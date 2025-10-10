In the heated arena of Malaysian education debates, where ethnic sensitivities and religious priorities often collide, few voices cut through the noise like that of Prof Dato’ Dr Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin—better known as Dr. MAZA. As the Mufti of Perlis and a prominent Islamic scholar, Dr. MAZA has long been a polarizing figure, blending progressive interpretations of Islam with unapologetic critiques of societal hypocrisies.

In a recent viral address on September 11, 2025, he turned the spotlight inward, challenging his own community: “We criticize Chinese schools endlessly, but what about the quality of our Tahfiz students?”

This bold statement, delivered with his signature candor, has sparked a much-needed conversation about double standards in Malaysia’s fractured education landscape. As the nation grapples with calls for unity under the Madani framework, Dr. MAZA’s words serve as a wake-up call: True reform demands self-reflection, not selective outrage.

The Spark: Dr. MAZA’s Unfiltered Critique of Tahfiz Schools

Dr. MAZA didn’t mince words. Speaking at a public forum, he lambasted the proliferation of “cowboy” Tahfiz schools—unregulated institutions masquerading as centers of Islamic learning but often prioritizing profit over pedagogy. “Tahfiz was built just to enrich the ‘Tok guru’,” he quipped, highlighting how millions in donations pour in, yet buildings remain dilapidated, teachers go unpaid for months, and curricula devolve into rote memorization without deeper understanding. His frustration stems from a system that, in its purest form, should nurture Quranic mastery and moral character, but has instead become a patchwork of mediocrity.

This isn’t hyperbole. Recent reports underscore the crisis: In Selangor alone, the Islamic Religious Department (JAIS) identified 606 unregistered Tahfiz schools as of February 2025, operating in the shadows with minimal oversight. Child rights activists have raised alarms about vulnerabilities to abuse, citing untrained staff and lax safety protocols.

A September 2025 opinion piece in Newswav echoed Dr. MAZA’s concerns, labeling many Tahfiz programs as “mostly memorization and mediocrity,” where students excel at recitation but falter in critical thinking or worldly skills. Financial mismanagement exacerbates the issue; a study on private Tahfiz institutions revealed rampant difficulties in budgeting, leading to subpar facilities and teacher retention problems.

Dr. MAZA’s challenge resonates because it comes from within. As a scholar who has advocated for contextual Islam—drawing from his academic roots at Universiti Sains Malaysia—he knows the stakes. Tahfiz schools, numbering over 2,000 nationwide, educate thousands of young Muslims, yet their uneven quality risks undermining the very faith they aim to preserve. By flipping the script on familiar tropes, he forces Malaysians to confront: If we’re quick to question others’ educational choices, why the blind spot for our own?

The Flip Side: Why Chinese Schools Draw Fire—and Deserve Credit

Dr. MAZA’s remarks land amid a long-simmering debate over vernacular schools, particularly Chinese-medium institutions (SJKC). Critics, often from Malay-centric circles, argue these schools foster division by prioritizing Mandarin over Bahasa Malaysia, potentially eroding national unity.

Yet, as Dr. MAZA astutely notes, “If we see Chinese people, we should give them credit. They don’t build schools unless they can sustain them.” SJKC schools boast impressive academic records, with high throughput rates and a focus on bilingualism that equips students for global competitiveness. Enrollment has surged, reflecting parental trust in a system that integrates cultural heritage without sacrificing quality.

This contrast isn’t accidental. While Tahfiz grapples with fragmentation—lacking a unified curriculum despite calls for standardization—vernacular schools operate under stricter regulatory frameworks. Dr. MAZA’s point? The hypocrisy of decrying “parallel societies” in Chinese schools while ignoring the parallel failures in religious education. It’s a reminder that education debates in Malaysia often mask deeper anxieties about identity, rather than genuine concern for outcomes.

A Systemic Malaise: Education’s Ethnic and Religious Fault Lines

Zoom out, and Dr. MAZA’s challenge exposes broader fissures in Malaysia’s education system. The 2025 push for a Maqasid al-Shariah framework in Tahfiz aims to blend religious and secular learning, but implementation lags amid resource shortages. Meanwhile, vocational integration in Tahfiz curricula faces hurdles, leaving graduates ill-prepared for a digital economy. On the vernacular front, political rhetoric—fueled by figures like Dr. MAZA’s critics—threatens to politicize schools further, distracting from shared goals like equity and excellence.

Social media amplifies these tensions. TikTok accounts of Tahfiz schools showcase vibrant, youth-oriented content, yet they can’t mask underlying issues like abuse scandals or funding woes. Dr. MAZA, with his 216,000 Instagram followers, wields influence to bridge these gaps, urging a “unified Tahfiz education system” that honors tradition while embracing modernity.

Towards Equity: Heeding the Mufti’s Call

Dr. MAZA’s intervention isn’t an attack on Tahfiz—it’s a defense of its potential. By questioning the status quo, he advocates for accountability: Compulsory registration, teacher training, and transparent funding to elevate these institutions from “cowboy” outposts to beacons of holistic learning. This self-critique could inspire reciprocal introspection across ethnic lines, fostering a truly Malaysian education model that values diversity without division.

In a nation where schools shape futures and fault lines, Prof Dato’ Dr MAZA’s challenge is a clarion call for balance. Criticizing Chinese schools has its place, but ignoring Tahfiz quality? That’s the real disservice—to our children, our faith, and our shared destiny. It’s time to build better, together.

