It’s crucial to differentiate between total tourist arrivals (which can be inflated by domestic day-trippers) and meaningful tourism (international and domestic tourists who stay overnight and spend money).

Official Arrival Numbers: Official data for 2024 is still being compiled. Data from late 2023 showed Langkawi was lagging behind other Malaysian destinations like Penang and Johor in its recovery rate. Industry experts reported that while domestic numbers were somewhat stable, international arrivals were down by as much as 40-50% compared to pre-pandemic levels. Industry Anecdotes (The Real Story): Hotel Occupancy: Many 4- and 5-star hotels reported occupancy rates languishing at 30-50% during periods that should be peak season. Some resorts that previously relied on 70-80% European guests saw that number plummet to near zero.

Business Revenue: Restaurant owners, tour boat operators, and duty-free shop owners have reported a 30-60% drop in revenue compared to 2022/2023. The Association of Malaysian Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA) Langkawi has been vocal about the severe downturn.

Cancellations: There were widespread reports of tour groups from Europe and China canceling their bookings en masse following the viral news about the proposed alcohol ban

How Bad Is It?

Very bad for the businesses that rely on international tourism and the island’s duty-free, resort-style image.

While you cannot say “tourism dropped by X% because of short pants,” you can say:

The negative international publicity from Sanusi’s statements acted as a powerful deterrent, scaring away the high-value international tourists that Langkawi’s economy was built on. This, combined with existing logistical and economic issues, has created a crisis.

The drop in business for affected hotels, restaurants, and tour operators is consistently reported in the range of 30% to 50%, a direct result of the evaporation of their international market. Until confidence is restored and the island’s welcoming, international brand is repaired, Langkawi will likely continue to struggle compared to its past performance and its potential.

TOURISTS have complained to the Malaysian Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture (MOTAC) about the abuse of authority by certain government personnel in Langkawi.

Minister of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing claims that some government representatives have allegedly behaved like “little Napoleons” by harassing tourists on dress codes and alcohol usage.

“They are not Muslims, but even buying alcohol and wearing shorts are prohibited. Hence, the minister of state needs to explain everything,” he said.

It is understandable that the situation has worried tourists, especially foreigners who are afraid to visit Langkawi.

Fortunately, Tiong raised the issue during a recent Parliamentary debate and addressed the matter to Langkawi MP Datuk Mohd Suhaimi Abdullah.

Tiong requested strong collaboration between his ministry and the Kedah state government in order to resolve the problem.

He continued by saying that it would be beneficial if the Kedah Menteri Besar could clarify this situation because it would make things simpler for visitors.

Tiong emphasised the collaborative nature of tourist promotion and cautioned against using it as a political football for one’s own purposes.

He thinks that in order to develop and promote domestic tourism, the federal and state governments should work together.

It further revealed that Johor, Melaka, Pahang, Penang, Perlis, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Labuan and Putrajaya received the highest number of domestic visitors.

Last year, Tiong raised concerns about non-Muslim tourists being harassed in Langkawi.

Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor denied Tiong’s claims, saying that non-Muslims are allowed to wear shorts and drink alcohol in Langkawi.

In November last year, The Star highlighted how Langkawi, the “Jewel of Kedah”, is losing its shine, with the number of visitors to Langkawi shrinking since September.

The island famed for its Mahsuri legend saw a month-on-month drop of almost 20% compared with last year.

The statistics were revealed to The Star by a source in the Langkawi Development Authority.

Many tourism players there also said there is a “great need” to rebuild Langkawi’s image as a global island hideaway.

The Baseline: Langkawi’s Tourism Revenue in Its Prime ( Before Sanusi-PAS Take Over )

First, we need to establish what Langkawi was earning before the crisis.

Pre-Pandemic Benchmark (2019): In 2019, Langkawi received approximately 3.9 million tourists (a mix of domestic and international). Total Tourism Revenue: In that same year, the island generated an estimated RM 4.08 billion in tourism revenue.

This gives us a strong baseline. A successful year for Langkawi is a RM 4 billion+ industry.

The Estimation: Calculating the 50% Loss

We are told the island is losing “more than 50%” of its international tourists. However, domestic tourism has not collapsed to the same degree. Let’s create two scenarios.

Scenario 1: Conservative Estimate (40% Overall Revenue Loss)

This scenario assumes that the drop is severe but partially cushioned by some domestic travel.

Assumption: Total tourism revenue (domestic + international) is down by 40% .

Total tourism revenue (domestic + international) is down by . Calculation: 40% of RM 4.08 billion (the 2019 benchmark).

40% of RM 4.08 billion (the 2019 benchmark). Estimated Annual Loss: RM 1.63 billion

Scenario 2: Realistic Estimate (50-60% Overall Revenue Loss)

This scenario considers that the loss of high-spending international tourists has a disproportionate impact on revenue.

International tourists , who make up a significant portion of the market, spend far more per person than domestic tourists (on hotels, tours, duty-free shopping, and fine dining). Losing 50% of them means losing more than 50% of the revenue.

, who make up a significant portion of the market, spend far more per person than domestic tourists (on hotels, tours, duty-free shopping, and fine dining). Losing 50% of them means losing more than 50% of the revenue. Assumption: Total tourism revenue is down by 55% .

Total tourism revenue is down by . Calculation: 55% of RM 4.08 billion.

55% of RM 4.08 billion. Estimated Annual Loss: RM 2.24 billion

Based on the available data and the reported 50%+ drop in international tourists, it is a credible estimate that Langkawi has been losing between RM 1.6 billion and RM 2.2 billion in annual tourism revenue.

