The Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) lodged a report at Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission (MACC) against former finance minister Tun Daim Zainuddin for his alleged exorbitant amount of money.

“We want MACC to investigate Daim on his extraordinary wealth that we suspect has to do with corruption,”

Shamsul also said that the report is a follow up on Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s claim that his predecessor has billions of ringgit in banks in Africa and Eastern Europe.

“The revelation is also consistent with Anwar’s police report on Jun 30, 1999,” he said adding that Daim used proxies to conceal the misconducts.

Anwar, in the police report that was made in Tun HS Lee police station, did not only reveal Daim’s corrupt practices, he also provided proof.

“He provided three letters that were written by Tan Sri Halim Saad, Tan Sri Tajuddin Ramli and Tan Sri Wan Azmi Hamzah,” said Shamsul who is also the MP for Bukit Katil.

Shamsul also raised the question of why, Daim who is known as “maha-billionaire”, is not listed in the top 40 richest man compilation in the Malaysian Business Magazine.

“We hope MACC can investigate based on our report and confirm or deny the accusations levelled at Daim,” said Shamsul.

Shamsul also said that he has shared all the basic information that he had on Daim’s alleged corrupt practices to act as a base for MACC’s investigation.

“We do not have much power to investigate more but MACC can do a thorough search for other evidence,” he added.

Shamsul agreed that they do not know of Daim’s actual wealth but claims that it is more than normal.

“We are having difficulty counting because of the exorbitant amount,” he added.

Shamsul also said that he is not aware whether any previous record has been made in MACC on Daim’s alleged corruption.

“Since MACC may not have known about the previous report, I ask to be the official complainer and let me start with giving them the earlier police report,” he said adding that the police and MACC should cooperate in the investigations.

Source : The Edge