The information regarding the Fixed Deposit Accounts of Mahathir’s wife and 3 of his children are as below. These accounts were opened at an Israeli Singapore‐based bank in the neighbouring country of Singapore.
The bank is “ISRAELI NATIONAL BANK SINGAPORE”
Family of Dr. Mahathir:
- Name : Ms Siti Hasmah Bte Mohamed Ali
Post : Wife of Prime Minister
Passport No. : D 173596 (M)
Bank : Israeli National Bank
Type of Account : Fixed Deposit (Foreign Currency)
3 years
Account No : AGF‐2192‐2442‐ 722‐(X)
Amount : USD 4,000,000.00
Date of opening account : 25/06/95
Date of Maturity : 25/06/98
(Maturity continued to 25/06/2001)
(Extension interest agreed upon)
- Name : Ms Siti Hasmah Bte Mohamed Ali
Post : Wife of Prime Minister
Passport No. : D 173596 (M)
Bank : Israeli National Bank
Type of Account : Fixed Deposit (Foreign Currency)
3 years
Account No : FA‐4196‐2493‐ 313 (A)
Amount : USD 8,000,000.00
Date of opening account : 09/06/97
Date of Maturity : 09/06/00
2 of 21
- Name : Ms Siti Hasmah Bte Mohamed Ali
Post : Wife of Prime Minister
Passport No. : D 173596 (M)
Bank : Israeli National Bank
Type of Account : Fixed Deposit (Foreign Currency)
3 years
Account No : DD‐3919‐714‐ 271‐(A)
Amount : USD 5,500,000.00
Date of opening account : 06/12/95
Date of Maturity : 06/12/98
- Name : Ms Siti Hasmah Bte Mohamed Ali
Post : Wife of Prime Minister
Passport No. : D 173596 (M)
Bank : Israeli National Bank
Type of Account : Fixed Deposit (Foreign Currency)
3 years
Account No : FB‐5614‐1499‐ 515 (C)
Amount : USD 9,800,000.00
Date of opening account : 12/11/97
Date of Maturity : 12/11/2000
- Name : Ms Siti Hasmah Bte Mohamed Ali
Post : Wife of Prime Minister
Passport No. : D 173596 (M)
Bank : Israeli National Bank
Type of Account : Fixed Deposit (Foreign Currency)
3 years
Account No : CE‐2418‐7172‐ 492 (E)
Amount : USD 5,000,000.00
Date of opening account : 07/03/98
Date of Maturity : 07/03/01
3 of 21
- Name : Ms Siti Hasmah Bte Mohamed Ali
Post : Wife of Prime Minister
Passport No. : D 173596 (M)
Bank : Israeli National Bank
Type of Account : Fixed Deposit (Foreign Currency)
3 years
Account No : GB‐6921‐4212‐ 712 (F)
Amount : USD 6,650,000.00
Date of opening account : 19/03/95
Date of Maturity : 19/03/98
(Maturity continuity to 19/03/2001)
- Name : Ms Marina Bte Mahathir
Post : Malaysia AIDS Council President
Passport No. : R 671918 (M)
Bank : Israeli National Bank
Type of Account : Fixed Deposit (Foreign Currency)
3 years
Account No : C‐719‐418‐210 (M)
Amount : USD 13,000,000.00
Date of opening account : 17/06/96
Date of Maturity : 17/06/99
- Name : Ms Marina Bte Mahathir
Post : Malaysia AIDS Council President
Passport No. : R 671918 (M)
Bank : Israeli National Bank
Type of Account : Fixed Deposit (Foreign Currency)
3 years
Account No : F‐817‐200‐11 (C)
Amount : USD 12,500,000.00
Date of opening account : 03/12/96
Date of Maturity : 03/12/99
4 of 21
- Name : Ms Marina Bte Mahathir
Post : Malaysia AIDS Council President
Passport No. : R 671918 (M)
Bank : Israeli National Bank
Type of Account : Fixed Deposit (Foreign Currency)
5 years
