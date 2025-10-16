HOT on the heels of four male Form Five pupils arrested on suspicion of raping a female Form Three pupil in a classroom at their national school in Melaka. Siti Kasim has urged the Education Ministry to study why “there are rarely or no cases of rape, sodomy, obscenity, bullying and death reported in Chinese and Tamil schools”.

Editor’s Note: The recent gruesome murder of a Form Four schoolgirl by her male schoolmate who is two years her junior happened in a national school, ie SMK Bandar Utama Damansara 4 although both the suspect and victim are of the same race.

Based on the suspect’s two final notes, the incident has little to zero se*ual motive as it is likely triggered by the suspect’s inability to distinguish reality from fantasy after having been overly engrossed with dark-themed popular Japanese anime Death Note.

“This is so even though Chinese children wear skirts, shorts and are involved in various sports and co-curricular activities,” the lawyer and human rights activist penned in a Facebook post in reaction to the OutSyed The Box blog by political observer Syed Akbar Ali who harped on the subject of se*ual-related crimes in national schools.

“They don’t even wear long dress uniform yet we’ve never heard or very rarely hear of rape, sodomy, obscenity, bullying or beaten to death cases in Chinese and Tamil schools.”

Echoing Syed Akbar, Siti Kasim further snubbed the MOE: “Muslims regard them as kafir (infidel) because of their faiths. But their children are safer. This is despite the kids not getting the privilege of religious studies for numerous hours a week.

“There is no Buddhism or Hinduism classes in Chinese and Tamil SRJKs (vernacular primary schools).”

Editor’s Note: As this article develops, a report has come in that the cops have arrested a further four teenagers – three pupils and a former pupil of the same school in Baling, Kedah – for allegedly gang-raping a girl and sharing nude recordings of the victim online.

Acting Baling District Police Chief Deputy Superintendent Ahmad Salimi Mat Ali said the victim’s father lodged a police report on Sunday (Oct 12) after being informed by a disciplinary teacher about a nude video of his daughter circulating online.

Earlier, Siti Kasim has chided Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for having linked the recent rape case in the Alor Gajah, Melaka school to over-emphasis on paper chase versus instilling moral and ethical values.

“What’ve the pupils been learning from religious classes in view of more hours allotted for Islamic-related lessons (then other subjects) … how come the situation has deteriorated?” she ranted in a YouTube video.

“Moreover, rape cases in Malaysia show that Malays are the No. 1 perpetrator followed by Indians and Chinese with Malays accounting for approximately 65%-80% of incidents reported in available studies and official statements.

“There were 1,914 rape cases officially reported and recorded in Malaysia in 2023 compared to 1,712 cases in 2022.

“Media coverage and parliamentary discussions for 2024 show that Muslim-majority states, particularly Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah account for the highest number of underage rape cases, indicating that the majority of cases nationwide continue to involve Malays.”

Source : Focus