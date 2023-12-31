Langkah Dubai, a move by the opposition to topple Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s administration, is allegedly masterminded by former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and his right-hand man Tun Daim Zainuddin.

According to the Umno Supreme Council’s Datuk Lokman Noor Adam, Daim, who is being investigated by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission for graft and money laundering, is said to be willing to fork out hundreds of millions of ringgit to “buy over” government MPs.

“There are allegations saying that Daim is willing to spend RM750 million to buy over 15 (government) MPs,” Lokman told Scoop today.

“Daim is with (Dr) Mahathir. Both of them are very desperate. Neither of them want to go to jail or be part of the court cluster.”

Besides that, Lokman, who is also Umno communications director, has asserted that while Langkah Dubai is real, it is highly unlikely that the attempt will result in a new administration or prime minister from the opposition camp.

“I am 100% sure that the move will be a failure again.

“They can only use lawmakers’ support for them to overthrow the current prime minister, but even if they manage to buy over government MPs until they have a minimum of 112 MPs (to secure a simple Dewan Rakyat majority), they still cannot form a government.”

Pointing out that the appointment of another prime minister must receive the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s consent, Lokman said the ruler had hoped Anwar would be the last prime minister he had sworn in.

The Agong had to contend with a succession of three prime ministers prior to Anwar as a result of several attempts to overthrow the government.

“If Daim is willing to spend huge amounts of money on (buying over) MPs before he has even managed to secure the Agong’s blessing, I consider that really stupid,” said Lokman.

Yesterday, Community Communications Department Deputy Director-General Datuk Ismail Yusop said in a Facebook post that Langkah Dubai was started during a recent vacation undertaken by Perikatan Nasional (PN) leaders and government officials to the United Arab Emirates.

During the overseas visit, a meeting supposedly took place to assign specific tasks to persons responsible for identifying government MPs who were likely to switch their support to the opposition with inducements and pave the way for a backdoor government.

Ismail said besides PN leaders, Daim and Dr Mahathir were in cahoots with the opposition and using “foreign and local sources” to carry out their agenda.

“It is said that there are spokesmen with access to opposition leaders, who are roaming throughout the country – including in Sabah and Sarawak – trying to push the narrative that the Madani government will topple in early 2024 with a date and deadline given,” he said in the post.

“It looks like Dr M (Mahathir), Daim, PN and their associates are engaging all their resources (from) within and outside the government to bring about (Anwar’s) downfall.

“They’re going all out (and) are in attack mode.”

Labelling the move as an act of betrayal, Ismail said the attempt to topple the government was a malicious political conspiracy that could threaten the nation’s sovereignty and security.

“In my opinion, (Anwar) must immediately order the Home Ministry, the Inspector-General of Police and national safety authorities to investigate individuals directly involved (in Langkah Dubai).”

He also recommended that the prime minister “cut off” Daim and Dr Mahathir as well as expose their alleged wrongdoings to the public.