Account No : G‐211‐922‐718‐ 2 (D)
Amount : USD 15,000,000.00
Date of opening account : 12/07/97
Date of Maturity : 12/07/02
- Name : Mr Mokhzani Bin Mahathir
Post : Son of Prime Minister
Passport No. : R 719325 (M)
Bank : Israeli National Bank
Type of Account : Fixed Deposit (Foreign Currency)
1 years
Account No : F‐3532‐3310‐ 501 (NG)
Amount : USD 15,500,000.00
Date of opening account : 21/09/98
Date of Maturity : 21/09/99
- Name : Mr Mokhzani Bin Mahathir
Post : Son of Prime Minister
Passport No. : R 719325 (M)
Bank : Israeli National Bank
Type of Account : Fixed Deposit (Foreign Currency)
3 years
Account No : DA‐9159‐7211‐ 819 (M)
Amount : USD 4,500,000.00
Date of opening account : 20/05/96
Date of Maturity : 20/05/99
- Name : Mr Mokhzani Bin Mahathir
Post : Son of Prime Minister
Passport No. : R 719325 (M)
Bank : Israeli National Bank
Type of Account : Fixed Deposit (Foreign Currency)
5 of 21
3 years
Account No : ME‐3138‐5144‐ 219 (A)
Amount : USD 10,000,000.00
Date of opening account : 08/09/97
Date of Maturity : 08/09/00
- Name : Mr Mokhzani Bin Mahathir
Post : Son of Prime Minister
Passport No. : R 719325 (M)
Bank : Israeli National Bank
Type of Account : Current Account
Account No : A‐7213‐4441‐ 223 (MB)
Amount : USD 15,500,000.00
Date of opening account : 11/12/97
Withdrawal : USD 5,000,000.00 on 10/02/98
Cheque No. F2912718
Deposit : USD 9,500,000.00
Last Balance : USD 19,500,000.00
- Name : Mr Mokhzani Bin Mahathir
Post : Son of Prime Minister
Passport No. : R 719325 (M)
Bank : Israeli National Bank
Type of Account : Fixed Deposit (Foreign Currency)
1 years
Account No : F‐3518‐3279‐ 441 (ND)
Amount : USD 10,000,000.00
Date of opening account : 08/09/98
Date of Maturity : 08/09/99
6 of 21
- Name : Mr Mokhzani Bin Mahathir
Post : Son of Prime Minister
Passport No. : R 719325 (M)
Bank : Israeli National Bank
Type of Account : Fixed Deposit (Foreign Currency)
3 years
Account No : M‐3121‐3149‐ 512 (D)
Amount : USD 7,000,000.00
Date of opening account : 03/12/95
Date of Maturity : 03/12/98
- Name : Mr Mirzan Bin Mahathir
Post : Son of Prime Minister
Passport No. : R 914315 (M)
Bank : Israeli National Bank
Type of Account : Fixed Deposit (Foreign Currency)
3 years
Account No : LA‐5716‐3919‐ 862 (C)
Amount : USD 15,000,000.00
Date of opening account : 16/08/96
Date of Maturity : 16/08/99
- Name : Mr Mirzan Bin Mahathir
Post : Son of Prime Minister
Passport No. : R 914315 (M)
Bank : Israeli National Bank
Type of Account : Fixed Deposit 2 years
Account No : CM‐6983‐7419‐ 365 (F)
Amount : S $ 10,000,000.00
Date of opening account : 29/06/97
Date of Maturity : 29/06/99
18. Name : Mr Mirzan Bin Mahathir
Post : Son of Prime Minister
Passport No. : R 914315 (M)
Bank : Israeli National Bank
Type of Account : Fixed Deposit 2 years
Account No : JE – 8145 ‐6073‐ 396 (L)
Amount : $ 5,000,000.00
Date of opening account : 15/11/97
Date of Maturity: 15/11/99
19. Name : Mr Mirzan Bin Mahathir
Post : Son of Prime Minister
Passport No. : R 914315 (M)
Bank : Israeli National Bank
Type of Account : Fixed Deposit 3 years
Account No : YE-3909-2616- 398 (M)
