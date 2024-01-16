Relating to a 3-hour long interview by MACC on the Kedah Football Association investigation, Menteri Besar Dato Seri Sanusi Mohamed Nor threatened to sue social media commentators for alleged wrongful accusations. He claimed of a plot to topple him.

Kedah PN almost made a clean sweep except for 3 seats during the state election. It is an open secret that the decision by PAS Central Committee for no competition for the party’s top 5 position was to block Sanusi. Currently there is discomfort within PAS leaders of his late night antics for casual duet with young ladies online. If there is any attempt then it would have come from within PAS and PN.

Sanusi explained it involved the companies Tulangis and Berjaya Corporation, in which owner Tan Sri Vincent Tan has a lawsuit against Sanusi. They are supposed to be on the same side of the political coin so no issue of any agency out to destroy him.

The investigation arise from an aggrieved party making a complaint to MACC.

No doubt there could be wayward commentators making unfounded accusation. Generally they would exercise restrain and instead, word it by raising questions or playful tease.

There is nothing wrong with giving opinion, so why the threat?Berjaya Corp

According to NST report here, the extract below explained his side of the story:

The Kedah menteri besar claimed that the money was part of a loan and a commitment fee paid by Tulangis Sdn Bhd (Tulangis) for a proposed acquisition of shares in Darulaman Football Club Sdn Bhd (DAFC). “In 2020, Tulangis Sdn Bhd, represented by Datuk Mohd Hazarul Ifdaz, expressed an interest to acquire DAFC shares. “Acting on transparency, negotiation on the shares acquisition had been initiated and Tulangis agreed to provide a RM5 million loan as a commitment to acquire DAFC shares worth RM30 million. “RM5 million was deposited into the KFA account in that year (2020),” he said in a statement in his capacity as the KFA president. Sanusi said the shares acquisition negotiation failed after KFA discovered that Tulangis was problematic and the talks had been halted immediately. Following this failure, he said Tulangis demanded KFA to refund RM1.3 million as part of the RM5 million given earlier, based on the association’s financial capability. “At the same time, Berjaya Corporation Bhd, a huge conglomerate came into the picture and claimed the RM5 million belonged to them. “The RM5 million was given by Berjaya Corporation Bhd to Tulangis to pave the way towards a joint venture to undertake/renew water supply treatment concessions under another company’s name,” he said. Thus, Sanusi claimed that there was no swindlin9g or criminal breach of trust worth RM6 million as the value of the loan was at RM5 million. “Berjaya Corporation Bhd has never dealt directly with KFA and it has demanded that the money be given to Tulangis. A copy of the letter of claim (from Berjaya Corporation to Tulangis) was sent to KFA. “The party that committed the fraud was Tulangis and the one that was duped by the promises of projects was Berjaya Corporation. The party that made promises of projects to Berjaya Corporation was Tulangis Sdn Bhd, not KFA, claimed Sanusi. He further claimed that Tulangis was hoping to be awarded a project to develop a race track but an evaluation done by Menteri Besar Incorporated (MBI) as the developer and the land owner of the company, concluded that Tulangis has no capacity to undertake the project. “Both Tulangis Sdn Bhd and Berjaya Corporation did not get any projects that they had wished for after giving the loan to KFA. “Awarding any contract related to the state government to any creditor or donor is totally beyond KFA capability and jurisdiction. “There was no power abuse, theft or swindling for personal interest by anyone in KFA except for everything spent on KFA.

In 2019, there was a dispute involving Tulangis and FAM League team, Hanelang FC.

Squad owner, Persatuan Bolasepak Daerah Hulu Terengganu (PBSDHT) was reported by media that Tulangis was playing the role as management of the squad. The company claimed they were merely arranging sponsors for the squad.

Taliworks?

The NST detail was not carried in the social media but merely of a major water concession not extended and a company offering RM5 million as loan for consideration to takeover the valued RM30 million Kelab Darul Aman FC.

Is the Kedah state club worth so much?

Hope it is not a similar scheme to the suspected scam of MOU between Tahira Air and MB Inc to develop Kulim Airport.

The waterwork that rings a bell to the political social media commentators is the one involving Taliwork and Langkawi. A message from Takiyuddin to Tengku Zafrol in relation Langkawi water concession was circulating below:

So happen, like Berjaya Corp, Taliwork were not awarded the concession.

Tengku Zafrol’s mother, Raja Zaharaton and former DG of EPU was then a member of the Board of Directors of Taliwork. To be clear there is no business relation between Taliworks and Berjaya Corp.

And Takiyuddin has explained his position back then.

Confusion and suspicion

Another interpretation of Sanusi’s explanation raised suspicion of corruption and abuse of power similar to the case against Muhyiddin involving Bokhary Equities donation to PPBM, as below:

Adding to the confusion is the bit about Tulangi requesting the return of RM1.3 million instead of the whole RM5 million.

Some details would be nice because apparently a reliable source said there was no flow of money into KFA account to show the donated money went to KFA. This contradict Sanusi’s claim the money is all in the account.

Sanusi mentioned in his press statement about the RM5 million received was to pay debt. So which is which:

In addition, it is a puzzle why Tan Sri Dr Mohd Daud Bakar, an Islamic finance expert would indulge in the messy privatisation and running of a state football club which is unlikely to make money?

He hails from Alor Setar and was the patron of Kedah Darul Aman FC from November 2021.

The full privatisation should be completed before the end of 2023. Then come late October press conference about the players unpaid salary. and his willingness to relinquish his shares in KDA FC.

Bicycle kick

Coming back to Sanusi, his threat and evasion of media attracted speculation that something was not right.

He tried to divert the issue to defend the four held by MACC as financially broke. However that got nothing to do with the issue.

More so one is named as owner of the Ford Raptor Sanusi goes around in.

A rumour is circulating on social media that the Chairman of KFA, Sanusi was only able to answer only 6 of the 27 questions posed by MACC investigator and the reply is likely to be his customary “Saya tak tau“.

In short, the legal threat and excuses may convince his diehard walaun but will not help Sanusi’s public image marred by his rude remarks and public insults.

He is due for court date on the 18th for sedition charges, civil lawsuit from Vincent Tan, his MBI CEO charged for REE embezzlement and many more reports against him.

No new plot needed against Sanusi.

Better explanation required to put together the loose ends and discourage speculations. A proper executed bicycle kick to put the ball behind the net would do it.

Source : Thick Brick