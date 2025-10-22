In a recent statement, PAS deputy spiritual leader Datuk Ahmad Marzuk Shaary drew a controversial parallel between Malaysia and pre-1948 Palestine, claiming that non-Muslims are dominating the economy much like Jewish immigrants allegedly did in Palestine, leading to what he described as a “new chapter of injustice.”

This rhetoric not only inflames racial tensions but also inverts reality: in Malaysia, it is the non-Malays and non-Muslims—comprising about 30-40% of the population—who face systemic discrimination, akin to the oppressed in Palestine.

Far from being aggressors, they are the true victims of policies that favor the Bumiputera majority.

PAS’s portrayal of non-Malays as enemies is not just excessive; it’s a dangerous distraction from their own governance failures.

The Hypocrisy of PAS’s Analogy: Non-Malays as Oppressed, Not Oppressors

PAS’s comparison is outrageous because it ignores Malaysia’s power dynamics. Non-Malays pose no threat to the majority; instead, they endure marginalization in a system where key institutions—the police, army, civil service, and royalty—are overwhelmingly dominated by Malays and Muslims. With non-Malays making up less than 5% of civil servants in senior roles and virtually absent from security forces, the notion that they “control” the country is absurd. This dominance ensures that non-Malays have little influence over policy, yet they are scapegoated for economic woes.

Moreover, non-Malays are the backbone of Malaysia’s economy. Ethnic Chinese and Indians, despite being minorities, drive significant business activity and tax revenue. Studies show that urban, non-Bumiputera households contribute disproportionately to income taxes, with the top 15% of earners—often from these groups—paying 80% of individual income taxes. Non-Malays own a large share of SMEs and corporations, fueling GDP growth in sectors like manufacturing and services. Their contributions to nation-building are immense: from tin mining and rubber plantations in colonial times to modern tech and finance hubs. Yet, they are labeled “pendatang” (immigrants) even after four or five generations as legal citizens under the Constitution.

Contrast this with PAS’s own track record. In states like Kelantan and Terengganu, which PAS has governed for decades, poverty rates remain high—Kelantan at 12.4% and Terengganu at 8.6% in recent data—due to weak governance, corruption, and misplaced priorities like enforcing strict moral codes over economic development. Instead of uplifting their people through better infrastructure or jobs, PAS leaders blame non-Malays’ success. This jealousy is un-Islamic; the Quran emphasizes justice and prohibits envy (Surah An-Nisa 4:32). PAS should introspect on why their states lag, not stoke division.

PAS Says Non-Malays Are the Enemy—Here’s Why They’re the Real Victims!

Stark Funding Disparities: Billions for the Majority, Crumbs for Minorities

Budget allocationsreveal the imbalance. In the 2026 Budget, RM6 billion was earmarked for Bumiputera education and entrepreneurship via agencies like MARA, UiTM, and Yayasan Peneraju, while Islamic development received RM2.6 billion. Cumulatively, Bumiputera and Islamic agendas have seen allocations exceeding RM43 billion in recent years, dwarfing support for minorities. For instance, the Malaysian Indian Transformation Unit (MITRA) got just RM220 million, and the entire National Unity Ministry received RM768 million—less than a third of the Islamic syiar funding.

This extends to housing, scholarships, and business loans, where Bumiputera enjoy quotas and discounts. Non-Malays, despite their tax contributions, are sidelined. Such privileges contradict global norms: most countries protect minority rights, not grant special rights to the majority. Even the Piagam Madinah (Constitution of Medina), an early Islamic charter, ensured equal rights and protection for non-Muslim minorities under Prophet Muhammad’s leadership. In Malaysia, Perikatan Nasional (PN) supporters, including PAS, often flout this by promoting racial rhetoric.

Education Inequality: Meritocracy Sacrificed on the Altar of Race

Education is a glaring example of oppression. Non-Malays, about 30% of the population, secure less than 18% of public university spots—often as low as 13.5% enrollment. The 90:10 quota (90% Bumiputera) persists, with matriculation programs favoring Malays while non-Malays endure the tougher STPM route. Top non-Malay students are routinely rejected from preferred courses, pushing many abroad. This costs Malaysia dearly: brain drain has seen 1.86 million skilled professionals emigrate, largely due to racial discrimination and lack of meritocracy. Many never return, weakening the economy.

