051-3996- 521 (EC)

Amount : USD 12,500,000.00

Date of opening account : 26/09/98

Date of Maturity : 26/09/99

21. Name : Mr Mukhriz Bin Mahathir

Post : Son of Prime Minister

Passport No. : R 639296 (M)

Bank : Israeli National Bank

Type of Account : Fixed Deposit (Foreign Currency)

2 years

Account No : M-2074-6219- 332 (E)

Amount : USD 8,000,000.00

Date of opening account : 05/06/97

Date of Maturity : 05/06/99

22. Name : Mr Mukhriz Bin Mahathir

Post : Son of Prime Minister

Passport No. : R 639296 (M)

Bank : Israeli National Bank

Type of Account : Fixed Deposit (Foreign Currency)

3 years

Account No : DL-6074-3691- 7785 (E)

Amount : USD 3,000,000.00

Date of opening account : 26/09/97

Date of Maturity : 26/09/00

23. Name : Mr Mukhriz Bin Mahathir

Post : Son of Prime Minister

Passport No. : R 639296 (M)

Bank : Israeli National Bank

Type of Account : Fixed Deposit

3 years

Account No : CF-3711-5681- 742 (G)

Amount : S $ 7,000,000.00

Date of opening account : 06/07/96

Date of Maturity : 06/07/99

24. Name : Ms Melinda Bte Mahathir

Post : Daughter of Prime Minister

Passport No. : R 697339 (M)

Bank : Israeli National Bank

Type of Account : Fixed Deposit (Foreign Currency)

2 years

Account No : EX-6965-7718- 396 (D)

Amount : USD 15,000,000.00

Date of opening account : 19/11/97

Date of Maturity : 19/11/99

25. Name : Ms Melinda Bte Mahathir

Post : Daughter of Prime Minister

Passport No. : R 697339 (M)

Bank : Israeli National Bank

Type of Account : Fixed Deposit

2 years

Account No : FN-1799-6673- 983 (M)

Amount : S $ 10,000,000.00

Date of opening account : 21/01/98

Date of Maturity : 21/01/00

TOTAL : USD 199.45 MILLION AND S$42,000,000.00 IN FIXED DEPOSITS

CRONIES WEALTH: BROTHER‐IN‐LAW OF MAHATHIR

  1. Name : Mr. Hashim Bin Mohamed Ali
    Post : Brother‐in‐law of Prime Minister
    Passport No. : C 341872 (M)
    Bank : Israeli National Bank
    Type of Account : Fixed Deposit (Foreign Currency)
    2 years
    Account No : BB‐1792‐5126‐ 2197‐14 (XD)
    Amount : USD 6,600,000.00
    Date of opening account : 14/12/96
    Date of Maturity : 14/12/98
  2. Name : Mr. Hashim Bin Mohamed Ali
    Post : Brother‐in‐law of Prime Minister
    Passport No. : C 341872 (M)
    Bank : Israeli National Bank
    Type of Account : Fixed Deposit (Foreign Currency)
    3 years
    Account No : MG‐3014‐2132‐ 5188‐19 (NF)
    Amount : USD 11,500,000.00
    Date of opening account : 16/05/97
    Date of Maturity : 16/05/00
  1. Name : Mr. Hashim Bin Mohamed Ali
    Post : Brother‐in‐law of Prime Minister
    Passport No. : C 341872 (M)
    Bank : Israeli National Bank
    Type of Account : Fixed Deposit (Foreign Currency)
    2 years
    Account No : NE‐5179‐2212‐ 6125‐42 (CE)
    Amount : USD 5,000,000.00
    Date of opening account : 18/06/98
    Date of Maturity : 18/06/00
    TOTAL:
    USD 23,100,00.00

Source : Pengayu Files

Source : Groups Google

Source : Malaysia Today

Source : Minda Rakyat

Johor Crown Prince : Tun M Is Not Trying To Save The Country Or The Malays But His 3 Billionaire Son
An Immigration Clerk Earning Below RM4K A Month Owns A Rolls-Royce & 4 Luxury Vehicles Worth RM 6 Million
Tun Mahathir Stashed RM 83 Billion In Taiwan – This Figure Is Only 10% Of Mahathir Wealth
Muhyiddin’s Son In Law Arrested – How The Ex-PM Solicited RM4.5 Billion Bribes In RM92.5 Billion Stimulus Scandal
Subscribe To Our Telegram Channel :
The Coverage Malaysia
Share:

Mahathir & Tun Daim Has Banking Empire In More Than 50 Banks All Over The World Worth RM 200 Billion

Prof Jomo : Tun Daim Using Billions In Offshore Account To Weaken Ringgit - Pressure The Central Bank To Hike The OPR

Related Posts

Prof Jomo : Tun Daim Using Billions In Offshore Account To Weaken Ringgit – Pressure…

Mahathir & Tun Daim Has Banking Empire In More Than 50 Banks All Over The…

How Mahathir Help Mokhzani To Achieve RM4.22 Billion Net Worth & Malaysia Forbes Richest List

Mahathir Family Members Have Become Mega Billionaires – Owning Private Jets, Yacht, Mansions & Super Cars