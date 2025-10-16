In the spirit of what should be a joyous celebration—St. Michael’s Institution’s 90th alumni reunion dinner—PAS Member of Parliament for Parit, Ustaz Muhammad Ismi Mat Taib, has decided to insert himself into the fray, demanding investigations and “strict action” over unverified claims of alcohol being served at the event. Held last month in September 2025 at the historic Ipoh school, this gathering drew around 800 former students to honor 90 years of brotherhood, tradition, and the unbreakable spirit of the Old Michaelians Association (OMA). Yet, instead of letting alumni reminisce and reconnect, the MP’s Facebook post has turned a private, non-official affair into a political lightning rod.

Let’s be clear: This isn’t about denying anyone’s concerns over alcohol or moral values. It’s about boundaries. PAS needs to stop playing busybody and recognize when an issue falls outside their lane. Here’s why this meddling in a Catholic school’s alumni event is not just tone-deaf but potentially damaging to the very multicultural fabric Malaysia prides itself on.

If PAS is sincerely against alcohol as “an impurity from the work of Satan,” they should demand the separation of alcohol-related taxes from national coffers—particularly funds used for Muslim and Bumiputera development. Anything less is just political posturing.

Why PAS’s Interference is Unwarranted

St. Michael’s Institution, founded in 1912 in Ipoh, has a storied history and a tradition of alumni reunions stretching back 90 years, organized by the OMA. This legacy is older than PAS, which was established in 1951. For the MP to target a private, non-Muslim event at a Catholic school is not just misguided—it’s an affront to a tradition that has thrived longer than his party’s existence. Here’s why PAS’s meddling is baseless:

St. Michael’s Legacy Outdates PAS: Founded in 1912, St. Michael’s has been a beacon of Catholic education for 113 years, with its OMA reunion tradition spanning 90 years. PAS, formed in 1951, is a relative newcomer by comparison. A 90-year tradition of adult alumni gathering to celebrate their school’s heritage deserves respect, not political interference. Islam Does Not Prohibit Non-Muslims from Consuming Alcohol: Islamic teachings, including Surah Al-Ma’idah 5:90, prohibit alcohol for Muslims, but Islam does not dictate the personal choices of non-Muslims. The Quran and Hadith emphasize freedom of religion (e.g., Surah Al-Kafirun 109:6, “To you your religion, and to me mine”). PAS’s attempt to impose their interpretation on a non-Muslim event disregards this principle. No Muslims at the Event: The reunion was attended exclusively by non-Muslim alumni, as per event details. With no Muslim participants, PAS’s concern about offending religious sensitivities is irrelevant. Targeting a private gathering of non-Muslims reeks of overreach. Not a Government Event: The OMA reunion was not an official school or government function. No government officials were present, and it was held outside school hours, organized by a private alumni body. PAS’s call for MOE investigations is absurd, as the event falls outside the Ministry’s jurisdiction. A Private Tradition, Not a Public Issue: Held after hours, this was a private event for adult ex-students, many in their 30s, 50s, or older, celebrating their alma mater. The reunion’s 90-year history reflects its cultural significance to the Michaelian community, not a platform for PAS to score political points.

A Proud 90-Year Tradition, Not a Government Affair

St. Michael’s Institution, a bastion of Catholic education since 1912, has hosted OMA reunion dinners for the past 89 years without incident. These events are the heartbeat of Michaelian life—where ex-students, now adults in their 20s, 30s, 60s, and beyond, gather to share stories, raise funds for the school, and celebrate the values of discipline, excellence, and camaraderie that the Brothers of St. Gabriel instilled in them.

This 90th milestone wasn’t some taxpayer-funded extravaganza or an “official” school function. It was organized by the OMA—a private alumni body—for consenting adults, the vast majority of whom are non-Muslim. As a Catholic institution, St. Michael’s operates under its own religious ethos, which, as the MP himself notes, includes teachings against drunkenness (Ephesians 5:18, anyone?). But let’s not forget: the Bible doesn’t ban wine outright; it warns against excess. If alcohol was indeed present (and that’s still an allegation, not a fact), it was likely a personal choice among adults in a controlled, private setting—not a school-wide bacchanal forcing it on minors or staff.

By demanding the Ministry of Education (MOE) probe the school administration and organizers, Ustaz Ismi is effectively treating a voluntary alumni meetup like a national scandal. Schools do have guidelines, as he cites: MOE’s Special Circular No. 3 of 2018 bans donations from alcohol companies, and policies prohibit activities clashing with moral or religious sensitivities. Fair enough. But applying these to a one-night reunion of grown-ups? That’s like policing a family barbecue because a neighbor might smell the grill. The Cabinet’s alcohol ban on premises is meant to protect students and educators during school hours—not to turn every inch of school grounds into a dry county after dark.

Hypocrisy in the Name of “Religious Sensitivity”

The MP’s post broadens the appeal by invoking not just Islam’s clear prohibition (Surah Al-Ma’idah 5:90) but also Christian, Buddhist, and Hindu teachings against alcohol’s harms. Noble intent, sure. But it rings hollow when PAS routinely ignores similar “sensitivities” in other contexts. Remember the political party’s recent call to ban beef at official government events to accommodate non-Muslim feelings? (As covered in related Malaysian news.) That’s selective outrage. Why champion interfaith harmony here only to trample on a Catholic school’s autonomy there?

Worse, Ustaz Ismi frets about the school’s “significant number of Muslim teachers and students,” implying their presence makes the event inherently offensive. This paternalistic view assumes Muslims can’t coexist with adult choices elsewhere on campus—erasing the agency of those very teachers and students who, presumably, knew the event’s nature and opted out if uncomfortable. It’s a slippery slope: If PAS polices alumni dinners today, what’s next? Banning karaoke nights at Chinese schools for “moral corruption”?

And let’s address the elephant: PAS as the self-appointed “alcohol police.” With Malaysia grappling with youth stabbings in Petaling Jaya schools, economic woes, and passport rankings slipping (we’re tied at 12th with the US now—yay?), is this really the hill to die on? Ex-students aren’t kids; they’re doctors, lawyers, entrepreneurs—adults who’ve outgrown the school bell. If they’re toasting to 90 years of memories with a glass in hand, that’s their prerogative, not a “dangerous precedent” tarnishing education.

Why This Matters: Beyond the Reunion Dinner

The St. Michael’s 90th reunion, organized by the Old Michaelians Association (OMA), was a private event for adult alumni, many of whom are non-Muslim, celebrating 90 years of a Catholic school’s legacy. PAS’s intervention—demanding MOE investigations and strict action—oversteps boundaries, targeting a non-government function that has little to do with public policy. Meanwhile, the real issue of alcohol’s systemic role in Malaysia’s economy goes unaddressed.

By focusing on a one-off event while ignoring the government’s dependence on alcohol revenue, PAS reveals its priorities: grandstanding for political clout rather than tackling structural inconsistencies. The party’s selective outrage—condemning a school event but not the national budget—undermines its moral authority and alienates Malaysians who value fairness and consistency.

Time for PAS to Focus on Real Priorities

Ustaz Ismi’s call for MOE to “state a firm stance” and enforce bans on “alcohol parties” might score points with his base, but it alienates communities who see it as cultural overreach. Schools are noble places for educating future generations, but alumni events like this one fund that education. Interfering risks chilling such traditions, driving them off-campus or underground, and fostering resentment in a diverse nation.

To PAS: Hal Michaelian, jangan masuk campur. Let the OMA celebrate in peace. Your energy is better spent on substantive issues—like bolstering school safety amid rising violence or promoting genuine interfaith dialogue without the grandstanding. As a former Michaelian, I say: 90 years strong, and counting. Raise a (non-alcoholic) glass to that.

