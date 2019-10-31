News

Sultan Selangor Backs YPDA Reminder Against Abusing Royal Pardon –

News

PPBM Accumulate RM 300 Million In 17 Months While UMNO

News

Azmin Ali Taking A Break From Politics : Gimmick To

Trendy News

View All Post
News

Muhyiddin Ordered Son-in-Law To Flee & Hide To Prevent Implicating

  • . 10 August, 2023
News

Cheapskate PN Candidate Dominic Lau Ordered 5 Bowls Of Noodles

  • . 10 August, 2023
News

Fakta Dan Auta Dalam Kisah Penerokaan China di Laut China

  • . 9 August, 2023
News

Dominic Lau Is A Eunuch Worse Than Wee Ka Siong : Mocked,

  • . 5 August, 2023
News

How PM Anwar Snatched Tesla From Indonesia & Convinced Elon

  • . 1 August, 2023
News

PAS Hadi Awang Listed As Terrorist & Banned By Saudi

  • . 1 August, 2023
News

Chua Soi Lek Slam Wee Ka Siong : “If I

  • . 30 July, 2023
News

How Muhyiddin & Syed Mokhtar Forcefully And Unlawfully Robbed Stamford Holdings

  • . 30 July, 2023
News

POLL: Parti Manakah Pilihan Anda ?

  • . 30 July, 2023
News

Syed Saddiq Girlfriend Abe Lim Is Muda’s Candidate For Bandar

  • . 29 July, 2023
News

How MIC Saravanan Became Billionaire In Foreign Workers Scandal :

  • . 28 July, 2023
News

Menteri Lain Bawa Masuk Pelaburan, Fahmi Buat Pelabur Takut

  • . 28 July, 2023
News

Tentang Menteri, Wanita China, KLIA Dan Lain-Lain

  • . 28 July, 2023
News

Huawei Intip & Ugut Syarikat Telekomunikasi Denmark

  • . 28 July, 2023
News

The Tourism Minister and A Chinese Tourist

  • . 28 July, 2023
News

MCA Ti Lian Ker : DAP Have Given Up Their

  • . 26 July, 2023
News

DAP : Anwar Refrained From Nominating Tengku Zafrul To Safeguard

  • . 25 July, 2023
News

Salahuddin Ayub Passes Away Following Surgery At Age 61

  • . 23 July, 2023
News

Sanusi Screw-up : PAS Will Pay The Price For Provoking

  • . 21 July, 2023
News

Foreign Influence Within Malaysian Politics And Society

  • . 20 July, 2023

ALL RECENT NEWS
News

Sultan Selangor Backs YPDA Reminder Against Abusing Royal Pardon – YPDA Said “The Power To Pardon Must Not Be Used Arbitrarily Because It Will Be Held Accountable In The Afterlife”

  • . 11 October, 2022
  • 320 Views

 Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah Alhaj today expressed his “solid” support of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s assertion that royal pardons cannot be meted out arbitrarily, amid
News

PPBM Accumulate RM 300 Million In 17 Months While UMNO Only Had RM 194 Million Despite Being In Power For 61 Years

  • . 20 February, 2023
  • 1,147 Views

No matter how Bersatu leaders twist and spin, they have to explain how the party, founded in 2016 and was only in power for 17
News

Azmin Ali Taking A Break From Politics : Gimmick To Avoid Gay Sex Video Investigation That Have Been Authenticated

  • . 20 February, 2023
  • 918 Views

Azmin Ali’s announcement that he’s taking a break from politics has certainly raised some eyebrows. After failing to defend his Gombak parliamentary seat in the
News

RM300 Million Account Frozen : PPBM Could Be Declared Illegal & De-Registered By The RoS (Registrar of Society)

  • . 20 February, 2023
  • 709 Views

Bersatu has pre-emptively published its account statement after rumours spread that the political party’s account has been frozen. When the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) finally
News

Malaysian Employers Federation : 60,000 Malaysians Could Lose Their Jobs This Year

  • . 20 February, 2023
  • 424 Views

The country’s largest employers’ group fears that up to 60,000 people could lose their jobs this year, double the yearly average of the past. Most
News

Malaysia Has The Highest Illicit Outflows Per Capita In The World – RM1.8 Trillion Outflows Which Is Higher Than Our Entire National Debt At RM1.5 Trillion

  • . 25 February, 2023
  • 727 Views

The Pandora Papers revealed that there was a RM900 billion outflow from Malaysia to tax havens. According to the 2015 Global Financial Integrity (GFI) report,
News

PAS Leaders Launch An “Iranian Revolution” In Malaysia To Seize Power – Rally Like The PAS Armies Of Militants Armed With Spears & Swords

  • . 25 February, 2023
  • 412 Views

Having tasted blood, it’s extremely hard for Parti Islam Se-Malaysia, the most radical and extremist political party in the country, to return to the opposition.

News

Muhyiddin Ordered Son-in-Law To Flee & Hide To Prevent Implicating Him Over RM 4.7 Billion & RM 1.2 Billion Scandal

News

Cheapskate PN Candidate Dominic Lau Ordered 5 Bowls Of Noodles Without Paying

News

Fakta Dan Auta Dalam Kisah Penerokaan China di Laut China Selatan

News

Dominic Lau Is A Eunuch Worse Than Wee Ka Siong : Mocked, Ridiculed And Disrespected Worse Than A Dog By PAS ‘Small Potato’

News

Muhyiddin Ordered Son-in-Law To Flee & Hide To Prevent Implicating Him Over RM 4.7 Billion & RM 1.2 Billion Scandal

News

Sultan Selangor Backs YPDA Reminder Against Abusing Royal Pardon – YPDA Said “The Power To Pardon Must Not Be Used Arbitrarily Because It Will Be Held Accountable In The Afterlife”

Entertainment

Why The First $1 Million Is the Hardest

News

PPBM Accumulate RM 300 Million In 17 Months While UMNO Only Had RM 194 Million Despite Being In Power For 61 Years

News

Johor Crown Prince : Tun M Is Not Trying To Save The Country Or The Malays But His 3 Billionaire Son

News

An Immigration Clerk Earning Below RM4K A Month Owns A Rolls-Royce & 4 Luxury Vehicles Worth RM 6 Million

News

Tun Mahathir Stashed RM 83 Billion In Taiwan – This Figure Is Only 10% Of Mahathir Wealth

News

Muhyiddin’s Son In Law Arrested – How The Ex-PM Solicited RM4.5 Billion Bribes In RM92.5 Billion Stimulus Scandal