In a landmark ruling on October 17, 2025, the Kota Kinabalu High Court declared that the Malaysian federal government had unlawfully withheld Sabah’s constitutional entitlement to 40% of net federal revenue derived from the state since 1974. This decision, rooted in Articles 112C and 112D of the Federal Constitution and the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), has ignited debates across the nation.

While Sabah leaders hail it as a historic victory for federal-state equity, critics and online commentators have raised alarms, suggesting the arrears could total between RM300 billion and a staggering RM1.5 trillion—potentially pushing Malaysia toward bankruptcy. But is this fear-mongering grounded in reality, or is it an exaggeration?

With estimates ranging from RM150 billion to over RM400 billion—equivalent to 7.5–20% of national GDP—this payout risks triggering skyrocketing debt, inflation, investment flight, and even national bankruptcy. Here's why this "victory" for Sabah might be the beginning of the end for Malaysia's financial stability.

Let’s break it down with facts on the ruling, the estimated costs, Malaysia’s economic health, and the potential impacts.

The Court Ruling: What Does It Actually Mean?

The High Court did not mandate an immediate lump-sum payment but ordered the federal and Sabah governments to review and agree on the arrears for 1974–2021 within 180 days (by April 2026). It deemed all special grant arrangements since 1974 unconstitutional due to the failure to conduct mandatory five-year reviews. The 40% share applies to net federal revenue from Sabah—encompassing taxes, duties, and contributions from oil and gas (O&G), minus a 1963 baseline.

This isn’t solely about oil royalties (which Sabah already receives at 5% under the 1974 Petroleum Development Act). Instead, it’s broader, covering all federal collections from the state. The court emphasized restitution for “lost years,” but payment terms—whether phased, with interest, or offset against infrastructure spending—remain negotiable. Sabah’s caretaker government has already signaled plans to engage Putrajaya immediately to enforce the ruling.

Estimating the Bill: From RM150 Billion to RM1.5 Trillion?

Estimates of the total owed vary wildly, fueling the bankruptcy narrative. Here’s a breakdown based on available sources:

Lower-End Figures : Recent reports peg the arrears at up to RM150 billion for the 50-year period. This aligns with Sabah’s own compilations, where 2024’s share alone is estimated at RM20 billion. Extrapolating backward with conservative growth assumptions (e.g., 10% annual revenue increase) yields figures around RM320–330 billion for 1974–2021.

: Recent reports peg the arrears at up to RM150 billion for the 50-year period. This aligns with Sabah’s own compilations, where 2024’s share alone is estimated at RM20 billion. Extrapolating backward with conservative growth assumptions (e.g., 10% annual revenue increase) yields figures around RM320–330 billion for 1974–2021. Mid-Range Claims (RM300–500 Billion): Independent analyses, including those factoring in compounded growth and non-O&G revenue (e.g., timber, tourism taxes), suggest RM341 billion up to 2023. Adding 2024–2025 could push it to RM360–370 billion. These estimates assume average annual net revenue from Sabah of RM6–8 billion, though actual O&G contributions have spiked in high-oil-price years.

High-End Speculation (Up to RM1.5 Trillion): The RM1.5 trillion figure appears to stem from Petronas’s total national contributions since 1974, which exceed RM1.5 trillion in dividends, taxes, and royalties. Sabah accounts for 20–25% of Malaysia’s O&G output, so its attributable revenue might be RM300–375 billion total—yielding a 40% share of RM120–150 billion from O&G alone. However, inflating this to RM1.5 trillion likely misapplies national totals to Sabah or includes unverified interest/compounding. No court or official estimate supports this upper bound; it’s often cited in sensational social media claims to dramatize the issue.

Challenges in pinpointing the exact amount include federal control over revenue data—Sabah has requested full disclosure over a dozen times without success. An independent assessor may be needed for transparency.

Malaysia’s Economic Snapshot: Resilient or on the Brink?

To assess bankruptcy risk, consider Malaysia’s fiscal position as of 2025:

GDP and Growth : Malaysia’s GDP is projected at around RM1.9–2.0 trillion for 2025, with growth at 4.5–5.5%. The IMF forecasts 4.7% growth, driven by exports, domestic demand, and investments in semiconductors and green energy.

: Malaysia’s GDP is projected at around RM1.9–2.0 trillion for 2025, with growth at 4.5–5.5%. The IMF forecasts 4.7% growth, driven by exports, domestic demand, and investments in semiconductors and green energy. National Debt : Federal debt stands at about RM1.2–1.3 trillion (60–65% of GDP) in 2025, expected to rise to over RM1.7 trillion by 2030. Debt-to-GDP is projected at 71.3% by year-end, within manageable limits compared to peers like Japan (over 250%) or the US (130%).

