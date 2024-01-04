Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief Tan Sri Azam Baki said a lot of new evidence had been amassed in the case of a former political secretary to Datuk Seri Radzi Jidin when the latter was education minister.

“I believe the investigating officers have collected a lot of new evidence for the case and I will leave it up to them to decide whether they want to call him (Radzi) in for a statement.

“This is a new investigation, and it will require some time,” he added.

Radzi has denied any involvement in alleged RM80 million irregularities in the printing of Islamic studies books, J-Qaf.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission has seized several documents in connection with investigations into alleged corruption in the awarding of a RM80 million project for the printing of J-Qaf books for preschools.

Sources said the documents were made following the arrest of a former political secretary to a senior minister to facilitate investigations under Section 16(a)(B) of the MACC Act 2009.

“The individual, together with a man in his 50s who is the owner of a company, however, have been released today after the remand period ended,” said a source.

The allegations came after two viral WhatsApp text messages linking the former education minister to irregularities in the awarding of school maintenance contracts and the printing of Islamic studies books.

Radzi served as a senior minister, holding the education portfolio under the Muhyiddin administration.

He is the incumbent Putrajaya MP under Perikatan Nasional’s Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.

THE former political secretary of a Perikatan Nasional (PN) senior minister was arrested recently by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on suspicion of soliciting and accepting bribes for a project worth RM80 mil involving a ministry.

Nevertheless, former PN senior minister Datuk Mohd Radzi Jidin denied any involvement in the accusations against him that have appeared online and gone viral saying he is linked to the book project called the J-Qaf.

The online posts accused the Putrajaya MP of approving J-Qaf book printing for preschool through direct negotiation amounting to RM80 mil.

Radzi said the allegation that his wife acted as a proxy through a company called ATR One & Only Enterprise and that she was a royal with the title of Tengku was untrue.

“I would like to emphasise that the accusations in the viral message linking me and my wife to J-Qaf book printing for preschool are not true at all. My wife is also not from a royal family and she has no connection or interest in the company mentioned in the viral message,” he said in a statement posted on his Facebook page.

Radzi also affirmed that he had never asked for or accepted any bribe or kickback from anyone.

He alleged that the arrest of the political secretary was made after his statement in Parliament on Sept 19 and was upon instructions from the top.

A source said the former political secretary in his 20s and the second suspect who is a company owner in his late 50s were detained at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya.