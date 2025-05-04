Stunning victory for PAP, winning 87 of 97 seats with higher national vote share in PM Wong’s first electoral test

The results of the general election show that Singaporeans by and large reject identity politics and continue to support a multiracial and multi-religious society, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

Speaking at a 3am post-election press conference on May 4, PM Wong noted that the mixing of race and religion with politics was an issue that came up during the campaign.

Midway through the hustings, on April 25, the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Elections Department announced the blocking of Facebook posts by several foreigners who had attempted to influence Singapore’s elections, including by endorsing an opposition candidate.

PM Wong said the matter was not just about foreign interference, because there were many negative and even toxic comments online that encouraged people to vote along racial lines.

“I had to call it out in the middle of the campaign, because this was such an important matter,” he said.

PM Wong had on April 26 called a press conference to ask all political parties to clarify their stance on two fundamental principles: that identity politics has no place in Singapore, and that religion and politics should not mix.

WP chief Pritam Singh, for one, responded to reporters’ questions on this issue, by saying on April 26 that every candidate has to represent all Singaporeans equally and fairly in a multiracial society.

On May 4, PM Wong said the situation did improve after he highlighted the issue publicly.

But there were still views and comments online – some quite vicious – and they will continue to circulate, he said.

“But I am heartened that all political parties made clear their stance in this campaign to reject identity politics and reaffirm their commitment to multiculturalism, and the election results show that Singaporeans by and large reject identity politics and continue to support a multiracial and multi-religious society.”

To all communities in Singapore, PM Wong said the Government will continue to look after their interests, support their aspirations, and ensure that they are able to flourish and thrive in a multiracial and multi-religious society.

“This is my commitment to every community and to every Singaporean.”

Source : Straits Times

Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has warned against “foreign actors” trying to divide Singaporeans along racial and religious lines during the city-state’s general election on May 3.

Calling it a serious threat to national unity, Wong, speaking at a press conference today, said Singapore’s unity across race and religion was its greatest strength and the bedrock of society built throughout generations.

“We have detected online activity by foreign actors urging Singaporeans to vote along religious lines.

“This has crossed the line. Singapore’s politics must be for Singaporeans alone to decide,” he said in an attempt to clear any outside interference.

Wong, who is also Singapore finance minister, said last night, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had found that foreign-originated social media posts were targeting the republic’s voters to vote based on religious identity.

But the authorities had since blocked the posts and Wong added that internal efforts to stir racial and religious sentiments were equally unacceptable.

“These messages may be by Singaporeans, but we should also reject them. Were a Christian, Hindu or Buddhist group making the same demand, our response would be the same.”

He cautioned that identity politics would fracture society, worsen inter-community relations and expose Singapore to external exploitation.

“First, it fractures the common space we share. Second, once elections become a contest of faith, all communities will end up worse off. Third, external powers will exploit these faultlines to advance their own agendas,” he said.

While emphasising the importance of engaging minority communities, Wong stressed that this should not devolve into identity-based appeals.

“Identity politics means candidates and MPs appealing for support based on race or religion and championing the interests of that group over others. That is dangerous,” he said.

He urged all political parties in the city-state to make their stance clear.

“I invite the leaders of all political parties to state their position, not just on foreign interference, but on two fundamental principles: first, that identity politics has no place in Singapore; and second, that we should never mix religion and politics,” he said.

Wong expressed confidence that most Singaporeans would continue to reject divisive politics.

“Whatever our differences, we are all Singaporeans first and foremost.

“I thank Singaporeans of all races and religions for supporting this approach, which has enabled us to build successful and harmonious Singapore,” he said.