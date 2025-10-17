In the nearly three years since Fadhlina Sidek took office as Malaysia’s Education Minister under the Madani government, the education sector has plummeted into deeper disarray, characterized by rampant violence, chronic delays in critical projects, and a profound leadership vacuum.

Former ministers, opposition leaders, and the public have lambasted her as inept, with mounting calls for her resignation amid scandals like the Adik Zara tragedy and misplaced priorities such as using schoolchildren for political gestures.

If Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim does not intervene, Fadhlina’s failures could shatter confidence in the Madani administration, leading to its potential collapse.

This updated article aggregates extensive data, facts, statistics, arguments, and criticisms to affirm why Fadhlina is Malaysia’s most ineffective Education Minister, detailing the systemic crises in education and her glaring incompetencies.

Dear Prime Minister Anwar, hear the anguished pleas of parents, teachers, and students whose hearts break as our children’s futures slip away under Fadhlina’s catastrophic leadership. Every day she remains, another child faces danger in unsafe schools, another student loses hope without exams to strive for, and another family despairs as Malaysia’s education crumbles to Myanmar’s level. We, the rakyat, beg you on bended knees: sack Fadhlina now to save our kids from a failing system that robs them of safety, learning, and dreams. You promised a Madani vision of hope and reform—don’t let her failures extinguish it. Act today, for our children’s tears demand it, and the nation’s soul depends on it.

The Crumbling Foundations: Current Problems in Malaysia’s Education System

Malaysia’s education system is riddled with entrenched weaknesses that have escalated under inadequate oversight, resulting in subpar student performance, infrastructure bottlenecks, and safety breakdowns. These issues, exacerbated by post-COVID recovery challenges and political inertia, position Malaysia behind regional counterparts in key metrics.

Literacy and Proficiency Gaps: A 2024 World Bank report highlights that by the end of Standard 5, only 58% of Malaysian students are proficient in reading, with 42% unable to comprehend a grade-appropriate paragraph. This rate is higher than in peer countries, signaling a failure in foundational education. Over 400,000 students in primary and secondary schools face learning problems, including 258,000 primary students and 154,853 secondary students struggling with basic 3M skills (reading, writing, counting). These statistics reflect a “lost generation,” with 24% of children entering primary school lacking readiness skills, perpetuating cycles of underachievement.

Unequal Access and Infrastructure Deficits: The 2025 Auditor-General’s Report Series 3 exposes 157 delayed projects under the 12th Malaysia Plan across 18 ministries, with the Education Ministry leading at 46 “sick projects,” delaying essential upgrades like school repairs and digital infrastructure. A 2025 Ipsos poll ranks Malaysia low in education satisfaction among 30 countries, citing unequal access and poor resources as top barriers. Rural-urban divides worsen dropout rates, with low-income and minority students hit hardest; post-COVID, more poor students abandon higher education.

High Dropout and Failure Rates : SPM results show 30% of candidates failing to earn certificates, with 25.9% failing sciences and 23.2% failing mathematics. Annual dropouts hover at 29,000, with rates of 0.15% in primary and 1.21% in secondary. The average Malaysian child spends 12.5 years in school but learns only the equivalent of 8.9 years, per World Bank data. Rote learning dominates, stifling critical thinking and leaving graduates uncompetitive globally.

Teacher Shortages and Systemic Culture Issues: Teacher burnout and inadequate support prevail, compounded by political interference that divides rather than unites. Budget cuts since 2015 have slashed university funding, prioritizing neoliberal policies over quality. COVID-era remote learning widened gaps for low-income students.

Rising School Violence and Safety Failures

Bullying and assaults have reached epidemic levels, with cases often concealed. High-profile incidents include the Melaka gang rape (four Form 5 boys allegedly raped a Form 3 girl in a classroom on October 2, 2025, leading to their expulsion), the Baling statutory rape case (four teens, including three students, engaged in and filmed group sex acts in classrooms from May to August 2025, described as “suka sama suka” but illegal due to underage participants), the Bandar Utama stabbing (a 16-year-old girl stabbed 200 times to death by a Form 2 boy on October 13, 2025), and the Adik Zara case—a 13-year-old’s suspicious death from a dormitory fall in Sabah, linked to bullying. These underscore a lack of preventive measures, eroding trust, with children’s security and safety increasingly at stake as one case follows another.

These interconnected failures stem from politicization, stalled reforms, and adaptation lags, dragging Malaysia below Singapore and Vietnam in education rankings.

Worst-Ever Education Minister in Malaysia’s History

Fadhlina has no notable reforms, with her tenure marked by the highest number of delayed projects (46), escalating school violence, and a record-low public approval rating for education, as per the 2025 Ipsos poll. X users compare Malaysia’s education under her to Myanmar’s and Laos’, calling her the “worst in history” for prioritizing political optics over substantive policy. Her inability to address literacy crises (42% non-proficient readers) and over 400,000 struggling students surpasses the shortcomings of past ministers, cementing her as the least effective.

Intolerance to Criticism and Overuse of Police Reports

Fadhlina is notably closed to criticism, often responding to public and political critiques by lodging police reports rather than engaging constructively. For instance, during the Adik Zara controversy, she filed reports against critics who linked her to the school’s principal, deflecting from addressing bullying allegations. Similar patterns emerged when she faced backlash over fund allocations and curriculum decisions, with reports filed against social media critics and opposition figures. This approach stifles dialogue, alienates stakeholders, and reinforces perceptions of her as defensive and incapable of handling scrutiny, further eroding public trust.