Vernacular schools, protected under Article 152 of the Constitution, face calls for abolition from extremists—often echoed in PAS circles—despite their role in preserving cultural diversity. This erodes minority rights, fueling alienation.

Malaysia’s Racism Problem: A Global Embarrassment

Surveys rank Malaysia as one of the most racist countries, with some placing it second globally based on intolerance toward neighbors of different races. Non-Malays report discrimination in jobs, promotions, and daily life. The non-Malay population is shrinking—from 37% in 2000 to around 30% today—due to emigration and lower birth rates, exacerbated by these policies.

Compare this to Singapore, where Malays (13% of the population) thrive under meritocracy. They receive full subsidies for tertiary education, equal opportunities in housing and jobs, and representation in parliament without quotas breeding resentment. Singapore’s Malays have higher median incomes and education levels than Malaysia’s, proving that inclusive policies work. Malaysia could learn from this, but PAS’s focus on division hinders progress.

Ancient Historical Context of Malaysia’s Inhabitants

These emphasize that Malaysia’s population history involves waves of indigenous and migratory groups from Africa, India, and China over thousands of years, making the “pendatang” label inaccurate and the PAS analogy flawed. Non-Malays’ ancestors contributed to cultural, trade, and genetic diversity without conquest or displacement, unlike the politically charged migrations in pre-1948 Palestine.

1. The Semang as Earliest Settlers: African-Linked Indigenous Roots Dating Back 25,000+ Years

Historical Context: The Semang, a Negrito group among the Orang Asli (indigenous peoples of Peninsular Malaysia), represent the earliest human settlers in Malaysia. They are descendants of the Hoabinhian culture, a pre-Neolithic hunter-gatherer society that inhabited Southeast Asia from around 18,000–3,000 BCE. Genetic studies link the Semang to early Out-of-Africa migrations around 60,000–70,000 years ago, as part of the first wave of modern humans (Homo sapiens) who reached Southeast Asia via coastal routes. This “Southern Dispersal” from Africa brought dark-skinned, curly-haired peoples (Negritos) to the region, where they adapted to rainforest environments. Unlike Jewish immigration to Palestine (organized waves from 1882 onward, driven by Zionism and increasing from <10% to 30% of the population by 1947), the Semang’s presence was organic and non-disruptive, forming the foundational layer of Malaysia’s genetic diversity before later Austronesian and Asian migrations

Data/Facts: Archaeological evidence from sites like Gua Gunung Runtuh in Perak shows human occupation dating back 11,000–25,000 years, with Semang-like remains. Genetic analyses (e.g., from the Maniq, a related group) reveal shared ancestry with Andamanese Islanders and other Negritos, confirming African-linked origins distinct from later arrivals. Today, Semang number around 5,000–10,000, pushed to marginal areas by subsequent migrations, highlighting their victimhood rather than dominance—paralleling non-Malays’ current oppression, not aggressor roles.

2. Ancient Tamil and Indian Presence: Cultural and Trade Influences Over 2,000 Years Ago

Historical Context: Indian (particularly Tamil) influences in Malaysia date back over 2,000 years, tied to ancient maritime trade routes between the Indian subcontinent and Southeast Asia. From the 1st century CE, Tamil merchants from the Chola dynasty (South India) established trading posts in the Malay Peninsula, introducing Hinduism, Buddhism, and Sanskrit scripts. Evidence includes Hindu-Buddhist kingdoms like Gangga Negara (2nd–11th century CE) in Perak and Kedah, influenced by Tamil culture. By the 11th century, Chola invasions left inscriptions (e.g., in Bujang Valley), blending local and Indian elements without mass displacement—unlike the land purchases and state-building in Mandate Palestine that heightened tensions. This early presence laid foundations for Malaysia's multicultural fabric, with Tamils contributing to language, architecture, and festivals long before colonial migrations.

Data/Facts: Archaeological sites like Bujang Valley (Kedah) yield over 50 Hindu-Buddhist temples and artifacts from 2nd–14th century CE, with Tamil inscriptions. Genetic studies show minor Indian admixture in Malay DNA from these ancient contacts. While major Tamil migration occurred in the 19th century (under British rule, bringing 80% of Malaysian Indians from Tamil Nadu), the ancient roots mean many modern Malaysian Indians trace lineages to these early traders—now fourth- or fifth-generation citizens, far from "recent settlers.

