Malaysia, a nation of diverse ethnicities, faces an emerging challenge from the growing Rohingya refugee community. Organizations like Doctors Without Borders (MSF) have estimated that around 200,000 Rohingya reside in Malaysia as of October 2024, including both registered and unregistered individuals. This figure, which surpasses official UNHCR registrations of about 117,670 as of May 2025, highlights a significant undocumented presence. While Malaysia has historically provided informal refuge to Rohingya fleeing persecution in Myanmar, their rapid community expansion raises concerns about long-term demographic, economic, and social impacts.

This article explores projections suggesting that, due to stark fertility rate differences, the Rohingya could eventually overtake the non-Malay (primarily Chinese and Indian) population, while examining associated crises, challenges, and problematic cultural aspects.

Fertility Rate Disparities: A Recipe for Demographic Overtake

Malaysia’s overall total fertility rate (TFR) has declined to 1.6 children per woman in 2022, well below the replacement level of 2.1. This trend is even more pronounced among non-Malay ethnic groups. The Chinese community, for instance, records a TFR of just 0.8, while Indians stand at 1.6. In contrast, Rohingya refugees exhibit a much higher average TFR of around 3.8, based on patterns observed in refugee populations where birth rates remain elevated due to limited access to family planning and cultural norms favoring large families. In Bangladesh’s Rohingya camps, for example, approximately 100 children are born daily, contributing to an annual growth rate of about 3.65%.

These disparities could lead to a dramatic shift. Malaysia’s current population is estimated at 34.2 million in early 2025, with Bumiputera (including Malays) comprising about 70%, Chinese around 23% (roughly 7.8 million), and Indians 7% (about 2.4 million), totaling non-Malays at approximately 10.2 million. Starting from 200,000 Rohingya, simple demographic projections—assuming constant fertility rates, no major deportations, and natural growth—suggest their population could grow at an annual rate of about 1.97%, while non-Malays decline at around 3.23% per year. Under this model, the Rohingya community could surpass the non-Malay population in approximately 74 years, by around 2100, with Rohingya numbers reaching over 876,000 and non-Malays shrinking to about 843,000.

Official projections for Malaysia’s total population indicate growth to 42.37 million by 2060, with Bumiputera rising to 79.4% and Chinese falling to 14.8%. However, these do not account for refugee influxes. If Rohingya growth continues unchecked, it could accelerate the dilution of non-Malay influence, potentially reshaping Malaysia’s ethnic balance and straining resources in urban areas like Selangor and Kuala Lumpur, where many Rohingya settle.

The Growing Rohingya Community: A Silent Invasion and Expansion

The Rohingya presence in Malaysia is often described as a “silent invasion,” with communities expanding through irregular migration and high birth rates rather than overt conflict. Despite Malaysia’s non-signatory status to the 1951 Refugee Convention, Rohingya arrivals via sea routes persist, with interceptions of hundreds in early 2025 alone. Their communities are concentrated in urban slums and informal settlements, fostering self-sustaining networks that grow organically. This expansion is fueled by family reunifications and births, leading to densely populated enclaves that integrate minimally with local society. Critics argue this creates parallel societies, exacerbating social divisions and pressuring infrastructure in states like Selangor, where Rohingya education centers and businesses are increasingly visible.

Economic Takeover: Displacing Local Jobs

Economically, Rohingya refugees are seen as competitors in low-wage sectors, potentially taking over jobs from locals. Studies show they often work in construction, earning below native wages but filling labor shortages. With unemployment among Rohingya dropping from 30% pre-arrival to lower rates in Malaysia, they contribute to the informal economy but at the expense of Malaysian workers, especially during economic downturns. Politicians have blamed refugees for job losses, and granting them work rights could formalize this competition, potentially displacing non-Malay communities in urban labor markets.

Crime and Social Problems: Rising Tensions

Socially, the Rohingya influx has been linked to increased crime and problems, though data is often anecdotal amid xenophobic sentiments. In neighboring regions like Indonesia’s Aceh, Rohingya have been associated with theft, human trafficking, and violence. In Malaysia, public resentment amplified during COVID-19, with accusations of disease spread and resource strain. Immigration crackdowns and detentions highlight fears of exploitation and gang involvement, contributing to hate speech and social unrest. Overcrowded living conditions foster issues like child labor and domestic violence, spilling over into broader society.

Negative Cultural Aspects, Mindset, and Attitude

Rohingya culture, shaped by persecution and displacement, exhibits traits that clash with Malaysian norms. Their patriarchal structure impacts family dynamics, with men dominating decisions and contributing to high rates of child marriage and gender-based violence. Mental health challenges from trauma lead to internalized stigma and discriminatory attitudes within the community. A mindset focused on survival often prioritizes large families over integration, perpetuating cycles of poverty and limited education. Exposure to violence has fostered aggressive tendencies in some, with reports of violent thoughts and behaviors. This conservative attitude resists assimilation, viewing host societies with suspicion and prioritizing ethnic solidarity over national loyalty.

Crises and Challenges Ahead

Malaysia faces multifaceted crises from this demographic trend:

Resource Strain : Overburdened healthcare and education systems, with limited access for refugees exacerbating inequalities.

: Overburdened healthcare and education systems, with limited access for refugees exacerbating inequalities. Security Risks : Potential for exploitation by traffickers and radical elements amid border vulnerabilities.

: Potential for exploitation by traffickers and radical elements amid border vulnerabilities. Social Cohesion Erosion : Rising xenophobia and hate speech threaten harmony, as seen in anti-Rohingya campaigns.

: Rising xenophobia and hate speech threaten harmony, as seen in anti-Rohingya campaigns. Economic Imbalance : Job competition in informal sectors could widen income gaps for non-Malays.

: Job competition in informal sectors could widen income gaps for non-Malays. Demographic Imbalance: Long-term shift risking political tensions over ethnic representation.

In summary, while counterarguments emphasize humanitarian needs and Rohingya contributions if integrated, the data points to a potential overtake of non-Malay populations by 2100 if trends persist. Policymakers must address registration, family planning, and integration to mitigate these risks, ensuring Malaysia’s multicultural fabric endures.