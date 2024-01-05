INSISTING that the Dubai Move is not a false alarm, fugitive blogger Raja Petra Kamarudin (RPK) claimed that UMNO deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan (Tok Mat) has excelled as the candidate who received unanimous support from UMNO, Bersatu and PAS to be the next Prime Minister (PM).

One wonders if the opposition-slant mercenary blogger is merely cooking up a storm to disrupt the stability of the unity government as he further divulged that Tok Mat’s candidacy has been made known to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong (YDPA) who has consented for the Rembau MP-cum-Foreign Minister to take over the helm of the country as the 11th PM (PMXI).

Nevertheless, RPK caveated his claim by stating that the clock is ticking fast with the Dubai Move needing to be executed during the tenure of Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah or before the installation of Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar as the 17th YDPA effective Jan 31.

“Both (Bersatu president and Perikatan Nasional chairman) Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and (PAS president) Tan Sri Hadi Awang are not interested,” justified RPK in his latest video clip from Manchester, UK.

“(Bersatu secretary-general) Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin, (suspended former UMNO vice-president) Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein and (Bersatu information chief) Datuk Seri Azmin Ali didn’t receive unanimous support.”

Nevertheless, RPK was modest to describe the sinister Dubai Move to overthrow the unity government as very much “work-in-progress” pending a few unresolved issues (although the PM candidate has been identified).

“According to the initial plan, a few MPs from UMNO as well as Sabah and Sarawak will pull out their support from PM Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s government and a new government with majority support will be formed,” revealed RPK without divulging the names of the said MPs nor his sources.

“But UMNO MPs are still hesitating as they’re not confident that the majority support can be achieved from Sabah and Sarawak.”

RPK further shared that PM Anwar was unaware of the treachery act at first till he was informed of the matter by Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg.

“The hesitation on the part of UMNO MPs can prove costly to the conspiracy as Anwar is now aware and is clamping down on the players with pre-emptive action of sorts,” he remarked.

As it is, RPK claimed that the sword of Damocles is now hanging above Tok Mat’s head despite having been cleared of a 2011 money laundering case involving RM10 mil which was purportedly for the purchase of an apartment in London.

Additionally, the fugitive blogger also linked Tok Mat to the littoral combat ship (LCS) scandal although the latter has denied it as baseless because the decision to buy the LCS was made before he was appointed the defence minister (prior to the Dec 12 cabinet reshuffle whereby he was made the Foreign Minister).

Earlier, RPK said the Dubai Move was hatched a few months back prior to its execution five weeks ago (early December) when Sultan Abdullah was in Dubai in conjunction with His Majesty’s one-week special visit to the United Arab Emirates (Nov 29-Dec 4).

“It was then that a few MPs and some former PMs also went to Dubai where they submitted to the Agong that they have obtained the majority number and that Anwar has lost his majority in the Parliament,” he added.

Source : Focus My

‘Ask me about tourism’ – Tok Mat dodges Dubai Move poser

Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan has refused to comment on the alleged plot being hatched to topple the government.

According to Utusan Online, the foreign minister offered nothing more than a smile when quizzed on the matter at the sidelines of an event in Putrajaya.

“Ask me about tourism only,” the Rembau MP told reporters. On Tuesday, Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi confirmed that attempts are being made to unseat the Anwar Ibrahim administration.

“We received intelligence reports from their (alleged plotters) flight to the location (Dubai), and got a report afterwards,” he claimed. Zahid, who is also the deputy prime minister, said the move involved lawmakers from the government bloc as well.