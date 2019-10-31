News

PPBM Accumulate RM 300 Million In 17 Months While UMNO Only Had RM 194 Million Despite Being In Power For 61 Years

  • . 20 February, 2023
  • 788 Views

No matter how Bersatu leaders twist and spin, they have to explain how the party, founded in 2016 and was only in power for 17
Azmin Ali Taking A Break From Politics : Gimmick To Avoid Gay Sex Video Investigation That Have Been Authenticated

  • . 20 February, 2023
  • 606 Views

Azmin Ali’s announcement that he’s taking a break from politics has certainly raised some eyebrows. After failing to defend his Gombak parliamentary seat in the
KL Tower Scandal – Selling A Cash Cow That Generates RM25.6 Million Every Year For Just RM3.8 Million

  • . 20 February, 2023
  • 474 Views

Muhyiddin Yassin has been extremely silent – even worried – since the first sitting of the 15th Parliament beginning December 19. The former backdoor prime
RM300 Million Account Frozen : PPBM Could Be Declared Illegal & De-Registered By The RoS (Registrar of Society)

  • . 20 February, 2023
  • 246 Views

Bersatu has pre-emptively published its account statement after rumours spread that the political party’s account has been frozen. When the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) finally
Malaysian Employers Federation : 60,000 Malaysians Could Lose Their Jobs This Year

  • . 20 February, 2023
  • 202 Views

The country’s largest employers’ group fears that up to 60,000 people could lose their jobs this year, double the yearly average of the past. Most
Malaysia Has The Highest Illicit Outflows Per Capita In The World – RM1.8 Trillion Outflows Which Is Higher Than Our Entire National Debt At RM1.5 Trillion

  • . 25 February, 2023
  • 481 Views

The Pandora Papers revealed that there was a RM900 billion outflow from Malaysia to tax havens. According to the 2015 Global Financial Integrity (GFI) report,
PAS Leaders Launch An “Iranian Revolution” In Malaysia To Seize Power – Rally Like The PAS Armies Of Militants Armed With Spears & Swords

  • . 25 February, 2023
  • 259 Views

Having tasted blood, it’s extremely hard for Parti Islam Se-Malaysia, the most radical and extremist political party in the country, to return to the opposition.