Fadhlina Sidek’s Incompetency: Mistakes, Failures, and Criticisms

Fadhlina’s leadership is defined by reactive blunders, defensive posturing, and a preference for optics over outcomes, solidifying her as “Malaysia’s worst Education Minister ever.” Critics from across the spectrum decry her lack of direction, poor attitude, and inability to deliver reforms swiftly.

Mishandling School Safety and Violence, Including Adik Zara

Fadhlina’s response to crises has been criticized as passive. In the Adik Zara incident—where 13-year-old Zara Qairina died suspiciously amid bullying allegations in July 2025—she was accused of inaction, prompting nationwide protests and resignation demands. Instead of proactive measures, she was seen leading students in a birthday video for PM Anwar, labeled as “bootlicking” and insensitive timing. Former Minister Nik Nazmi called her five-point crime plan “rushed” and superficial. She downplayed bullying cover-ups and filed police reports over personal links to the school’s principal, diverting from accountability.

Misplaced Priorities and Fund Allocation

Allocating RM200,000 to an elite school like Victoria Institution amid widespread delays drew ire for favoring the privileged. The Auditor-General’s report underscores her ministry’s 46 delayed projects, the highest, highlighting mismanagement. Opposition figures like Khairy Jamaluddin branded her “not up to mark” for mishandling religious programs. Lack of Direction and Delayed Reforms: While ministers like Rafizi Ramli (NIMP) and Nik Nazmi (NETR) delivered plans in months, Fadhlina’s education blueprint rollout is slated for 2027—years away—leaving the system without a clear vision or philosophy. Critics argue this delay perpetuates failures in literacy and safety, with no immediate fixes for over 400,000 struggling students. Her ministry’s Taliban meeting drew further backlash for contradicting women’s rights values.

Defensive and Poor Attitude

Fadhlina’s combative style is infamous; when questioned, she retorts with phrases like “jangan usik sekolah dan guru kami” (don’t disturb our schools and teachers), often emotionally, as in 2023’s Palestine solidarity debate. This defensiveness, labeled “annoying” in Parliament, alienates critics; Economy Minister Rafizi urged her to listen on bullying. Social media memes mock her, and she’s called “bebal” (stupid) for dismissing concerns. Opposition MPs deem her “useless,” citing unresolved issues in her constituency. Bersatu Youth demanded her ouster over Zara’s death.

X users amplify this, comparing Malaysia’s system unfavorably to Myanmar’s and labeling her the “worst” for prioritizing legacy over welfare. Recent SPM grading changes, downgrading A- as non-excellent, sparked more outrage. Her vernacular school stance lacks inclusivity.

Inadequate Solutions for Discipline and Motivation

Amid rising violence, Fadhlina’s proposed “Character Education” subject, set for 2027, is criticized as too delayed—it’s 2025 now, and existing subjects like Moral and Pendidikan Islam already cover values. Her opposition to reinstating rotan (caning) in schools raises questions on disciplining students, especially with calls from figures like Dr. Akmal for its return. The unaddressed impacts of abolishing UPSR (2021) and PT3 (2022) have led to students losing focus and motivation, with claims of reduced SPM readiness and higher dropouts.

A Direct Plea to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim: Heed the Rakyat’s Concerns and Act Swiftly

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, the rakyat implores you to recognize the grave concerns surrounding Fadhlina Sidek’s leadership. As the steward of Malaysia’s future, you must address how her tenure is jeopardizing our nation’s youth and the Madani government’s credibility. Below are key pointers underscoring the urgency:

Destroying Our Future Generation: Under Fadhlina’s watch, the education ministry is eroding the foundations for Malaysia’s next generation, with literacy crises affecting over 400,000 students and a system ranked below even Myanmar and Laos in quality. Persistent violence, dropouts, and proficiency gaps are creating a “lost generation” unprepared for global challenges—please intervene before irreversible damage is don

The Worst Minister Among All Cabinet Members: Fadhlina stands out as the most criticized and ineffective in your cabinet, with public sentiment labeling her the “worst-ever” due to her mishandling of crises like Adik Zara and focus on trivialities amid systemic failures. Unlike proactive ministers like Rafizi and Nik Nazmi, her delays and defensiveness make her a standout liability.

A Clear Liability to the Government: Her continued presence is a political risk, alienating voters and amplifying opposition attacks; as a liability, she undermines Madani’s reform promises and could lead to electoral losses.

Inexperienced and Incapable: As a first-time MP with no prior education or administrative experience, Fadhlina’s legal background does not equip her for this role, leading to inept decisions and a lack of wisdom in handling sensitive issues like school violence.

Most Important Ministry with Highest Budget: Education is Malaysia’s paramount ministry, allocated RM64.1 billion in 2025—the highest ever—yet entrusting it to a clueless, directionless leader squanders resources vital for national development. What is the point of such funding without competent stewardship?

Urgent Call to Action: Anwar, act fast—replace Fadhlina to restore faith in education and protect Madani’s legacy. The rakyat’s voice is clear: delay no longer, or risk the government’s downfall.

Fadhlina’s shortcomings imperil the Madani government’s core—education as a pillar of progress. With literacy crises, project delays, and bullying fatalities, her tenure signals systemic rot, inviting protests and opposition gains. Retaining her could frame Madani as complacent, echoing global cases where education scandals felled regimes.

Time for Change

Backed by damning statistics like 42% reading non-proficiency, 400,000+ learning-challenged students, and 46 delayed projects, Fadhlina Sidek’s incompetency—from Adik Zara inaction to delayed 2027 blueprints and a defensive attitude—cements her as Malaysia’s worst Education Minister. Her resignation is crucial to rescue the system and safeguard Madani. Without swift action, the government risks implosion from internal failures. The era of excuses must end; real leadership is overdue.