Amount : S $ 10,000,000.00
Date of opening account : 25/11/97
Date of Maturity : 25/11/00
20. Name : Mr Mirzan Bin Mahathir
Post : Son of Prime Minister
Passport No. : R 914315 (M)
Bank : Israeli National Bank
Type of Account : Fixed Deposit (Foreign Currency)
1 years
Account No : G-7051-3996- 521 (EC)
Amount : USD 12,500,000.00
Date of opening account : 26/09/98
Date of Maturity : 26/09/99
21. Name : Mr Mukhriz Bin Mahathir
Post : Son of Prime Minister
Passport No. : R 639296 (M)
Bank : Israeli National Bank
Type of Account : Fixed Deposit (Foreign Currency)
2 years
Account No : M-2074-6219- 332 (E)
Amount : USD 8,000,000.00
Date of opening account : 05/06/97
Date of Maturity : 05/06/99
22. Name : Mr Mukhriz Bin Mahathir
Post : Son of Prime Minister
Passport No. : R 639296 (M)
Bank : Israeli National Bank
Type of Account : Fixed Deposit (Foreign Currency)
3 years
Account No : DL-6074-3691- 7785 (E)
Amount : USD 3,000,000.00
Date of opening account : 26/09/97
Date of Maturity : 26/09/00
23. Name : Mr Mukhriz Bin Mahathir
Post : Son of Prime Minister
Passport No. : R 639296 (M)
Bank : Israeli National Bank
Type of Account : Fixed Deposit
3 years
Account No : CF-3711-5681- 742 (G)
Amount : S $ 7,000,000.00
Date of opening account : 06/07/96
Date of Maturity : 06/07/99
24. Name : Ms Melinda Bte Mahathir
Post : Daughter of Prime Minister
Passport No. : R 697339 (M)
Bank : Israeli National Bank
Type of Account : Fixed Deposit (Foreign Currency)
2 years
Account No : EX-6965-7718- 396 (D)
Amount : USD 15,000,000.00
Date of opening account : 19/11/97
Date of Maturity : 19/11/99
25. Name : Ms Melinda Bte Mahathir
Post : Daughter of Prime Minister
Passport No. : R 697339 (M)
Bank : Israeli National Bank
Type of Account : Fixed Deposit
2 years
Account No : FN-1799-6673- 983 (M)
Amount : S $ 10,000,000.00
Date of opening account : 21/01/98
Date of Maturity : 21/01/00
TOTAL : USD 199.45 MILLION AND S$42,000,000.00 IN FIXED DEPOSITS
CRONIES WEALTH: BROTHER‐IN‐LAW OF MAHATHIR
- Name : Mr. Hashim Bin Mohamed Ali
Post : Brother‐in‐law of Prime Minister
Passport No. : C 341872 (M)
Bank : Israeli National Bank
Type of Account : Fixed Deposit (Foreign Currency)
2 years
Account No : BB‐1792‐5126‐ 2197‐14 (XD)
Amount : USD 6,600,000.00
Date of opening account : 14/12/96
Date of Maturity : 14/12/98
- Name : Mr. Hashim Bin Mohamed Ali
Post : Brother‐in‐law of Prime Minister
Passport No. : C 341872 (M)
Bank : Israeli National Bank
Type of Account : Fixed Deposit (Foreign Currency)
3 years
Account No : MG‐3014‐2132‐ 5188‐19 (NF)
Amount : USD 11,500,000.00
Date of opening account : 16/05/97
Date of Maturity : 16/05/00
- Name : Mr. Hashim Bin Mohamed Ali
Post : Brother‐in‐law of Prime Minister
Passport No. : C 341872 (M)
Bank : Israeli National Bank
Type of Account : Fixed Deposit (Foreign Currency)
2 years
Account No : NE‐5179‐2212‐ 6125‐42 (CE)
Amount : USD 5,000,000.00
Date of opening account : 18/06/98
Date of Maturity : 18/06/00
TOTAL:
USD 23,100,00.00
Source : Pengayu Files
Source : Groups Google
Source : Malaysia Today
Source : Minda Rakyat
The Coverage Malaysia