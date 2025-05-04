We Malaysians are known for our dedication to delivering high-quality work. However, a recent survey reveals that this commitment may come at a cost to our well-being.

Inadequate salary and beneﬁts was the main source of dissatisfaction (53%) followed by lack of recognition (36%) and lack of career advancement opportunities (36%).

Additionally, according to SEEK’s Southeast Asia Hiring, Compensation and Benefits Report 2024, heavy workloads (37%), high pressure from management (27%) and lack of career development opportunities (23%) are the primary stress factors identified.

Despite the high stress levels, only 48% of companies offer sufficient stress management support.

In Malaysia, employers have focused more on employee engagement activities (17%) compared to mental health and wellness counselling, which is more common in the Philippines (30%) and Indonesia (15%).

According to a regional survey by Jobstreet and Jobsdb, part of SEEK, Malaysian employees are ranked the 2nd unhappiest workers in Southeast Asia. This survey was reportedly conducted in May 2024.

SME Magazine Asia reported that Singapore leads with 19% of employees experiencing high levels of unhappiness at work, while Malaysia follows closely with 12%.

On a brighter note, SEEK’s report also reveals that companies in Southeast Asia are taking steps to improve compensation and benefits.

Malaysia stands out with the highest prevalence of salary benchmarking at 59%.

Source : Weird Kaya

Malaysian Employers Are Considered The Most Stingy In SEA

They only spend 25 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) on salaries.

How much is a good salary in Malaysia?

If your income is below RM2,500 a month, you’ll have to live pretty frugally

Many people in Malaysia subsist on considerably less.

RM2,500 to RM4,000 will get you further, and anything above RM5,000 will afford you a pretty comfortable life in KL.

But the figure is among the lowest in the region compared to Singapore (40 per cent), Indonesia (84 per cent) and the Philippines (76 per cent) in the country’s major cities.

Malaysian Trades Union Congress (MTUC) president Datuk Abdul Halim Mansor said such a low percentage of payment did not make sense because the average employer could afford to pay more than the minimum wage of RM1,200.

He said employers should make society purchasing power, not let society accrue debts.

When paying low wages, this opens up space for debt, employees are forced to waste time working overtime.

As Malaysian employers only spend 25 per cent of GDP to pay the salaries of their employees, Malaysia has become the most stingy country in Southeast Asia, said Abdul Halim.

He was commenting on the stand of the Federation of Malaysian Employers (MEF), the Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers (FMM) and economists who objected and disagreed with the RM1,500 minimum wage increase based on various factors.

The Average Salary In Malaysia

The average salary in Malaysia is RM79,000 annually, while the annual minimum wage is RM19,815.

The minimum monthly wage was RM1,200, while the typical salary range in Malaysia is RM1,670 (lowest average monthly salary to RM29,400 (highest average monthly salary).

In 2020, Malaysia’s average mean monthly salary was around RM2,900.

The average monthly salary in Malaysia varies wildly, depending on the education level, the employment sector, and especially between urban and rural areas.



