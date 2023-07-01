This is how he owns a Rolls-Royce and other luxury cars with less than RM4,000 a month

So a grade 19 immigration officer was recently found to ‘own’ a collection of four luxury vehicles (including a Rolls-Royce Phantom) which is said to be worth around RM6 million. It is believed that he owned all these cars by way of illegal activities and misusing stamps at the country’s main gate but evidently. Let’s explore.

This strange yet somehow also oddly inspirational tale came to light after Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) officers began investigating the immigration officer following 28 officers and executives in the Immigration department being arrested in Selangor and Johor since 6 June 2023.

Moreover, preliminary investigations found that the Immigration officer in question ‘owned’ a Ford Mustang, a Range Rover SUV, an Audi sedan and the aforementioned Rolls-Royce Phantom which were registered under the names of four immigration agents including two Chinese nationals who are foreign workers operating in Malaysia but the vehicles are kept by a local agent.

MACC Director of Investigation, Datuk Norazlan Mohd said, “It is surprising that a grade 19 immigration officer earning less than RM4,000 monthly can ‘own’ all these luxury vehicles. Our investigations found that the 31-year old (immigration officer) received these luxury vehicles in return for helping set up (most likely fraudulent) gates at our country’s main gate.”

On top of that, as of 16 June 2023, the MACC had already arrested 50 individuals including 28 immigration officers and executives, 17 foreign workers and 5 civilians who were believed to be middlemen, as well as up to RM800,000 and 26 luxury vehicles including 4 high-powered motorcycles along with houses, land and jewelry. More people may be arrested in the future.

This case is being investigated in accordance with Section 16 of the MACC Act 2009 and the Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing Act 2001. It has also been reported that the MACC found cases of stamp misusing at the border from up to a year ago and arrested 46 individuals, 27 of whom, were immigration officers and executives.

This syndicate targets foreign workers and illegal immigrants mainly at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) and KLIA2 by stamping passports on exit and entry to allow the visit visa to be extended without the owner being present for a confirmation fee as low as RM100. while foreigners who are blacklisted or whose visas have expired are charged a fee of RM500 to RM6,000 each to allow them to freely enter and return to their respective countries.

Source : DSF