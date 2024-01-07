INCARCERATED ex-premier Datuk Seri Najib Razak seems to be most consistent in his animosity with Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad who ironically had lobbied for him to replace Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi as Malaysia’s sixth prime minister (PM) in April 2009.

However, it was also the two-time former premier who in March 2016 – after quitting UMNO – joined forces with some 58 public leaders in pressing for Najib to step down over the purportedly 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) scandal prior to eventually suing his ‘once blue-eye boy’ to the admiration of many Malaysians (back then).

When the table was turned against Najib – and his political future ruined in the aftermath of the 14th General Election in May 2018 – Dr Mahathir in his second premiership stint (though only lasted 22 months) would emerge as the architect of the former Pekan MP’s conviction for a myriad of wrongdoings associated with the 1MDB scandal.

Against such backdrop, it is worthwhile recalling that Najib had at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when the country was under lockdown, revealed “one contract after another” which were obtained by Dr Mahathir’s children when he was the PM for a period of 22 years between 1981 and 2003.

Below are excerpts of Najib’s revelation as compiled by Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia’s (UKM) political science lecturer Abdul Muein Abadi for HarakahDaily on June 24, 2020:

Eldest son Mirzan Mahathir

Citing a Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report entitled “MISC to Pay US$220 Million Price for Assets from Mahathir’s Son” (May 1, 1998), Najib highlighted how Mirzan who controlled debt-laden Konsortium Perkapalan Bhd in the 1990s was bailed out by national petroleum corporation PETRONAS through MISC Bhd during the economic crisis in 1998.

Najib further exposed that Mirzan had in 1996 also bought Diperdana Corp Bhd from tycoon Tan Sri Vincent Tan Chee Yioun’s younger brother Tan Sri Danny Tan just two years after Danny acquired the container haulage outfit (reference to WSJ article entitled “Diperdana Stake is Sold in Deal Said to Be Tied to Mahathir’s Son”, April 19, 1996).

Second son Tan Sri Mokhzani Mahathir

Here, Najib questioned a transaction in 1997 when Mohzani, became the largest shareholder of Hospital Pantai Bhd after acquiring a 35.53% stake for RM306.3 mil from Berjaya Group Bhd which is controlled by Vincent Tan.

Following the purchase, Najib claimed that the FOMEMA concession (operator of comprehensive foreign worker’s health screening system in for the Health Ministry) and also the government hospital supply contract was awarded to the group when Dr Mahathir was PM.

Next, Najib revealed how the Kencana Group established by Mokhzani just a year before it was awarded the main ‘fabrication’ (offshore structures) license from PETRONAS in 2002. For the record, Kencana Petroleum Bhd (which later became SapursKencana Petroleum Bhd) was one of only seven such license holders in Malaysia in that time (refer to page 6 of the Kencana Petroleum Bhd 2011 annual report).

Interestingly, Najib recalled that when Dr Mahathir resigned as PM in 2003, he was immediately made the PETRONAS chairman while 10 years later in 2013, Mokhzani emerged the ninth richest Malaysian and the wealthiest Malay that year after amassing RM4.22 bil from profits generated by Kencana Petroleum.

More exposes

Elsewhere, Najib also wondered if Dr Mahathir’s children had benefited from billions in business with PETRONAS when the 97-year-old statesman was PM and then PETRONAS advisor for 12 years since 2003.

In fact, Najib also questioned the direct negotiation contract tender awarded to Mahathir’s youngest son and Pejuang president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir in 2003, namely that of Opcom Holdings Bhd.

The company was awarded a contract worth RM214 mil from Telekom Malaysia Bhd through direct instructions from the Finance Ministry (Najib also revealed the letter on his FB page). This contract was important enough for Opcom’s listing later that year where another ‘bundle’ was achieved, according to Najib.

Not to be outdone, Najib also criticised that during Dr Mahathir’s second term as PM whereby the Nationwide Fibre and Network Plan (NFCP) worth RM21.6 bil was the only mega project that was rushed and announced by the PH Government and approved by the Cabinet in a short time on Aug 28, 2019.

At this juncture, Najib also questioned this connection to a spike in Opcom’s share price which jumped 50% when the project was announced and the sudden resignation of Mokhzani as its executive chairman on May 31 that year while Mukhriz who was then the Kedah menteri besar trimmed his stake to 21.685% after disposing of 2.57 million shares on that day.

“A certain son suddenly resigned from all positions in the Opcom without any reason given (but the shares are not sold, hence they still belong to the son),” penned Najib on his Facebook listing dated May 19, 2020.

“Are all these revelations coincidence? There are more coincidental stories. Want (to hear) some more?”

Source : Focus My