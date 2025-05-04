Rumours are circulating within political circles that PKR Deputy President Mohd. Rafizi Ramli may be on the verge of resigning from the party. According to reliable sources, Rafizi recently met with his close supporters and hinted at the possibility of stepping down—an apparent response to the outcome of the recent party elections, where many of his allies were edged out of leadership positions.

While Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who is also the party president, has dismissed such speculation by claiming that Rafizi is merely “on leave”—something he described as routine—party insiders believe deeper tensions are at play.

Rafizi is expected to make a public announcement regarding his future in late May, once he returns from his break. But the underlying issues run far deeper than just the internal elections.

At the heart of the matter lies a brewing succession struggle within PKR. Under the party’s hierarchy, Rafizi, as deputy president, is widely perceived as the natural successor to Anwar. However, it has long been speculated that Anwar has other plans. Whether he is grooming his daughter Nurul Izzah or another loyalist remains unclear, but what is increasingly evident is that Rafizi is not Anwar’s preferred successor.

Anwar may still have ambitions to serve another term as Prime Minister, and he appears intent on sidelining Rafizi in the process. This marginalisation can be seen in the federal cabinet appointments. Although Rafizi was named Minister of Economy, the portfolio lacks real influence, with major economic policies still directed by the Ministry of Finance and other agencies.

Rafizi’s appointment to a relatively toothless ministry was a symbolic gesture—an attempt by Anwar to placate his deputy without granting him real power. A more suitable role, such as the Minister of Home Affairs, would have reflected Rafizi’s seniority and support within the party. Instead, that key post was handed to Saifuddin Nasution, a known loyalist who failed to even win a parliamentary seat.

Unlike Saifuddin, Rafizi has strong grassroots backing and is viewed by many as a forward-thinking, principled leader. Yet his increasing marginalisation seems deliberate—a move to prevent him from becoming a serious contender for the party presidency. In a twist of historical irony, Anwar may now be repeating the very strategy once used against him by Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Ideologically, Rafizi’s vision for PKR differs significantly from the current leadership. He seeks to steer the party toward a genuinely multi-racial and reform-oriented direction. However, this inclusive approach appears to be losing favour among those around Anwar, who seem more inclined to reshape PKR into a mono-ethnic party, akin to UMNO, PAS, or Bersatu.

This shift in party direction raises broader concerns about the future of political reform in Malaysia. If Rafizi is sidelined or pushed out, it would mark a retreat from PKR’s original multi-racial ethos and a betrayal of the progressive ideals many Malaysians hoped Anwar’s administration would uphold.

It is therefore imperative for party members and supporters committed to reform and multi-racialism to rally behind Rafizi. His presence in PKR represents the party’s best hope of resisting a regressive transformation and of keeping alive the vision of a truly inclusive Malaysia.

Source : Murray Hunter