The Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar has voiced his concern over rumours concerning the stability of the government, although six months have passed since the 15th General Election.

Sultan Ibrahim said priorities must be placed on the people, economy, and the country’s prosperity.

“The rakyat placed high hopes in the recent general election and voted for 222 representatives to bring back political stability to the country.

“But until today, the 222 Members of Parliament are unable to be on the same page with efforts made to derail the stability that is being carefully built.

“This is not healthy for the entire nation, whether socially, economically or even our standing internationally.

“Enough is enough. How long more must the 30 over million people of our country endure this situation?” he said in a Facebook posting today.

Previously, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim did not deny the existence of a conspiracy to topple the unity government.

However, he said, the plot did not have any strong basis and described those behind it as daydreamers.

Bersatu supreme member Muhammad Faiz Na’aman on his Facebook also hinted that the so-called plot is in the works.

He shared a WhatsApp screengrab of his conversation with a reporter asking Faiz about the opposition’s confidence to come into power before the current government term’s end.

Faiz simply responded, “Yes we are. God willing.”

Source : NST

Sultan of Johor: Give Anwar more time to improve country’s economy

The Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim should be given more time to improve the country’s economy.

In an exclusive interview with Sin Chew Daily, His Majesty acknowledged the financial challenges faced by Anwar’s administration.

“Anwar only came to realise the government’s financial difficulties after taking office,” he said.

Sultan Ibrahim also expressed his relief that the prime minister’s visit to China earlier this year brought back several positive outcomes.

Speaking on Anwar, His Majesty said he has a good relationship with the prime minister.

“At times, he seeks my opinion, and at times, he provides me with suggestions,” said His Majesty.

Sultan Ibrahim also emphasised that it was important for Malaysia to maintain friendly relations with China.

He said it was the right approach to place the Malaysia My Second Home (MM2U) programme under the purview of the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry, reporting directly to the prime minister.

To attract more investments, Malaysia must offer investor-friendly and practical visa options, especially in reconsidering the current MM2U programme because the second phase was already unfriendly and third phase is even worse, said the Sultan.

Source : NST

Anwar should be allowed to prove himself, says Sultan Ibrahim

Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar asserts that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim should be given the opportunity to demonstrate his capabilities and prove himself.

In an exclusive interview with The Straits Times Singapore, Sultan Ibrahim said it is unlikely for Anwar to effect sudden changes within a year of taking office.

“I don’t think you can transform a country in one year. I believe (the unity government) has good ministers like (Transport Minister) Anthony Loke.

“I will support the government, but if I think they are doing something unreasonable, I will tell notify them,” his Majesty was quoted as saying in the interview.

Sultan Ibrahim said he does not anticipate any issues working with Anwar as they share a close relationship with the Prime Minister.

He added that Anwar sometimes contacts him for advice, even in the middle of the night.

Sultan Ibrahim was appointed as the 17th Yang di-Pertuan Agong on Oct 27, this year.

The Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal Tan Sri Syed Danial Syed Ahmad announced that his Majesty’s appointment for a five-year term will take effect on Jan 31, 2024.

Sultan Perak Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah was also re-elected as the Deputy Yang di-Pertuan Agong for a five-year term starting from the same date.

Sultan Ibrahim replaces Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah of Pahang, who served as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong.