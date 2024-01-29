𝟳𝟭 𝗔𝘀𝘀𝗲𝘁𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗧𝘂𝗻 𝗗𝗮𝗶𝗺 𝗙𝗔𝗜𝗟𝗘𝗗 𝘁𝗼 𝗱𝗲𝗰𝗹𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗠𝗔𝗖𝗖

𝗕𝗮𝗻𝗸 𝗮𝗰𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁:

– Amanah Saham Nasional Berhad (ASB) and Amanah Saham Nasional (ASN)

𝗩𝗲𝗵𝗶𝗰𝗹𝗲𝘀 (𝟳):

– Mercedes Benz 600 SEL

– Jaguar XJS HE

– Mercedes Benz 450SEL

– Mercedes Benz 450 SLC

– Rolls Royce 2 Axle Rigid Body

– Austin Morris Austin

– Ford Prefect

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗲𝘀 (𝟯𝟴):

– Ibu Kota Developments Sdn Bhd

– Maya Seni Holdings Sdn Bhd

– Menara Ampang Sdn Bhd

– Dream Cruiser Sdn Bhd

– Landbelt Corporation Sdn Bhd

– Kenari Teliti Sdn Bhd

– Fnq Advanced Materials Sdn Bhd

– Kota Tandop Development Sendirian Berhad

– Alun-Alun Resort (M) Sdn Bhd

– Dasar Seroja Sdn Bhd

– Gigantic Promotions Sdn Bhd

– Jupiter Alliance Sdn Bhd

– Inayat Realty Sdn Bhd

– Suasa Urus Sdn Bhd

– Avillion Berhad

– Meridian Haven Sdn Bhd

– Avillion Vista Hotel Sdn Bhd

– Vast Access Sdn Bhd

– Fortune Valley Sdn Bhd

– Reliance E-Com Sdn Bhd

– Admiral Marina Berhad

– Golden Envoy (M) Sdn Bhd

– Mela Lifestyle Sdn Bhd

– AVI SPA Sdn Bhd

– Avillion Hotel Group Sdn Bhd

– RPB Capital Holdings Sdn Bhd

– Genius Field Sdn Bhd

– Festive Place Sdn Bhd

– Avillion Suite Hotel (PD) Sdn Bhd

– Taman Unik Sdn Bhd

– Admiral Cove Development Sdn Bhd

– Nesline Sdn Bhd

– RPB Development Sdn Bhd

– OS Resources Sdn Bhd

– Avillion Hotel (Kl) Sdn Bhd

– Avillion Hotels International Sdn Bhd

– Admiral Hill Hotel Sdn Bhd

– Reliance Shipping & Travel Agencies (Perak) Sdn Berhad

𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗲𝗿𝘁𝗶𝗲𝘀 (𝟮𝟱):

– Lot 265, Seksyen 89, No. 325 Ritchie Condo, Kuala Lumpur

– Lot 12, Seksyen 89, No. 327 Persiaran Ritchie, Kuala Lumpur

– Unit 1D, NO 16, Jalan Taman U-Thant, Kuala Lumpur

– No. 10 Jalan Wirawati, Taman Maluri, Kuala Lumpur

– Rompin House, Bukit Fraser, Fraser’s Hill, Pahang

– House near Jalan Kampung Pandan, Kampung Pandan, Kuala Lumpur

– No. 333, Jalan Kolam Air, Taman Melawati, Kuala Lumpur

– No.204 Desa Kuda Lari, TK 1-A150 3, Kuala Lumpur

– No. 333, Persiaran Ritchie, Desa Pahlawan, Kuala Lumpur

– Socfin House-White Palace Kuala Lumpur

– Lands near Taman Maluri, Cheras, Kuala Lumpur

– Houses near Cinta Condominium, Jalan Madge Off Jalan U-Thant, Kuala Lumpur

– Lot 12 & 13 Puncak Dani & Dani Lodge Gohtong Jaya Genting Highlands, Pahang

– Unit No. W4DC-075 & 061, Phase 4D, Wangsa Melawati, Kuala Lumpur

– Houses at Wisma Dani, 1, Jalan Jejaka 4, Maluri, Kuala Lumpur

– Lands near Taman Dagang Ampang, Selangor

– Lot 129 Seksyen 58, Menara Ampang, No. 149, Jalan Ampang, Selangor

– Lands Lot No 1680 and 1681, Mukim Bujang Daerah Kuala Muda, Kedah

– Double Storey Semi D, Phase 5B, Bukit Saujana, Ijok, Selangor

– Suite # 8-13-6, Menara Mutiara Bangsar 8, Jalan Liku Off Jalan Bangsar, Kuala Lumpur

– Avillion Port Dickson, 3rd Mile, Jalan Pantai, Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan

– Avillion Admiral Cove, 5½ Mile, Jalan Pantai, Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan

– Avillion Cameron Highlands, C-3-1 Jalan Camelia, Tanah Rata, Cameron Highlands, Pahang

– Admiral Marina & Leisure Club, 5 1/2 Miles Jalan Pantai, 71050, Si Rusa, Negeri Sembilan

– AVI Pangkor Beach Resort, PT1130, Jalan Pasir Bogak, Pangkor, Perak

Daim: I am not too bothered about my fate… let Anwar throw everything at me

A wheelchair bound Tun Daim Zainuddin said he would go all out to fight charges thrown at him, while at the same time accusing the government of using institutions like the Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission (MACC), Attorney General’s Chambers (AG-C) and the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) to go against its political opponents.

The frail looking 85-year old said he was not guilty looked forward to his day in court before going on to voice his opinion of what was going on in the country.

“I don’t want to say much about the charges against me.

“However, I want to comment about the state of our country. Like many others who wanted a new Malaysia, I had come out to support Pakatan Harapan and Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in 2018.

“Then, the nation was under the shadow of the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) scandal.

“But now, we are under the shadow of an administration that is abusing its powers, while betraying all the promises of reform….a wolf in sheep’s clothing who cries reforms, but does the polar opposite.”

Daim continued his tirade by accusing Anwar of appointing a person who was facing corruption charges as the deputy prime minister just so he (Anwar) could become prime minister.

While obviously referring to Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Daim said all 47 charges against the deputy prime minister were soon dropped.

“Is this the new Malaysia that was promised? Honesty, integrity and good governance have gone out the window.

“Independent institutions like the MACC, AGC and IRB have been made pliable tools to pursue political opponents,” he said.

Daim attempted to read out the statement and then stopped halfway through as his wife, Toh Puan Na’imah Abdul Khalid interjected as her husband was struggling, and explained that they had to rush home.

“I’m sorry, we have been here since morning, we have to rush home,” she said, explaining her husband’s condition.

Passing the statement to his counsel, M Peruvalan, he also refused to read out the statement and disseminated it to the media instead.

Earlier today, Daim was charged at the Sessions Court with failure to declare 71 of his assets to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

The former finance minister, however, pleaded not guilty to the offence before Sessions Court Judge Azura Alwi today.

According to the charge sheet, the 85-year-old failed to comply with a MACC notice to declare his assets such as one bank account, seven luxury vehicles, 38 companies, and 25 properties at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya on Dec 13, last year.

The offence falls under Section 36(2) of the MACC Act which carries a maximum five years’ imprisonment and RM100,000 fine upon conviction.