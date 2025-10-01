A Malay netizen recently sparked a discussion online after comparing the canteen meals at Chinese vernacular schools (SJKC) and national primary schools (SK).

The netizen highlighted how the SJKC meals, priced at RM4.50, offer a balanced diet with vegetables, meat, eggs, and even fruit, far surpassing the RM3 plate of fried kway teow from SK canteens, which was criticized earlier for its small portion size.

SJKC meal more nutritious

In a post on social media platform X, the user, “@KroniRakyat,” shared images of both meals, noting that while the SJKC meal is slightly more expensive, it is far more nutritious and filling.

Comparing the two, the SK meal was described as a simple plate of fried kway teow with visibly small portions, whereas the SJKC meal included rice or noodles, vegetables, meat, eggs, and fruit.

The netizen humorously remarked that this might explain why some Malay parents are eager to enroll their children in SJKC, as the canteen management appears more organized and thoughtful.

The post also tagged Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek, urging her to enhance the management of SK canteens.

The netizen called for a review of canteen operators to ensure students are provided with balanced and nutritious meals during school hours.

Netizens’ reaction

The post quickly went viral, sparking mixed reactions from netizens.

“Difference in mentality: At SJKC, parents are united in demanding healthy food from the canteen, supported by the PTA. At SK, when parents bring up the issue of healthy food, other parents mock them, saying, ‘Oh please, like you’ve never given your kids hotdogs and junk food before. Stop pretending.’ Difference in mentality.”

“If I have kids, I’d willingly send them to SJKC… but if it’s preschool, I’d just enroll them in KEMAS kindergarten 😏.”

M’sian Mum Questions Size Of RM3 Primary School Canteen Meal, Netizens Stunned

A primary school canteen in Klang Valley has come under fire after netizens discovered the meals served were both unsatisfying and overpriced.

A viral post on platform X revealed that students were being charged RM3 for plain fried noodles and kuey teow served in shockingly small portions—with no sign of protein in sight.

The mother wrote, “This is the RM3 menu at my child’s school canteen. At first, I didn’t think much of it because my child brings a packed lunch every day.

But then I thought about other kids, and I felt bad. In my opinion, the portion doesn’t match the price. Or do you think it’s okay? Even the RM3 breakfast I get from regular stalls at the roadside is way more generous.

Menu kat kantin sekolah anak I RM3 macam ni. Memula tak rasa apa sebab anak I memang bawa bekal hari hari. Tapi tefikir pulak anak orang lain, kesian pulak. Imo tak setimpal la portion dengan harga. Ke uols rasa ok? Warung biasa I breakfast RM3 pun meriah jugak.

“Where’s the Protein?”

The post triggered widespread discussions, with many calling for an investigation into the canteen operator. Some urged authorities to ensure students are provided with reasonably priced, nutritious meals.

One netizen expressed their disbelief, writing, “Sis, please report this now before I go and report it myself 😭. This should only be RM1.50.

Another thing, why is there no protein? Oh my God, I can’t stand seeing kids being treated like this. RM3 would be fine if there were some protein with this portion. But now, the portion is small, there’s no protein, and they’re charging RM3.

