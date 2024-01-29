The Putrajaya magistrate’s court has granted a three-day extension to the remand order for a former political secretary to a former minister and a businessman currently under Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) investigation over bribery allegations.

The commission in a statement said the remand order for the duo, both in their 40s, expired yesterday.

They were suspected of soliciting and accepting bribes from several companies and contractors awarded by a ministry, it said.

“The suspects were alleged to have received bribes from companies that were awarded contracts worth millions of ringgit for works at a ministry between 2020 and 2021.

“Throughout the investigation, MACC had seized several luxury vehicles owned by the suspects,” read the statement.

It is believed that the vehicles were from bribes collected by the suspects on tenders issued at the ministry, it said.

The vehicles are Ghost V12 Ewb, Mercedes-Benz G63 Amg Brabus, Range Rover Autobiography, Porche Cayenne, Toyota Land Cruiser, Mini Cooper Works Rhd, Toyota Alphard, Toyota Vellfire and Mercedes-Benz S400L.

Meanwhile, MACC’s senior director (special operations) Azmi Kamaruzaman, in confirming this, said the case was being investigated under Section 16 of the MACC Act 2009 for accepting gratification.

Source : NST

A Malaysian Anti-Corruption Agency (MACC) source said the seized vehicles were currently kept at the MACC warehouse.

