The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim has urged all parties to stop taking advantage of the controversy involving the sale of socks bearing the word “Allah”.

The king said the matter should be left to the authorities, adding that “persistent anger brings no benefit”.

“I have instructed that action be taken in accordance with the law, so there is no need for any party to continue fuelling anger,” he said in a Facebook post.

Sultan Ibrahim said action taken by the authorities was not just to punish guilty parties behind the issue, but to remind everyone of the need to protect the sensitivities of all Malaysians.

He called for every Malaysian to learn from the issue and work towards bolstering national unity.

“All parties, especially community leaders, must act with maturity.

“Let us guide the people towards unity, not division. This is an opportunity to gain a better understanding of each other in our diverse society, so that such incidents do not recur.”

Yesterday, KK Mart’s founder and director, Chai Kee Kan and Loh Siew Mui, were charged in court for intentionally wounding the religious feelings of Muslims by selling the socks, while three officers from Xin Jiang Chang Sdn Bhd, the company which supplied the socks, were charged with abetting.

All five claimed trial.

The controversy began when photographs were circulated on social media showing socks bearing the word “Allah” sold at a KK Mart shop in Bandar Sunway on March 13. KK Mart immediately issued an apology.

The issue has sparked public outrage, while Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh has been calling for a public boycott of KK Mart outlets.

Former Wanita Umno chief Rafidah Aziz had described Akmal as a rabble-rouser the nation could do without, while former MCA vice-president Ti Lian Ker, who is now a senator, said the Umno Youth chief’s behaviour would lead to Barisan Nasional being viewed by the public with contempt.

Akmal had dismissed these criticisms, saying his actions were not for political mileage but simply to defend Islam.

Source : FMT