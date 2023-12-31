Police are to investigate a report lodged by an Umno leader into possible misuse of RM700 million in public funds meant for federal government publicity campaigns from 2020 to 2022.

Umno communications director Lokman Noor Adam said one of his officers lodged a police report at the Setapak police station at about 2pm, Bernama reported.

“The amount spent is huge… we (the people) want to know how the RM700 million was spent. We have sources claiming there is suspected abuse of power involving former staff of the previous prime ministers.

“We want the police to investigate the matter, and also an investigation by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission,” he said.

Wangsa Maju district police chief Ashari Abu Samah confirmed that the report was lodged today. “We will conduct an investigation, which will include contacting the finance ministry for clarification,” he said.

The RM700 million expenditure was revealed by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in the Dewan Rakyat on Nov 7. He said the money was spent to promote the two previous governments in power from 2020 to 2022.

Anwar said RM500 million was spent during Muhyiddin Yassin’s tenure as prime minister. The sum included promoting the government’s Covid-19 initiatives.

Anwar stated that he had instructed the Finance Ministry, limiting the allocation for publicity work in 2024 to no more than RM100 million.

“The government should not be burdened with spending on advertisement and extra publicity,” he emphasised.

Earlier this year, the government revealed that a little more than RM62 million was spent on Ismail’s “Keluarga Malaysia” government.

The people have the right to know about the RM700 million expenditure on advertising and publicity spent by the two previous governments, said Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

Through a post on X today, he said it was a significant expenditure.

“The people have the right to know how this RM700 million was spent, whether everything was recorded properly or if there were any legal violations,” he said.

The media reported that the federal government spent nearly RM700 million on advertising, promotion, and publicity work to disseminate the government’s agenda from 2020 to 2022.

The previous two administrations incurred the expenses to promote the government’s achievements and efforts.–

Source : FMT