This is a very significant and ongoing debate in Malaysian history and politics. The claim that Malaysia is a “secular state” versus an “Islamic state” is central to its national identity.

Here is a list of past leaders, prime ministers, and important figures who have, at various times and in various contexts, asserted or implied that Malaysia is a secular state.

Prime Ministers

1. Tunku Abdul Rahman (Prime Minister, 1957-1970)

The most unequivocal and consistent voice on this matter. As the nation’s first Prime Minister and “Father of Independence,” his statements carry immense historical weight.

Key Quotes and Actions: In a speech to the Malaysian Parliament in 1958, he stated: “I would like to make it clear that this country is not an Islamic state as it is generally understood; we merely provide that Islam shall be the official religion of the State.” He repeatedly emphasized that Malaysia was intended to be a secular state with Islam as the official religion, a model he compared to other Muslim-majority nations like Tunisia. He was the chief architect of the Merdeka Constitution (1957), which was drafted by a multi-racial commission and established Islam as the official religion while guaranteeing freedom of religion for all. This structure is the primary legal basis for the secular argument.



2. Tun Hussein Onn (Prime Minister, 1976-1981)

The son of UMNO founder Dato’ Onn Jaafar, he continued in the tradition of the Tunku.

Key Stance: He upheld the secular legal framework and the vision of the nation’s founders. “Don’t turn Malaysia into an Islamic state” While a devout Muslim, he did not push for an Islamic state agenda and is generally seen as having maintained the secular-democratic character of the state as defined by the Constitution.

3. Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamad (Prime Minister, 1981-2003; 2018-2020)

His position is the most complex and has shifted dramatically over time, which is crucial to understand.

Early Tenure (1980s-early 1990s): He consistently echoed the Tunku’s position. For example, in 1984, he stated that Malaysia was “not an Islamic state” and that the government’s duty was “to manage a multi-racial country and not to run an Islamic state.”

Important Political Figures & Institutions

1. The Reid Commission

This independent commission, chaired by Lord William Reid, was responsible for drafting the Federal Constitution.

Key Contribution: The Commission’s report and the resulting Constitution are the ultimate legal foundation for the secular state argument. It established a Westminster-style parliamentary democracy with Islam as the official religion, but did not create a system of Islamic law for the state. The Commissioners themselves were clear that they were not establishing a theocracy.

2. The Malaysian Bar Council

The professional body for lawyers in Malaysia.

Key Stance: The Bar Council has consistently and officially taken the position that Malaysia is a secular state, citing the historical documents, the intentions of the framers of the Constitution, and the legal structure of the country. They have been a vocal critic of any moves towards theocracy.

Important Nuances and Context

The “Basic Structure” Doctrine: In the 1988 case Che Omar bin Che Soh v. Public Prosecutor, the Supreme Court, under Lord President Tun Salleh Abas, ruled that Malaysia is a secular state. However, this doctrine has been challenged and its status in modern Malaysian jurisprudence is contested.

Malaysia is, legally and constitutionally, a secular state. This is not a mere interpretation but a deliberate design rooted in the nation’s founding document—the Federal Constitution of 1957. Crafted to balance the aspirations of a multi-ethnic society, the Constitution enshrines Islam as the official religion while safeguarding freedom of belief for all, ensuring that no single faith dominates the governance or legal framework.

The Constitutional Bedrock: A Secular Framework with Ceremonial Islam

The story begins with the Reid Commission, a pivotal body appointed in 1956 to draft Malaya’s independence constitution. Chaired by Lord William Reid, the commission—comprising British, Malayan, and international experts—held 118 meetings across the peninsula, consulting diverse stakeholders from Malay sultans to Chinese and Indian communities.

Their report explicitly envisioned a secular state, recommending that Islam be recognized as the “religion of the Federation” solely for ceremonial and symbolic purposes, such as royal oaths and public holidays. This provision, enshrined in Article 3(1) of the Federal Constitution, states: “Islam is the religion of the Federation: but other religions may be practised in peace and harmony in any part of the Federation.” Far from establishing a theocracy, this clause was intended to honor Malay cultural heritage without impinging on the civil liberties of non-Muslims, who form a significant portion of the population.

Complementing this is Article 11, which guarantees freedom of religion: “Every person has the right to profess and practice his religion and, subject to Clause (4), to propagate it.” These articles form the core of Malaysia’s bifurcated legal system—civil courts handle secular matters like contracts, property, and criminal law (derived from British common law), while Sharia courts address personal Islamic family issues for Muslims only.

The Constitution’s supremacy, affirmed in Article 4, ensures that no religious law supersedes it. As constitutional scholar Shad Saleem Faruqi notes, this structure reflects a “secular state with an Islamic overlay,” not an Islamic state where divine law governs all.

Historical records from the commission’s deliberations reveal a consensus against theocracy: Alliance Party leaders, including Tunku Abdul Rahman, rejected proposals for mandatory Islamic governance to avoid alienating non-Malays.

