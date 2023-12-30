Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir confirmed that the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) had raided his company, Opcom Holdings Bhd.

Mukhriz said he will give full cooperation to IRB.

“We will cooperate fully with IRB. I think those guys are doing a professional job.

“I expect we have to submit some documents to fullfil some of the request such as tax declaration form and such,” 

Mukhriz said that the authorities were looking for backdated logs and transactions dated from 2011 to 2013.

Malaysiakini reported that 10 IRB officers raided the offices owned by all three of former premier Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s sons and took some documents away.

The two other companies which were raided Crescent Capital Sdn Bhd, a venture capital firm established and headed by Tan Sri Mirzan Mahathir and Kencana Capital Sdn Bhd, another venture capital firm owned by Datuk Mokhzani Mahathir.

Meanwhile, in a Pakatan Harapan media conference today, Dr Mahathir said he welcomed the raids on his sons.

In his usual sarcastic tone, Dr Mahathir also suggested for more raids to be done on other government officials.

“They (IRB) are welcome to raid me or my sons and I think we should do this more often. They should also raid other government officials. We need to study their lifestyle,” he said.

Source : NST

