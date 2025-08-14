“HAPPY birthday, PMX!” “We love you, PMX”

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim celebrated a landmark 78th birthday on Sunday (Aug 10).

Obviously, the Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman shared images of well-wishers and civil servants surprising him with birthday greetings, token gifts and cards at his office in Putrajaya on various social media platforms.

That’s all fine and dandy – they may be supposedly non-partisan civil servants but nothing wrong with wishing their “boss” many happy returns on the day.

However, the same cannot be applied to schoolkids attending a leadership camp. Posting on X, opposition-slant Naratif Rakyat (@NaratifRakyat) argues that the line is clearly crossed when schools become platforms for political posturing – or worse, apple-polishing or feeding into a cult of personality.

Arguing that instructions to wish PMX happy birthday followed by a hearty shout of “We love ,PMX” had strayed into the arena of hero worship, the poster stressed that school pupils are just kids and not propaganda tools.

Above all else, he contended that the children attend school to gain knowledge, not to be told to profess undying love for any given politician.

“Imagine the US Education Minister (proper designation is Secretary of State for Education) doing the same for President Donald Trump?” he suggested.

Bootlicking gesture

Given that the Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek was the orchestrator of the cheerleading at the school event, it does look very much a case of apple-polishing.

Lest it be forgotten the Nibong Tebal MP is under severe pressure for her (mis)handling of several high-profile cases under her purview, not least the investigation into death of Form One religious school pupil Zara Qairina Mahathir.

Straying perilously close to the said border of impartiality is PAS’s attempt to score some political brownie points by organising special prayer sessions demanding justice for Zara’s tragic demise.

Again, this involved schoolkids with 14 PASTI (Pusat Asuhan Tunas Islam) and one SRITI (Sekolah Rendah Teras Islam) institutions taking part in the prayers that called for transparency in the investigations.

Although, the schools are under the purview of PAS, should the schoolkids be dragged into this issue? While it is cloaked in neutral language demanding for “transparency and justice”, the insinuation is clear – something rotten and tragic has happened under Madani watch.

Birthday greetings and special prayer sessions may not be illegal but are they proper given the involvement of minors?

Make no mistake, this is a tussle for the hearts and minds of the next generation of voters. The earlier the seed is planted, the better for the party or politician.

Question is, should it be allowed?

Source : Focus