This secular intent was no accident. Post-World War II Malaya, emerging from colonial rule, sought a unifying framework that transcended religious divides. The 1957 Merdeka (Independence) Agreement, signed by the sultans and British authorities, locked in this model, preventing future amendments that could erode non-Muslim rights without broad consensus.

Judicial Safeguards: Courts Uphold the Secular Line

Malaysia’s judiciary has repeatedly affirmed this constitutional secularism, treating Article 3 as declarative rather than prescriptive. A landmark ruling came in Che Omar bin Che Soh v. Public Prosecutor (1988), where the Federal Court declared: “It is clear… that the intention of the constitution was that Parliament should have the right to make laws in respect of matters not falling within the classes of matters with respect to which Parliament has no power to make laws, i.e., matters falling within the state list… Ma’am [Islamic law] is not the law of the land.” The court emphasized that Malaysia operates under a “secular legal system,” with Islamic law confined to personal matters.

Earlier, in Mamat bin Daud v. Government of Malaysia (1988), the Supreme Court struck down a penal code provision criminalizing Muslim “deviancy” as unconstitutional, reinforcing that federal laws must remain secular. These decisions echo the Reid Commission’s vision, viewing Islam’s role as symbolic, not sovereign. Even in contemporary cases, such as the 2004 Lina Joy apostasy saga, courts have navigated tensions by deferring to constitutional pluralism rather than imposing religious orthodoxy.

Voices from the Vanguard: Founding Fathers Champion Secularism

No discussion of Malaysia’s secular ethos is complete without the words of its early leaders, who viewed religious harmony as the nation’s lifeblood. Tunku Abdul Rahman, the “Father of Independence” and first Prime Minister (1957–1970), was unequivocal.

In a 1982 statement, he declared: “The nation was set up as a secular State with Islam as the official religion and that this was enshrined in the Constitution.” Addressing fears of creeping Islamization, Tunku warned that transforming Malaysia into a theocratic state would betray the Merdeka compact, alienating the Chinese, Indian, and indigenous communities who fought for independence alongside Malays.

Tun Hussein Onn, the third Prime Minister (1976–1981) and son of Independence Party founder Onn Jaafar, echoed this sentiment with fervor. In 1981, upon leaving office, he cautioned: “Don’t turn Malaysia into an Islamic state,” emphasizing that the Constitution’s framers intended a “democratic, secular state” where Islam’s official status was ceremonial. Hussein’s legacy as “Father of Unity” stemmed from his efforts to foster inter-ethnic solidarity, including the 1971 National Principles (Rukun Negara), which prioritize belief in God without privileging any faith.

Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamad, the second (1981–2003) and seventh (2018–2020) Prime Minister, offers a nuanced but supportive voice from his early tenure. In 2001, amid PAS’s push for an Islamic state, Mahathir rebuffed: “Calls by certain quarters for an Islamic state are unfounded as Malaysia is already an Islamic state,” but clarified that this meant ethical governance, not legal theocracy—non-Muslims could view it as secular.

Earlier, in the 1980s, he defended the Constitution’s secular basis against revivalist pressures, stating in parliamentary debates that Malaysia’s success lay in its pluralistic, non-sectarian laws. Though his 2001 declaration sparked controversy, it aligned with predecessors’ views: Islam as a moral guide, not a constitutional mandate. Other figures, like second Prime Minister Tun Abdul Razak Hussein (1970–1976), reinforced this by integrating secular economic policies into the New Economic Policy, prioritizing national unity over religious exclusivity.

Beyond prime ministers, voices like those from the Malaysian Bar Council and opposition leaders such as Karpal Singh have amplified this narrative, filing briefs in cases like Lina Joy to defend constitutional secularism.

Historical Evidence: From Archives to Practice

Archival gems bolster these claims. The Reid Commission’s 1957 report, declassified in parts, documents rejections of stronger Islamic provisions proposed by UMNO conservatives, opting instead for a “neutral” state to secure Alliance Party support. Post-independence, practices like non-Muslim oaths in civil courts and secular education curricula (until recent encroachments) reflect this intent.

Colonial precedents also inform: British Malaya’s plural legal system separated adat (customary law), Sharia, and English common law, a model the Constitution perpetuated. Internationally, Malaysia’s accession to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (1948) underscores its commitment to secular pluralism.

Challenges persist—state-level Sharia expansions and political Islamization—but they operate within constitutional bounds, subject to federal oversight. As the 2023 U.S. State Department report notes, while restrictions on propagation exist, the core framework protects religious freedom.

Reclaiming the Secular Promise

Malaysia’s secular constitution is not a relic but a living shield against division, forged in the fires of compromise by visionaries like Tunku, Hussein, and Mahathir. As the nation navigates its future, honoring their legacy means resisting theocratic temptations and embracing the Reid Commission’s wisdom: a federation where faith inspires but does not dictate. In this secular design lies Malaysia’s true strength—a beacon of harmonious diversity in a polarized world. To paraphrase Tunku: Let us build not walls of dogma, but bridges of unity.