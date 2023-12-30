After the infamous Sheraton move and the London move, now a ‘Dubai move’ has emerged, purportedly orchestrated by opposition leaders including certain government representatives, with the same goal of toppling the unity government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Revealing the attempt, the Community Communications Department (J-KOM) deputy director (community communications) Datuk Ismail Yusop claimed that the Dubai move surfaced during the recent vacation of leaders from Perikatan Nasional (PN), including government officials, in the capital city of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

He claimed that the meeting took place to discuss and assign specific tasks to ‘agents’ responsible for identifying members of parliament (MPs) who might switch support to the opposition through inducements, solely to establish a ‘tebuk atap (backdoor)’ government.

On top of the PN leaders, Ismail also claimed the involvement of influential veteran political figures and ‘Tuns’ , who are conspiring with the opposition and using ‘foreign sources’ to overthrow the administration led by Anwar.

“As we approach 2024, for the past week or two, there have been rumours of attempts to establish a backdoor government resurfacing.

“It has become public knowledge about the vacation in Dubai by PN leaders, followed by the presence of leaders associated with groups that are dissatisfied with the leadership of Anwar and the Madani government.

“It is said that spokespersons with access to the opposition leadership are roaming nationwide, including in Sabah and Sarawak, trying to convince that by early next year (2024) the Madani government will collapse with a specific date and deadline,” he said.

Ismail also claimed that there were former ministers and their allies who were also involved in the plan, using all available resources both within and outside the country.

Speaking to Berita Harian, Ismail said that he gathered all the information about the movement from various sources and not just one side.

Ismail claimed that he had all the details about leaders from PN and the government that were involved in the Dubai move. However, he chose not to disclose specific details, citing that it was not his responsibility.

“As someone who is supporting PMX (Anwar) and the Madani government, I have a responsibility to provide perspective. I hope to offer not only insights but also assistance to anyone reading it.

“I believe that the security forces or the higher authorities have more information regarding the matter (including those involved in the Dubai move). I’ll not be revealing names, only those guilty would feel the heat.

“In my position with the role I hold in J-KOM, I have access to a lot of information. However, should it reach a level that is threatening national security, disturbing stability, and harmony in society, I think it’s unfair for me to remain silent,” he said.

Commenting further on what he considers a betrayal attempt, Ismail asked Anwar to have a solid foundation to act decisively.

Ismail emphasised that the movement clearly shows it is a malicious political conspiracy and has the potential to threaten the sovereignty and security of the nation.

“Personally, I consider their actions as an act of treason or an attempt or movement of betrayal to overthrow the government led by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“Therefore, the prime minister has a solid basis to act affirmatively and needs to immediately instruct the Home Ministry, Inspector-General of Police (Tan Sri Razarudin Husain) and the national security forces to investigate several individuals directly involved in the matter.

“This includes (dragging those) connected to this effort (Dubai move) for interrogation or taking their statements,” he said.

Source : NST