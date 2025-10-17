Singapore, a multiracial and multireligious society, has long prided itself on treating minorities with equity and respect, far surpassing Malaysia’s track record in this regard. In Singapore, where Malays constitute about 13% of the population, policies emphasize meritocracy and social harmony without favoritism based on race or religion.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong recently emphasized this commitment, stating that Singapore would “never treat minorities like that” in reference to derogatory labels like “pendatang” (immigrant) used by some in Malaysia to marginalize non-Malay communities. In contrast, Malaysia’s affirmative action policies, such as Bumiputera privileges, often disadvantage ethnic Chinese and Indians, fostering resentment and inequality. Singapore’s approach ensures minorities, including Malays, thrive in a system built on fairness, not entitlement.

The irony deepens when examining the quality of life for Malays under PAS governance in Malaysia’s northern states—Kelantan, Terengganu, Kedah, and Perlis (collectively known as SG4). These regions, long under PAS or PAS-aligned rule, grapple with chronic poverty, debt, and inadequate infrastructure. For instance, Kelantan has the lowest treated water supply coverage in Malaysia at just 73.9%, with residents frequently complaining of muddy, undrinkable tap water. Drought conditions persist in Kedah, Perlis, and Kelantan, exacerbating water shortages and threatening food security. Non-revenue water losses exceed 50% in these states, indicating severe inefficiencies and waste.

Economically, these PAS-ruled states lag behind the national average. Kedah’s absolute poverty rate stood at 9.0% in 2022, above Malaysia’s overall figure. Kelantan, Terengganu, Kedah, and Perlis consistently report the lowest average household incomes and highest poverty incidences in Peninsular Malaysia. Unemployment rates in Malaysia hover around 3.4-3.8% nationally, but job opportunities in these northern states remain scarce, with emerging industries failing to offset the lack of investment and development. Efforts like the SG4 initiative to exploit rare earth deposits aim to boost the economy, but these states remain mired in debt and underdevelopment.

Now, contrast this with the Malay community in Singapore. Despite being a minority, Singaporean Malays enjoy significantly higher standards of living, education, and success compared to their counterparts in PAS-governed states. The median monthly income for Malays in Singapore falls between SGD 3,000 and SGD 3,999 (approximately RM 9,300 to RM 12,400), far exceeding Malaysia’s national median salary of RM 2,793.

Singapore’s overall median household income reached SGD 11,297 in 2024, reflecting robust economic policies that benefit all groups. Educationally, while Malays in Singapore trail other ethnic groups domestically, they have made substantial progress, with increasing tertiary attainment and strong performance in global tests like PISA—outpacing Malaysia’s system overall. Subsidies for tertiary education ensure access, and Malays here are more likely to hold professional roles than in Malaysia’s northern states.

These disparities underscore a simple truth: Singapore takes care of its Malay minority far better than PAS cares for the Malay majority in its own territories.

Singaporean Malays are more educated, wealthier, and integrated into a thriving economy, even without the racial privileges seen in Malaysia. PAS should redirect its energy toward uplifting the lives of Malays in Kelantan, Terengganu, Kedah, and Perlis—addressing poverty, providing clean water, creating jobs, and ensuring fair treatment for all minorities, including non-Malays. Only then might PAS earn the moral authority to comment on other nations’ affairs.

In conclusion, PAS’s interference in Singapore is not just unwelcome; it’s unwarranted. Singapore’s model of inclusivity and progress serves as a benchmark, not a target for criticism. Let PAS clean up its own house before knocking on Singapore’s door. The Malays in Singapore are thriving—proof that good governance, not divisive rhetoric, is the path to true success.