A Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department spokesman has confirmed to Malay Mail that a fire broke out at Mid Valley Megamall this morning.

“The fire involves a TNB substation. We will be releasing a statement shortly,” he said in a brief reply via WhatsApp.

This came after reports emerged on social media of a fire at the popular mall.

Videos shared on Twitter appeared to show black smoke billowing from the wing that faces Taman Seputeh.

Due to the fire, traffic has been effected but there is help on ground to direct vehicles.

“There is a closure of 2 left lanes on the main road on the basis of fire engine safety. Traffic is currently being controlled by the auxiliary police at the location.”

According to Astro Awani, a Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) spokesperson shared that they received an emergency call regarding the incident and mobilized personnel and assets to extinguish the fire.

“Based on initial reports, the fire involved the substation room of Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) which is inside the shopping centre,” he said, adding that extinguishing works are still being carried out.

The cause of the fire and if anyone is hurt is still unknown.