3. Ancient Chinese Migrations from Yunnan: Proto-Malay Origins and Early Influences 10,000+ Years Ago

Historical Context: Anthropological theories trace the Proto-Malays (ancestors of modern Malays and other Austronesian groups) to migrations from Yunnan Province in southern China around 10,000–6,000 years ago, during the early Holocene. These groups dispersed southward through the Malay Peninsula, blending with indigenous Negritos like the Semang. This "Out-of-Taiwan" or Yunnan model explains linguistic and genetic links, with early settlers bringing rice farming and boat-building technologies. Later, from the 10th century CE (Tang Dynasty onward), Chinese traders from Yunnan and Fujian established ports in Malacca and Borneo, influencing the Srivijaya and Majapahit empires. Unlike Zionist-led migrations to Palestine (with explicit statehood goals), these were gradual, trade-driven integrations that enriched local societies without domination.

Data/Facts: Genetic studies (e.g., on Peninsular Malaysia natives) show shared ancestry between Malays and Yunnan populations, with migrations peaking 4,000–2,000 BCE. Historical records, like Admiral Zheng He's voyages (1405–1433 CE, from Yunnan roots), document Chinese Muslim settlements in Malacca. While modern Malaysian Chinese (23% of population) stem from 19th–20th century southern Chinese migrations, ancient Yunnan ties mean cultural elements (e.g., festivals, cuisine) have been present for millennia, contributing to Malaysia's GDP without threatening majority control.

Non-Malays as Legally Born Malaysians, Distinct from the Israel-Palestine Analogy

These draw on historical context, citizenship laws, demographics, and economic data to highlight the differences. Non-Malays’ presence predates modern Malaysia, stems from colonial labor needs (not political conquest), and results in full citizenship under the Constitution—unlike the rapid, ideologically driven Jewish immigration to Palestine pre-1948, which involved state-building ambitions amid conflict.

1. Multi-Generational Roots: Non-Malays as Long-Term Inhabitants, Not Recent Settlers

Historical Context: Chinese migration to the Malay Peninsula began as early as 1349, with significant waves from Southern China in the 19th and early 20th centuries under British colonial rule, primarily as laborers in tin mining and trade. By the mid-20th century, many were second- or third-generation locals. Indian migration, mostly Tamils, started in the mid-19th century for rubber plantations and infrastructure, with an Indian presence dating back over 1,000 years through trade and cultural exchanges. This contrasts sharply with Jewish immigration to Palestine, which accelerated in organized "Aliyah" waves from the late 1800s (First Aliyah in 1882) to the 1930s, driven by political Zionism and European persecution, swelling the Jewish population from under 10% in 1918 to about 30% by 1947 under the British Mandate. Non-Malays were invited as economic contributors, not as part of a movement to establish a new state, and they integrated into a multi-ethnic society without displacing the indigenous population.

Data/Facts: Today, most non-Malays are fourth- or fifth-generation Malaysians, born locally—unlike the pre-1948 Jewish immigrants, many of whom were recent arrivals retaining European ties and involved in land purchases that fueled Arab-Jewish tensions (73% of Jewish land bought from large landowners, not locals).

2. Legal Citizenship: Constitutionally Protected, Not Conditional or Foreign

Historical Context: Upon Malaysia's independence in 1957, the Federal Constitution granted citizenship to many non-Malays under Articles 14-18, including those born in the Federation or with resident parents. From 1957 to 1962, birthright citizenship was automatic for anyone born in Malaya, regardless of ethnicity, as long as proven by documentation. This "social contract" exchanged citizenship for non-Malays' acceptance of Bumiputera privileges, fostering unity post-colonialism. In contrast, pre-1948 Palestine under the British Mandate saw Jewish immigrants often holding dual statuses or European passports, with immigration quotas sparking revolts (e.g., 1936-1939 Arab Revolt) due to fears of demographic shifts and statehood ambitions.

Data/Facts: Malaysia does not recognize dual citizenship, requiring renunciation of prior nationalities, ensuring non-Malays are fully committed citizens. Recent amendments (2024) aim to equalize citizenship rights for children born abroad to Malaysian mothers, addressing minor gaps but affirming non-Malays' status. Statelessness affects only niche groups (e.g., some adopted children), not the broader non-Malay population.