The Hypocrisy: Condemning Alcohol While Profiting from It

PAS’s vocal stance against alcohol at a private, non-official alumni event ignores a much larger issue: the Malaysian government collects substantial revenue from alcohol taxes, often referred to as “sin taxes.” In 2024, excise duties on alcohol and tobacco contributed billions to national revenue, with alcohol alone generating an estimated RM2-3 billion annually. These funds flow into the consolidated revenue account, mingling with budgets for education, infrastructure, and—crucially—Muslim and Bumiputera development programs, such as those managed by MARA or JAKIM.

If alcohol is haram and its consumption a moral affront, as PAS claims, why does the party not challenge the government’s reliance on this “tainted” money? By staying silent, PAS implicitly endorses the use of alcohol-derived revenue to fund initiatives for the very community they claim to protect. This is not just inconsistent—it’s hypocritical. A party that crusades against a Catholic school’s reunion dinner but ignores the state’s profiteering from alcohol lacks credibility.

A Call for Consistency: Separate the Sin Tax

If PAS is serious about its anti-alcohol stance, here are actionable steps they should champion to align their actions with their rhetoric:

Demand a Separate Account for Sin Taxes: PAS should propose that all revenue from alcohol and other “sin” industries (e.g., gambling, tobacco) be segregated from the national budget. These funds should not be used for Muslim or Bumiputera development programs, such as religious schools, mosques, or MARA initiatives, to avoid any perception of haram money tainting sacred causes. Redirect Sin Tax Revenue to Non-Bumiputera Development: To maintain fairness, PAS could advocate for alcohol tax revenue to be allocated exclusively to non-Bumiputera community projects, such as vernacular schools (SJKC and SJKT), cultural programs, or public health initiatives in non-Muslim communities. This would respect religious sensitivities while ensuring equitable use of funds. Push for Transparency in Revenue Use: PAS should call for an annual report detailing how sin tax revenue is spent. If the government claims to uphold moral and religious values, it must clarify whether alcohol money funds programs that Muslims rely on, undermining PAS’s own arguments. Advocate for a Sin Tax Phase-Out Plan: If alcohol is as harmful as PAS claims, why not propose reducing reliance on alcohol taxes altogether? The party could push for economic diversification or alternative revenue streams, like green energy subsidies or tech innovation grants, to replace sin taxes over time.

PAS’s Misplaced Priorities

By targeting a 90-year-old tradition at a Catholic school, PAS alienates non-Muslims and undermines Malaysia’s multicultural ethos. The St. Michael’s reunion was a private celebration, not a public scandal. Meanwhile, real issues—school safety (like the recent Petaling Jaya stabbing), economic challenges, or even PAS’s own inconsistent stance on cultural sensitivities (e.g., their beef ban proposal)—go unaddressed. Malaysia deserves leaders who tackle systemic issues, not those who police private gatherings for clout.

PAS cannot have it both ways: demonizing alcohol in one breath while tacitly accepting its financial benefits in another. If Ustaz Ismi and his party truly believe alcohol is a moral and religious evil, they must confront the sin tax head-on. Demand its separation from Muslim and Bumiputera funds. Propose its redirection to non-Bumiputera development. Or better yet, advocate for a Malaysia that doesn’t rely on “haram” money at all.

Until then, PAS’s fixation on policing alumni dinners looks like nothing more than a distraction from real issues—like school safety, economic inequality, or genuine interfaith harmony. Malaysians deserve better than hypocrisy dressed up as piety. Stop meddling in St. Michael’s traditions and start addressing the contradictions in your own backyard.

PAS must stop meddling in St. Michael’s proud 90-year legacy. If they truly oppose alcohol, they should demand the separation of sin tax revenue from Muslim and Bumiputera funds, not harass non-Muslim alumni celebrating their school’s history. Until PAS walks the talk, their outrage is nothing but hypocrisy dressed as piety. Let the Old Michaelians honor their tradition in peace—90 years strong, and counting.

