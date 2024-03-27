Selangor PAS chief Datuk Ab. Halim Tamuri today urged for calm in the country, after a firebombing attempt at a KK Mart outlet in Perak became the latest development in the “Allah” socks controversy.

The Islamist party leader said that while the socks incident was significant to the Muslim community, it should not be allowed to jeopardise Malaysia’s multiracial harmony.

Datuk Dr Ab Halim Tamuri said the recent issue regarding the sale of socks bearing the word ‘Allah’ at KK Supermart was a national issue faced by all Malaysians and it should be handled with care.

“Sometimes people use such issue to take political mileage and that is not our principle. We discussed it with knowledge and also judicial process.

“We need to look at the bigger picture here, this is not just about socks but the issue of respecting religions. In a multiracial country, we need to be cautious when talking about sensitive issues,” he said.

Halim said this when asked why Pas had kept mum on the issue compared to Umno.

He added that if someone wanted to champion Islamic issues, it should not be just on one issue.

“We had been fighting for the Islamic cause longer (than other parties), there is no compromise for those who insulted Allah and the name of God,” he said, adding that one should not insult other religions as it would invite others to do the same.

“In Islam, we are not allowed to insult other people’s religion. That is why we deal with it, we discuss it with knowledge and also judicial process,” he said today in a breaking fast event between Selangor PAS and the press, here.