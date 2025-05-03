Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has taken a dig at Pas, saying that the so-called “Islamic party” does not actually conform to the true teachings of the religion.

Dr Mahathir said many things that the party did were against the ideology it upholds, besides issuing outrageous claims masked as Islamic teachings.

“For example, the party claims that corruption is permitted in Islam and that is not true,” he said.

“In fact, many other things like condemning some people as not being Muslim enough is also wrong. You cannot just condemn people unless there is clear evidence that the accused has rejected his or her belief,” he added.

On the popularity of Pas based on their performance in the last election and how the party would fare in the coming six state elections, Dr Mahathir said Pas had leveraged Perikatan Nasional (PN) well.

“Pas will certainly benefit from being associated with PN because the coalition appears to have a lot of money.”

Source : NST

PAS willing to cheat Malays

PAS is not willing to cheat the Chinese, but is prepared to cheat the Malays, ‘Mahathir Mohamad says.

“PAS is prepared to cheat the Malays by saying that to join PAS is to become a Muslim, to vote for it is to go to heaven, praying with an Umno imam is not leaitimate, slaughtering (of animals) by Umno is forbidden (haram) and many more,” he said.

Mahathir said PAS now knows how to write banners in Chinese, and will probably prepare a national constitution in the language, as its leaders have stated that they do not intend to cheat the Chinese.

As a show of good faith, he said, PAS has promised a pig farm for the Chinese in Terengganu, and Malay reserve land in Kelantan for Chinese schools.

“Why is it that Malays from other states are not allowed to acquire land in Kelantan, yet the Chinese are given such land?” he asked. Mahathir said PAS should state clearly and in detail the tvne of government it regards as non-infidel and non-secular, which it wants to set up in Malaysia.

“Is that government democratic if everything must be referred to the council of ulama, who actually are not elected by the people?

“Will PAS abolish the civil courts and have only syarid2 courts for all crimes, including sodomy and rape?”

Mahathir said the world has acknowledged Malaysia as a Muslim nation, but PAS disagrees and labels the Barisan Nasional government as infidel and secular.

Mahathir said democracy does not guarantee that a chosen government will be a good one, as rogues, religious deviants, the corrupt and the immoral can be national leaders. He said PAS has also been brainwashing Malays into thinking that their children should only pursue Islamic studies.

Unfortunately, Mahathir said. during the so-called religious lectures, students are not taught the true Islamic teachings but taught anti-government politics instead.

He said PAS is willing to let Malay children fail-as long as they can be exploited by the party, and efforts towards this begin in PAS organised kindergartens.

“At this stage, innocent children are taught to hate Umno, so that they will be life sutmorters of PAS “To *PAS, knowledge is not important. Religion, too, is not important. What is important is PAS’s victory in the general election,”

Source : Lib Perdana

Are Malays who reject PAS considered ‘kafir’, Mahathir asks

Dr Mahathir Mohamad today challenged PAS to state openly whether those who opposed the Islamist party should be termed as “kafir” (infidels), an issue which once sparked a bitter and long running feud between Umno and PAS.

“Don’t try to run from this kafir issue. State clearly and firmly whether it’s true that people who don’t join PAS are considered kafirs,” the Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman wrote in his blog today.

He also put several questions to PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man, who he described as the “only rational PAS leader”.

“Does Tuan Ibrahim believe that those who do not join PAS are unIslamic? Were Malays kafir before PAS came into existence?” asked Mahathir.

He also wanted Tuan Ibrahim to state whether he accepted the concept of “Amanat Hadi”, as stated by PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang in a speech, in which he said that anyone who died opposing the Umno administration would be considered a martyr.

“If the administration formed by Umno previously was kafir, are its officers, including the muftis and people led and guided by them, kafir?” Mahatir asked.

Mahathir however, said it did not bother him whether he was called a villain, robber or dictator.

“I don’t hope for my political enemies to call me nice names. If they did that, they will find it difficult to fight me.

“But what saddens and angers me is when PAS labels me and all Malays who don’t support them as kafirs. This kind of action is forbidden in Islam. And people who are labelled kafir become angry and disappointed at the accusation of being unIslamic,” he said.

In his blog, Mahathir also repeated his claim that PAS was responsible for the division among Malaysian Muslims, whom he said used to be united once upon a time.

Source : FMT