3. Active Role in Nation-Building: Partners in Independence, Not Adversaries

Historical Context: Non-Malays played key roles in Malaysia's independence (Merdeka, 1957), contributing through economic support, political alliances (e.g., MCA and MIC in the Alliance Party), and anti-colonial efforts. Chinese and Indians dominated commerce and labor, funding infrastructure that bolstered the economy for self-rule. This unified front contrasts with pre-1948 Palestine, where Jewish immigration led to communal clashes, partition plans (1947 UN Resolution), and eventual war, as Arabs viewed it as a threat to sovereignty.

Data/Facts: At independence, Chinese constituted about 33% and Indians 10% of the population, yet they accepted Malay political dominance in cabinets for stability. Their contributions helped Malaysia achieve rapid growth post-1957.

4. Demographic Stability: Minority Status Without Demographic Threat

Historical Context: Non-Malays have been a stable minority since colonial times, with no rapid influx post-independence. Their population share has declined due to lower birth rates and emigration, unlike the exponential Jewish growth in Palestine (from 82,000 in 1924-1928 Fourth Aliyah to 247,000 in 1932-1939).

Data/Facts: In 2025, Malaysia's population is ~34.2 million: Bumiputera 69.4% (~23.7 million), Chinese 23.2% (~7.9 million), Indians 6.7% (~2.3 million). This is down from ~37% non-Malay in 2000, posing no "takeover" risk—unlike pre-1948 Palestine's demographic shifts that alarmed Arabs.

Economic Integration: Contributors, Not Exploiters

Historical Context: Non-Malays built key sectors like mining and plantations under British rule, transitioning to SMEs post-independence without seeking economic exclusion of Malays. In Palestine, Jewish economic development was tied to Zionist institutions, often separate from Arab society.

Data/Facts: Non-Malays (especially Chinese) contribute disproportionately: Average Chinese household wealth is 1.9 times Bumiputera; they drive 80% of individual income taxes and fuel GDP growth (Malaysia GDP per capita rose from MYR7,000 in 1970 to MYR43,000 in 2018). Ethnic inequality has decreased relatively since 1969, but absolute gaps persist due to policies favoring Bumiputera.

Malaysia’s Hidden Truth: How Non-Malays Are Oppressed, Not Oppressors!

Brain Drain's Economic Toll: Discrimination drives away talent, costing Malaysia RM50-100 billion annually in lost productivity. Non-Malays, often the most educated, form the bulk of emigrants, benefiting countries like Australia and the UK.

International Criticism and FDI Impact: Racial policies deter foreign investment; reports from bodies like the World Bank note how inequality hampers growth. Malaysia's racism ranking harms its global image, reducing tourism and trade.

Hypocrisy on Islamic Values: PAS claims to uphold Islam but ignores teachings on equality (Quran 49:13: "O mankind, indeed We have created you from male and female and made you peoples and tribes that you may know one another"). Creating racial tension is unislamic and contradicts Piagam Madinah's minority protections.

: PAS claims to uphold Islam but ignores teachings on equality (Quran 49:13: “O mankind, indeed We have created you from male and female and made you peoples and tribes that you may know one another”). Creating racial tension is unislamic and contradicts Piagam Madinah’s minority protections. Historical Contributions Overlooked: Non-Malays fought alongside Malays in the anti-colonial struggle and built key industries. Ignoring this erases shared history.

Shrinking Minorities and Demographic Shifts: With non-Malays emigrating, Malaysia risks losing diversity, leading to cultural and economic stagnation. Policies accelerate this, unlike protective measures in countries like Canada or the US.

PAS's Electoral Opportunism: Their rhetoric peaks during elections to rally Malay votes, but it alienates allies and perpetuates poverty in their states. Blame federal neglect all you want—decades of control show internal failures.

No Threat from Non-Malays: They bring no security risk, only economic boosts. PAS's fearmongering mirrors tactics in other divided societies, leading to instability.

: They bring no security risk, only economic boosts. PAS’s fearmongering mirrors tactics in other divided societies, leading to instability.

Non-Malays are not Israel’s equivalent; they suffer like Palestinians in their homeland—oppressed by systemic biases while contributing disproportionately. They sacrifice through taxes, innovation, and loyalty, yet face calls to “go back.” PAS must stop this unislamic racial tension and focus on uplifting all Malaysians. True leadership addresses poverty through good governance, not envy. Malaysia’s strength lies in its diversity; embracing it, as in Piagam Madinah or Singapore’s model, would foster prosperity for everyone. Until then, such analogies only expose PAS’s failings.