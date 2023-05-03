Despite the fact that Palestinians have legal rights to worship, the actions of Israeli security forces at Masjid al Aqsa during Ramadan have demonstrated that Israel’s claim of being the most moral army in the world is far from the truth.

Videos have surfaced showing Zionists heckling, pushing, and assaulting worshippers, a clear indication that Israel has no interest in peaceful coexistence with its neighbours.

The Institute condemns these acts of state-sponsored terrorism by the right-wing arm of the Israeli government, and calls on the international community to take swift action to prevent further assaults on worshippers.

We also cannot forget our brothers and sisters in Palestine during this noble month of Syawal, who have been attacked and assaulted by Zionist Israeli extremists while praying. They also without hesitation expelled Christian visitors who were visiting their holy site in Jerusalem. The fate of Palestinian workers in Israeli-occupied territories is also very poor, forcing the International Labor Organization (ILO) to investigate the exploitation and poor treatment they receive. In 2022 alone, 93 Palestinian workers were killed in Israel, an increase of 31 people from 2021. Illegal brokers also take nearly $34 million in fees from the monthly wages of almost 170,000 Palestinian workers in Israel.

The Institute voices strongly against any form of occupation or aggression by the Israeli forces on Palestine, which includes but not limited to the following:

The Israeli government’s construction and expansion of settlements in the occupied West Bank, which is considered a violation of international law and has led to the displacement of Palestinian families from their homes.

The use of excessive force by Israeli security forces against Palestinian protesters, including the use of live ammunition, rubber-coated steel bullets, tear gas, and stun grenades, resulting in numerous injuries and deaths.

The imposition of severe restrictions on the freedom of movement of Palestinians in the occupied territories, including checkpoints, roadblocks, and the separation wall, which has made it difficult for Palestinians to access healthcare, education, and employment.

The detention and imprisonment of Palestinian children as young as 12 years old in Israeli military prisons, where they are often subjected to physical and psychological abuse, denied access to legal representation, and held in administrative detention without trial.

The blockade of the Gaza Strip, which has been in place since 2007 and has resulted in severe shortages of food, water, medicine, and other essential supplies, as well as the denial of access to medical treatment outside of the territory.

Meanwhile in China, Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang, China are allegedly forced to abandon fasting and any special religious activities during the month of Ramadan. Fellow Uyghur Muslims are also reported to be coerced into forced labor without any basic workers’ rights protection. The Australian Strategic Policy Institute report states that at least 80,000 Uyghur ethnic workers have been relocated from Xinjiang and forced to work in various electronics, textile, and automobile factories under the central government’s direction. 83 business brands are involved in this forced labor activity.

This is all happening in a country that is actively seeking to claim our territory in the South China Sea while simultaneously promising a RM170 billion investment to Malaysia. All of this seems to have its own agenda, with analysts believing that the country is attempting to use its close economic ties with Malaysia to exert pressure on us regarding our sovereignty claims in the South China Sea. Moreover, the Malaysian Prime Minister has expressed his willingness to “negotiate” with China, although any signals for negotiation would weaken our position as a sovereign state. Companies from China with poor religious and worker welfare records are also among the major lobbyists in implementing the 5G network in our country.

Muslims in India, on the other hand, are being arrested for selling or displaying beef, leading to them being attacked and beaten up until their premises are burned and destroyed. In fact, recently, fanatical Hindu political leaders have not hesitated to threaten to demand that the Kaaba be turned into a temple. Muslim workers in India also face discrimination because of their religion. It is reported that the level of discrimination against Muslim workers in India has risen by 9% in the past 16 years to 68.3%. Rural Muslims in India have the highest unemployment rate among minorities, at 31.4%.

The Institute and its stakeholders collectively urge Middle Eastern nations to review all ties with Israel immediately and take a stand against such blatant violations of human rights against Muslims in Xinjiang, India as well as Palestine. Muslims all over the world have a legal rights of worship, regardless of their locality and any suppression of any sort is deemed unlawful and is an abuse of their lawful rights.

Rahman Husin,

CEO,

Strategic Research and Leadership Institute