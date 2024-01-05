The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has initiated an investigation into the alleged misuse of authority by caretaker Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor in regard to rare earth element (REE) mining, which is believed to have been conducted illegally and resulted in losses to the state government.

According to MACC sources, the issue of illegal mining and loss of land had been raised by several non-governmental organisations and residents in the Bukit Enggang Sik area, including the Gerakan Anti-Sanusi (GAS) in March 2023 where illegal mining works were carried out on a large scale before being busted by the authorities.

“In January, Kedah Umno had urged the MACC to investigate and reveal the results of the investigation as to whether there was political interference on the issue of REE theft which had caused huge losses to the state.

“Recently several individuals have come forward and made an official complaint to the MACC to investigate the issue of abuse of power and corruption involving the Kedah Menteri Besar as a result of a viral letter related to the foreign worker quota application to the Ministry of Home Affairs which is said to a joint venture project between the State Government and a local company and a company from China,” the source said.

The source added that Kedah MACC had opened an investigation paper regarding the issue of illegal REE mining in early 2023 and it is said to have called several witnesses, but it is not known how far the investigation had gone.

MACC Deputy Chief Commissioner (Operations) Datuk Seri Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya when contacted had confirmed that several investigation papers had been opened under Section 17 (a) and Section 23 of the Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009.

Source : NST

MACC to summon Sanusi over rare earth mining case

Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor will be summoned for his statement as the investigation into rare earth element (REE) mining activities in the state reaches its tail end, says the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

Its chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said investigators would call up Muhammad Sanusi either this week or the next.

“We are in the last process of completing the investigation. My officers will summon the Mentri Besar soon, either in the coming days or next week,” he said at a session with media editors yesterday.

Investigators probing the REE mining case, said Azam, were also tasked with identifying weaknesses in the systems and procedures that could have led to abuse.

He said the investigation not only revolved around alleged corruption, but also issues such as compliance.

“It is then our duty to advise the state and authorities how to rectify weaknesses and loopholes in the system to prevent possible abuses in the future,” he added.

The MACC, said Azam, took some time to probe the case as it also needed to determine whether the authority to approve mining activities should lie with the federal or state government.

“We also have to find out whether the Chinese nationals, who had allegedly invested in the project, were there to conduct exploratory work or carry out mining,” he said.

The MACC had called up scores of witnesses to assist in the probe and remanded four in connection with the REE investigation.

An aide to Muhammad Sanusi and the chief executive officer of Mentri Besar Kedah Incorporated were among those remanded.

The MACC opened investigations into allegations of power abuse over the issue of REE mining, believed to have been conducted illegally.

On July 20, Azam said his officers were tracking down several witnesses, including Chinese nationals.

Sanusi claims corruption charges against two former senior officers politically motivated

Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor has claimed that the corruption charges against two former state senior officers over the rare earth elements mining on Monday, was politically motivated.

He made the claim based on an argument that his name was conspicuously mentioned on the charge sheet of his former political secretary Mohamad Hilmi Abdul Wahab in the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court.

The Perikatan Nasional election director argued that “Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor” should have not been written on the charge sheet as Mohamad Hilmi had served the Menteri Besar and not him in his personal capacity.

“My name was written on the charge sheet, I believe the prosecution is politically motivated. Why should write my name on the charge sheet? I have nothing to do with it (but) my name is written on the charge sheet.

“(It is fine) If they wrote political secretary to the Kedah Menteri Besar, but it was written ‘former political secretary to Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor, Kedah Menteri Besar. Why should they include my name?

“That is why I am saying this is politically motivated, it is suffice for them to mention his position (Mohamad Hilmi’s position) because he was not the political secretary to Sanusi, his position was the political secretary to the Menteri Besar of Kedah.

“My name shouldn’t be there, they are playing politics to such extend,” he said in a press conference after chairing the state executive council meeting at Wisma Darul Aman here today.

On Monday, Mohamad Hilmi claimed trial in the Sessions Court to two counts of soliciting and receiving bribes totaling RM400,000 involving REE mining.

According to the charges, Mohamad Hilmi solicited and received cash bribes of RM250,000 and RM150,000 respectively from REE Mining Group Sdn Bhd director Liana Mamat @ Khalid, 40, in Desa Sri Hartamas in July.

The payments are alleged to have been an incentive to the accused, as the political secretary to Sanusi, to assist REE Mining Group Sdn Bhd in obtaining approval for REE mining and exploration licence applications in Kedah.

The charge was framed under Section 16(a)(A) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 (Act 694) which is punishable under Section 24(1) of the same act.

The relevant section stipulates a maximum jail term of up to 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the amount or value of the bribe if ascertainable, or RM10,000, whichever is higher upon conviction.

Separately in Alor Star Sessions Court on Monday, former Kedah Menteri Besar Incorporated (MBI) chief executive officer Muhamad Sobri Osman claimed trial to two counts of soliciting and accepting bribes over the mining of rare earth elements in May.

Sobri, 63, is charged with soliciting RM4 million and accepting RM1 million in bribes from REE Mining Group Sdn Bhd as an in inducement to secure a joint venture with MBI for the mining of rare earth elements in Kedah.

The charges were also framed under Section 16(a)(A) of MACC Act 2009.

Commenting further Sanusi said he also viewed the prosecution from the silver lining perspective, as the duo are granted with the avenue in the courts to clean up their names.

He said prior to the proceedings on Monday, the duo has been subjected to social media trial, which was unfair to them.

“I can’t comment further since they have become courts’ cases but there are silver lining, now that they have the space to clear themselves from all the perceptions created by those who have been attacking since the REE theft was reported in 2022.

“(It is just) charge, they are not found guilty as yet, one is innocence until proven guilty, let’s wait for the trial to begin first. They (critics) said so many things, what if after the trial they are found not guilty after the trial? Being triad in social media is a serious matter (because) they can’t response,” he said.