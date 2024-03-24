Even his own brother sued him for defamation and won!

The Melaka sessions court has ordered state executive councillor Dr Akmal Saleh to pay RM45,000 in damages to his elder brother after finding him liable for defamation.

The suit was filed by Dr Solehin Saleh against Akmal in September last year.

In the claim, Solehin said his brother had in a Facebook post on Aug 26, 2022, libelled him by describing him as an individual in debt and claiming he had maliciously posted negative comments about Akmal using a fake account.

Solehin claimed the comments implied that he was a cheat, immoral, lacking in integrity and an irresponsible elder brother.

In a brief oral judgment, trial judge Sabri Ismail held that Solehin had proven his case against Akmal on a balance of probabilities.

The court awarded him RM30,000 in general damages, RM10,000 in aggravated damages and RM5,000 in exemplary damages.

Akmal was also ordered to pay his brother costs of RM4,200.

Lawyer Ahmad Azri Abdullah represented Solehin, while Fadhil Yusof appeared for Akmal.

Source : FMT