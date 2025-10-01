A growing number of Malay parents are enrolling their children in vernacular Chinese primary schools (SJKCs) due to the schools’ strong academic reputation, according to a recent study by the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute.

Based on a targeted in-app survey involving 929 respondents, primarily from middle-class Malay families, the study found that 69% of respondents cited academic performance as their top reason for choosing SJKCs.

“Parents ranked ‘academic reputation’ as the most important factor when choosing a school for their children, whereas the least important factor was the language of instruction,” said political analyst and visiting fellow James Chai, who authored the report for the Singapore-based research institution.

“Location and discipline factored more importantly than school facilities,” he said.

Chai added that even when SJKCs offered only basic amenities, two-thirds of parents still preferred them over national schools.

“This preference likely indicates a declining perception of academic quality in national schools among Malay parents.”

The study also found that many parents would choose a national school if it had a better academic reputation than an SJKC, “even though the latter may have better discipline, facilities, and is closer to home”.

This shift in preference among Malay parents, Chai said, reflected the rising enrolment of non-Chinese students in SJKCs, which reportedly jumped from just 3%-6% in the 1990s to nearly 20% by 2020.

In February, it was reported that a Chinese school in Arau, Perlis, raised eyebrows with an “all non-Chinese” pupil enrolment for Year One this year.

He said as Chinese pupil numbers continued to decline, partly due to demographic changes and the growth of private international schools, many SJKCs were adapting to remain relevant.

These adjustments included offering halal food, Islamic religious classes and bilingual communication to cater to their more diverse student base, Chai said.

With more Malays attending SJKCs, Chai said calls to abolish vernacular schools might lose momentum, with the strong academic reputation of SJKCs acting as a buffer against criticism.

“However, this will bring us to a larger existential question for the Chinese community. This concerns whether preserving vernacular schools at the expense of their core cultural mission represents a genuine victory or a hidden loss,” he concluded.

The full ISEAS report, titled “Malaysia’s Chinese Primary Schools: Saved Yet Threatened by Rising Inflows of Malay Students”, was published today.

More Non-Chinese M'sian Parents Enrol Their Kids In SJKC As It Prioritises Learning Over Gimmicky Campaigns

In recent years, more Malaysian parents have been enrolling their children in Chinese primary schools (SJKC), even if they aren’t Chinese.

According to data from the Ministry of Education, enrolment in SJKC has steadily increased while national schools (SK) have seen a slower growth rate. But what’s behind this shift?

A Malaysian teacher recently took to Threads to share her thoughts, and her post has since gone viral sparking plenty of debate among parents and teachers alike.

SJKC focuses more on learning, less on “extras”

She began by highlighting one key difference: focus.

One reason is that SJKC focuses on studying and discipline. Teachers don’t try to do everything all at once. They can concentrate on teaching rather than being swamped with endless programs,” she wrote.

In contrast, she said, national schools often spread themselves thin.

In SK, there’s always something going on; sports, competitions, decorating toilets, anti-drug campaigns, endless murals. Teachers without art talent are sometimes forced to paint murals, leading to stress and messy results,” she explained.

This, she argued, takes valuable time and attention away from actual learning.

Cleaner schools, better facilities, more parental support

Moving on, the teacher also pointed out that SJKC facilities often look better maintained because funds are used more efficiently.

“No unnecessary spending on fancy events or banners. Parents in SJKC are generous when it comes to education and welfare, so PIBG funds are often very high. Spending is focused on upgrading classrooms to be comfortable and practical for learning,” she said.

On top of that, celebrations and programs in SJKC are kept short and simple so that classes can resume quickly instead of dragging on for days.

“Parents are very involved”

Her post struck a chord with many netizens who shared similar experiences. Several said that SJKC parents play an active role in making things run smoothly.

“In SJKC, parents form volunteer groups every year. They pick which programs to help with, so teachers can focus on teaching. PIBG even raises its own funds instead of relying on government help. My kid’s SJKC PIBG fund reached RM1.3 million this year!” one netizen commented.

Another added:

“When I was in SJKC, Teacher’s Day and Children’s Day celebrations were only until recess time. After that, we continued lessons as usual. The learning culture was very different compared to SMK.”

Programs kept practical & objective-oriented

Interestingly, the teacher noted that SJKC doesn’t lack programs – it’s the way they handle them that makes the difference.

While SJKC still organises Merdeka Month, Anti-Bullying Campaigns, STEM Week, Sports Day, and festive celebrations, netizens said the implementation is simple, efficient, and focused on results rather than appearances.

“No unnecessary decorations or grand events. The main goal of each program is achieved without wasting funds,” one commenter wrote.

Some even pointed out that SJKC students have monthly exams and extra classes as early as Standard 5, while SK schools are sometimes reluctant to hold frequent tests.

