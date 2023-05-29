The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has summoned the son of a former prime minister to record a statement on an ongoing investigation under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorist Financing, and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act (AMLATFPUAA) 2001.

Sources stated the individual’s statement was taken after he attended at the Putrajaya MACC headquarters around 10am on Monday.

It was understood that the individual in question was mentioned in the Panama Papers, but it remains uncertain whether MACC is investigating the allegations said in the document.

According to sources, the MACC has not yet summoned a businessman holding the title of Tan Sri and former ministers on the alleged embezzlement of state funds exceeding RM2.3 billion.

The source added the MACC is currently in the process of analysing documents related to stock trading acquisition and share sales involving a listed company that is believed to have been led by the businessman.

“MACC is also tracking assets owned by two other figures that were gained through leakages in government funds,” sources said.

On May 19, the media reported that the MACC had initiated an investigation into a former minister and a businessman holding the title of Tan Sri. The investigation aims to probe the alleged embezzlement of funds amounting to over RM2.3 billion belonging to the country.

It was understood that the investigation was a continuation and extension of the disclosure of classified documents made by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) on the suspected transactions in several offshore financial centres.

MACC recorded statements of 14 witnesses within the past few weeks, including the testimony from businessman and the former minister.

Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki confirmed the matter stating the investigation focused on Section 23 of the MACC act 2009 on the offence of misuse of power to obtain bribes and the offence of money laundering in accordance with Section 4 (1) of the AMLATFPUAA 2001.

Source : Business Today

Mirzan Mahathir Listed In listed in Panama Papers

This is not the first time the eldest son of Mahathir has been reported as owning an offshore entity.

In 2013, Malaysiakini reported that an offshore leak revealed that Mirzan he owned Crescent Energy Ltd, Utara Capital Ltd and Al Saad Investments Pte Ltd, all based in Labuan.

In the Panama Papers, Mirzan, who was briefly a director of Philippines’ San Miguel Corp until April 2010, is listed as having registered a firm in the British Virgin Islands on March 8, 2002.

However, the firm – Sergio International Ltd – was deemed inactive on Nov 1, 2006, and struck off that year.

Mirzan, who holds an MBA from top business school Wharton, is now CEO of Crescent Capital, an investment holding and financial advisory company.

‘All very strange’

Malaysiakini contacted Mirzan via Crescent Capital, where someone who identified herself as a director in the company replied on his behalf.

“We can confirm definitely and categorically that Mirzan is not involved nor linked to Sergio International Ltd nor is the offshore entity related to the Crescent Group of Companies.

“I am interested to know how Mirzan was listed as a director/shareholder of Sergio when he did not give his consent,” the director said.

The director, who declined to be named, claimed that Crescent did not even know of Sergio’s existence until it was contacted by Malaysiakini.

However, she revealed that Mirzan informed her that the other two listed shareholders of Sergio did approach him between the years 2000 and 2002 to start a landscape business.

“But we do not have any records of this landscape business – whether it materialised or not, we do not know. All very strange,” she said.

Source : Malaysiakini