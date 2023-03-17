Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has ordered security forces to be on alert for possible unrest stemming from irresponsible quarters playing up racial and religious sentiments.

Anwar said his government would not allow any statements that could threaten harmony, stressing that multi-racial Malaysia must remain peaceful.

“Any attempt made by anyone to pit one race against another, or to increase the racial and religious temperature in this country will not be permitted.

“I have ordered security forces to be on alert because those who are desperate or feel challenged will use these sentiments, and the poor will be paid to cause chaos,” he told a press conference after chairing today’s cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office in Putrajaya.

While he did not make specific mention of any incident, Anwar’s comments come at a time of controversies surrounding indie film Mentega Terbang, accusations against the youth and sports minister of proselytising Christianity to Muslim youth, and the ban on politicians from delivering religious talks in mosques in several states.

It also comes in the wake of corruption charges being levelled against opposition leaders, including former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin over his alleged involvement in the contentious Jana Wibawa initiative.

Muhyiddin was slapped with a total of six counts of graft – four for abuse of power and two under money-laundering laws – at the sessions court here last Friday.

He was then charged with another count of money laundering at the Shah Alam Sessions Court on Monday.

Another high-profile politician to be charged recently was former Bersatu information chief and Tasek Gelugor MP Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan, who was slapped with two charges of soliciting and receiving bribes worth RM6.9 million.

The Vibes had also reported on March 5 that the Islamic State has launched a media platform in Malaysia called the Al Malaka Media Centre, effectively claiming its presence in the country, and that it is understood to be in direct support of a “radical political party and an established radical organisation”.

Two days later, PAS spiritual leader Datuk Hashim Jasin denied the Islamist party’s involvement, claiming the perceived link was baseless and untrue, meant to tarnish the outfit’s public image.

In his press conference, Anwar said his unity government will always uphold the principles of the federal constitution, which stipulates Islam as the religion of the federation but that other religions may be practised in peace and harmony.

In this regard, he said any arising issues concerning such matters must be resolved amicably to avoid potential conflict, misunderstanding, or prejudice.

“If there are any violations of any rules, or (if an issue) has touched on racial sensitivity, then these must be addressed through negotiations,” he said.

Separately, when asked about the floods in Johor, Anwar said while they are under control, there are purported attempts being made by those who lost power to stir up racial and religious sentiments.

“If these actions go overboard to the point of disrupting (peace), our security forces will act firmly and decisively.”

Source : The Vibes

The security level in the country remains under control, said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani today in light of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s instruction to security forces to be on alert for possible unrest.

Acryl Sani however warned that the Royal Malaysian Police would not hesitate to act against individuals who resort to actions that could potentially threaten the country’s harmony.

“Police are closely monitoring the situation and will take stern action without compromise against any quarters who issue statements touching on racial and religious sensitivity, which threaten the country’s safety and security.

“The present security level is under control and we give our commitment to ensure the enforcement of the law is continuously executed so our safety remains guaranteed.

“We advise the public against issuing or sharing any statement that can affect racial harmony or cause public nuisance,” he said in a statement.

Acryl Sani urged any individual with information on those committing such offences to report the matter immediately to police.

His statement comes just hours after Anwar said in a post-cabinet press conference that security forces have been ordered to be on alert for any possibility of unrest stemming from irresponsible quarters playing up racial and religious sentiments.

The Pakatan Harapan chairman had said that his government would not tolerate and permit any attempt to pit the different races against each other, or to increase the country’s racial and religious temperatures.

“I have ordered security forces to be on alert because those who are desperate or feel challenged will use these sentiments, and the poor will be paid to cause chaos,” Anwar said.

He had also noted purported attempts by those who lost power to exploit the ongoing Johor floods and play up racial and religious issues.

“If these actions go overboard to the point of disrupting (peace), our security forces will act firmly and decisively.”