: Federal debt stands at about RM1.2–1.3 trillion (60–65% of GDP) in 2025, expected to rise to over RM1.7 trillion by 2030. Debt-to-GDP is projected at 71.3% by year-end, within manageable limits compared to peers like Japan (over 250%) or the US (130%). Budget Deficit : The fiscal deficit is targeted at 3.8% of GDP in 2025, down from 4.1% in 2024, with plans to reduce it below 3% by 2030 under the 13th Malaysia Plan. This reflects ongoing consolidation, including subsidy reforms and revenue enhancements.

: The fiscal deficit is targeted at 3.8% of GDP in 2025, down from 4.1% in 2024, with plans to reduce it below 3% by 2030 under the 13th Malaysia Plan. This reflects ongoing consolidation, including subsidy reforms and revenue enhancements. Reserves and Ratings: Bank Negara Malaysia holds robust foreign reserves (over USD110 billion), and sovereign credit ratings remain investment-grade (e.g., A- from S&P). Interest rates are stable, supporting borrowing capacity.

Overall, Malaysia’s economy is stable, with fiscal flexibility to handle shocks—far from the brink of bankruptcy, which typically involves inability to service debt or hyperinflation.

Would Payment Bankrupt Malaysia? A Realistic Impact Analysis

Even at the higher end of credible estimates (RM300–400 billion), the payment wouldn’t bankrupt Malaysia, but it could strain finances if mishandled. Here’s why:

Phased vs. Lump-Sum : The court allows negotiations, likely resulting in installments over years or offsets (e.g., federal funding for Sabah’s infrastructure, reducing its RM13 billion state debt). A lump-sum of RM300 billion equals 15–20% of GDP—comparable to COVID-19 stimulus packages Malaysia absorbed without collapse.

: The court allows negotiations, likely resulting in installments over years or offsets (e.g., federal funding for Sabah’s infrastructure, reducing its RM13 billion state debt). A lump-sum of RM300 billion equals 15–20% of GDP—comparable to COVID-19 stimulus packages Malaysia absorbed without collapse. Economic Boost for Sabah : Sabah contributes ~20% to national GDP via O&G and resources. Fulfilling the entitlement could fund development, reducing inequality and boosting overall growth. Leaders like GRS’s Armizan Mohd Ali dismiss bankruptcy fears, arguing it would strengthen federal-state ties.

: Sabah contributes ~20% to national GDP via O&G and resources. Fulfilling the entitlement could fund development, reducing inequality and boosting overall growth. Leaders like GRS’s Armizan Mohd Ali dismiss bankruptcy fears, arguing it would strengthen federal-state ties. Risks and Counterarguments: If appealed (unlikely, as it risks political backlash in Sabah), delays could exacerbate tensions. High-end claims (RM1.5 trillion) ignore that this is Sabah-specific, not national redistribution. However, adding to existing debt could pressure the deficit, potentially raising borrowing costs or necessitating tax hikes. Comparisons to unrelated scenarios, like hypothetical bankruptcy from political pledges, highlight how exaggerated narratives can mislead.

Stakeholders from Sabah emphasize unity: Limiting the entitlement risks distrust toward Putrajaya, while federal compliance could honor MA63 and prevent secessionist sentiments.

The Domino Effect: Sarawak and Beyond

This isn’t isolated to Sabah. Sarawak, under MA63, has its own revenue assignments, and leaders are watching closely. Although Sarawak lacks an identical 40% clause, calls for higher oil royalties (beyond 5%) and greater autonomy are intensifying. Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli has warned that boosting Sarawak’s share could “negatively affect Malaysia’s economy,” citing fiscal inefficiencies.

If Sarawak demands parity—potentially another RM200–300 billion in claims—the combined burden could top RM600–700 billion, or 30–35% of GDP. This might embolden other states, fracturing federal unity and sparking secessionist talks. An appeal against the ruling could “destabilise national unity,” but honoring it without fiscal reform invites economic collapse.

Conclusion: Alarmist Hype or Genuine Concern?

The notion of Malaysia bankrupting over Sabah’s 40% share is largely overhyped, especially at inflated RM1.5 trillion figures unsupported by evidence. Credible estimates hover around RM150–400 billion, manageable through structured payments in a growing economy with a 3.8% deficit and 71% debt-to-GDP. This ruling isn’t a fiscal doomsday—it’s an opportunity for equitable federalism. As negotiations unfold, transparency in revenue data will be key. For Malaysians, the real risk isn’t bankruptcy but prolonged disputes eroding national cohesion. Monitor official MA63 committee updates for developments.