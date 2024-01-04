The bank accounts of opposition leader Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin and his family members have reportedly been frozen by the Inland Revenue Board (IRB).

Sources suggest that this action is part of an ongoing investigation by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) into the connection between Bersatu’s secretary-general and a corruption case involving businessman Datuk Seri Sim Choo Thiam, which amounts to RM15 million.

Back in June, media reports emerged of a raid on Hamzah’s residence in Damansara, Kuala Lumpur, conducted by the IRB due to undisclosed tax matters.

Before this incident, Hamzah had confirmed being summoned to the MACC to provide a statement about a case in the Kuala Lumpur sessions court. He asserted that the charges against the businessman, which implicated him, were an attempt to tarnish his reputation and that of Perikatan Nasional (PN).

On Aug 11, it was reported that Hamzah had issued a letter of demand to the government and MACC chief Tan Sri Azam Baki in response to the allegations linking him to the corruption case.

Based on the four corruption charges filed in May, the 63-year-old Choo was accused of soliciting and facing three charges of accepting bribes totaling RM15 million between June and July 30, 2021.

These bribes were intended to induce Hamzah, who held the position of Home Affairs Minister at the time, to facilitate Asia Coding Centre Sdn Bhd in obtaining projects from agencies under the relevant ministry.

Hamzah confirms his bank account frozen

Opposition leader Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin confirmed today that his and his wife’s bank accounts have been frozen by the authorities.

In a statement shared on his social media account, the Perikatan Nasional secretary-general claimed the action taken by authorities against him and his wife were the result of interference by certain top leaders in the unity government.

“The freeze (on my and my wife’s bank accounts), of which information was spread to the media, is a desperate attempt by the government led by (Prime Minister Datuk Seri) Anwar Ibrahim to continue exerting pressure on PN leaders, who are increasingly gaining the trust of the people.

“I am sure that there will be more political action that will be taken against me and PN leaders in the near future, including using the police to investigate me for criticising DAP during the campaigning for the state polls,” he said.

Hamzah also said the so-called action against him will neither deter nor stop his struggles for the people.

“For the future of this nation and the people, I will continue to fight against this tyrannical government,” he said.

Hamzah added that he also submitted a letter of demand to the MACC, its chief commissioner and the government.

“I have also asked my legal team to prepare the necessary papers to initiate legal proceedings against the MACC, its chief commissioner and the government for dragging my name into a case which I have nothing to do with,” he said.