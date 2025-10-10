Who would have thought? While we were busy condemning Zionists and collecting donations for Palestine, it turns out there are Malay children themselves willing to become stooges for Israel. Yes, it’s true. This is a statement confirmed by the Prime Minister of Malaysia himself.

In a revelation in Parliament, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim disclosed that Mossad, the Israeli intelligence agency notorious for its brutal overseas operations, has long targeted Malaysia. Even worse, they use our own citizens to do their dirty work.

Many still remember the case of Fadi al-Batsh, a Palestinian lecturer who was shot with 14 bullets in Gombak in 2018. Back then, many already suspected Mossad was behind it, but who would have guessed that years later it would be revealed that Mossad’s operations in Malaysia were actually assisted by local citizens themselves?

In 2022, two Malaysian citizens were arrested for involvement in the kidnapping of a Palestinian IT expert. The victim was interrogated via video call by a Mossad agent comfortably sitting abroad.

Police later uncovered another Mossad spy cell in Malaysia, this time 11 people were detained. All were Malaysian citizens. Their task? To spy on government offices, airports, and the country’s sensitive data centers. Our country has become a playground for foreign spies, and those helping them are not outsiders, but our own people.

The craziest part is the case of Avitan Shalom, an Israeli citizen arrested at a luxury hotel in Ampang in April 2024. In his room, police found six pistols, 200 bullets, ten credit cards, and fake passports, all purchased using cryptocurrency. But the most unbelievable part is that he was assisted by a Malay couple!

Their names? Nidarahayu Zainal, 34, and her husband Raibafie Amdan, 39. Both are Malaysian citizens, Muslim, holders of the blue IC (MyKad). But their hearts… had long been sold to the Zionists.

According to the investigation, this couple was recruited by Mossad as early as 2018. They were trained in France and several European countries, supposedly as private investigators and “bodyguards,” when in reality all of that was just a cover for spy training.

They recruited several more locals, including ex-soldiers and security guards, to help Mossad kidnap Omar ZM Albelbaisy Raeda, a Gaza-based IT expert residing in Malaysia.

Omar was kidnapped on Jalan Yap Kwan Seng, taken to Kuala Langat, and tortured under Mossad’s instructions. Luckily, their operation was foiled when a second victim managed to escape and report to the police.

From there, the police raided one location after another and finally arrested 18 people in Selangor and Melaka.

The most ridiculous (or actually, tragic) part is that they kidnapped the wrong person. The person who was kidnapped wasn’t even the real target. But because Mossad managed it from afar, the foot soldiers just followed orders blindly.

Their payment? RM120 thousand. That’s the value they placed on the nation’s dignity. Their monthly salary was around €2,000 (approximately RM10,000) sent from Europe since 2018. The money was substantial, but the reward awaiting them now is the death penalty.

Their case is being investigated under Section 3 of the Kidnapping Act 1961, read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code. If found guilty, they can be sentenced to death by hanging. Ironically, they used to live luxuriously, drove a Mercedes, and frequently “traveled” to Europe supposedly for vacation, but actually went for weapons and tactical training.

And if you think this is just an isolated case, think again. From 2018 until now, there has been a string of cases involving Mossad networks in Malaysia. From kidnappings, murders, weapons smuggling, to the espionage of sensitive data.

Malaysia is no longer off their radar; we have become a field operations base for Mossad in Southeast Asia.

The Prime Minister has also said that today’s war does not use bullets, but is a war of information, a war of intelligence. And Mossad is clever at playing in this world. They don’t need to attack with troops; it’s enough to use our own people who are willing to sell their souls.

So when some say “the Palestinian issue is not our business,” please think again. When Mossad is already using Malaysian citizens themselves, it means this war has entered our own backyard.

To those willing to become Israeli agents because they want an easy life, a high salary, and a glamorous style, congratulations. But remember, money cannot buy back the dignity you have sold.

Source : The Patriots

Source : Airtimes

Who is Brigade 8200 Really?

I watched a video from one of the Sumud fighters confirming the existence of Brigade 8200 in Malaysia.

What is Brigade 8200? In short, it is the Israeli cyber army that is spread across the entire world, and even in Malaysia, it has its agents.

Their job is to attack and condemn any effort to help Gaza on social media, as well as to spread slander and create false, misleading narratives for the public.

One of the slanderous narratives currently being heavily pushed by Brigade 8200 agents is that “Sumud is a show/act by PMX (Prime Minister X – referring to the Prime Minister).”

This narrative is being actively disseminated, and some citizens have started to believe it.

And if we observe and scrutinize carefully, the group that welcomes and perpetuates this slanderous narrative is none other than the walaun.

So, Zainal Rashid Ahmad was correct: Israeli agents do exist in Malaysia, and 99% of them are walaun. Therefore, our jihad as Muslims today is to fight against the Brigade 8200 factions in Malaysia.

In Gaza, the Sumud heroes are waging jihad against the illegitimate Israeli army. In Malaysia, we are waging jihad against the illegitimate walaun of Brigade 8200.

Source : Harapan Daily