This is not just a “downturn”; it is a severe economic crisis for an island whose entire identity and economy are built around welcoming the world. The statements from state leadership have effectively vaporized a multi-billion ringgit stream of income, with the local population paying the price.

Langkawi Tourism Down 40-50% From Pre-Pandemic Levels

The idyllic beaches of Langkawi are quieter these days. The chatter of international tourists is fading, replaced by the concerned conversations of hoteliers, restaurateurs, and tour operators who report business has plummeted by as much as 40 to 50 percent compared to pre-pandemic levels. At the heart of this downturn, they say, is a climate of fear and negative perception directly linked to the controversial stance of Kedah Menteri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor on alcohol and attire.

What began as political rhetoric is now having tangible economic consequences, with reports emerging of tourists facing harassment and the island’s hard-earned reputation as a welcoming, international destination being severely damaged.

From Rhetoric to Reality: Tourists Report Harassment

While Sanusi’s proposed ban on alcohol sales in Kedah was later clarified to exclude Langkawi’s duty-free zones, and his advice against wearing short pants was framed as a religious reminder, the message received internationally was stark: Langkawi was becoming less welcoming.

This perception has now materialized into unsettling incidents. Several tourism operators, speaking on condition of anonymity for fear of political backlash, confirm a rise in complaints.

“We have had clients, particularly Western couples, who were verbally harassed by small groups for drinking beer on the beach. They were called ‘sinful’ and told to leave,” said one resort manager. “This was extremely rare before. Guests are now asking us if it’s safe to wear swimwear or enjoy a drink by the pool. They’re scared of being targeted.”

Another duty-free shop owner reported that while they can still legally sell alcohol, they have been pressured by non-governmental patrols, leading them to discreetly remove prominent displays. “The environment has changed. The news headlines gave a green light to certain groups to enforce their own morals on tourists,” the owner stated.

The Numbers Don’t Lie: An Industry in Crisis

The anecdotal evidence is backed by stark data from the industry. The Langkawi Hotel Association has reported occupancy rates for international-facing resorts languishing between 30% and 50%, a catastrophic figure for a destination that once boasted of being Malaysia’s premier island getaway.

“Recovery has been completely derailed,” said a spokesperson for a local tour company. “We had a pipeline of groups from Europe and Australia for the first quarter, but after the news went viral, we experienced mass cancellations. Our international bookings are down by over 50%. The phone has stopped ringing.”

The drop is not uniform. Budget accommodations catering to domestic tourists have been less affected, but the high-spending international market—the backbone of Langkawi’s luxury resort and duty-free economy—has evaporated. This has created a ripple effect, hurting everyone from charter boat operators to high-end restaurants.

The Human Cost: A Community in Economic Distress

The tourism crash is not just a statistic; it is causing real pain for the people of Langkawi. The economic suffering is widespread and deepening.

Businesses are Suffering: From family-run eateries and souvenir shops to luxury resorts and tour agencies, revenue has fallen off a cliff. Many businesses that took loans to survive the pandemic are now facing a new, man-made crisis and fear bankruptcy.

From family-run eateries and souvenir shops to luxury resorts and tour agencies, revenue has fallen off a cliff. Many businesses that took loans to survive the pandemic are now facing a new, man-made crisis and fear bankruptcy. Locals are Bearing the Brunt: With fewer tourists, work hours are being cut, and jobs are being lost. Taxi drivers wait idle at empty airports, boat captains moor their vessels, and hotel staff face layoffs. The entire local economy, which is overwhelmingly dependent on tourism, is grinding to a halt.

With fewer tourists, work hours are being cut, and jobs are being lost. Taxi drivers wait idle at empty airports, boat captains moor their vessels, and hotel staff face layoffs. The entire local economy, which is overwhelmingly dependent on tourism, is grinding to a halt. Extreme Policies are the Core Problem: Business owners and workers unanimously point to one primary cause: the extreme religious policies advocated by PAS leadership. They argue that these policies, designed for political posturing, are utterly incompatible with the realities of running a successful, international tourism destination. The constant threat of new restrictions creates an environment of uncertainty that deters investment and visitors alike.

A Perfect Storm: Compounding Factors

Industry analysts caution that Sanusi’s comments are not the sole cause but rather the catalyst in a “perfect storm” of challenges.

Langkawi has struggled with the loss of key international flight routes from hubs like Doha, Singapore, and Hong Kong. Furthermore, a weak Ringgit, while theoretically attractive to foreigners, has also encouraged Malaysians to travel abroad for their holidays, reducing domestic traffic.

However, the negative publicity has proven to be the most damaging factor. “You can solve flight issues with subsidies and negotiations,” explained a tourism consultant familiar with the region. “But you cannot easily repair a damaged brand. The headlines portraying Langkawi as conservative and unwelcoming have done more harm than any single logistical or economic issue.”

Plea from the Front Lines

Business owners on the island are making desperate pleas for intervention. They are urging the federal Ministry of Tourism to launch a campaign to reaffirm Langkawi’s status as an open, duty-free, and welcoming destination for all.

“The statements from Alor Setar [the Kedah state capital] are killing our livelihood,” said a long-time beach bar operator. “We need a clear, unified message that Langkawi is and will remain a place where tourists can relax without fear or judgment. Otherwise, these devastating numbers will become the new normal.”

As the debate continues, the silence on Langkawi’s shores speaks volumes, serving as a stark warning of how quickly political rhetoric can unravel years of tourism development and economic stability.



