In the competitive world of aviation, where margins are razor-thin and customer preferences drive revenue, decisions about onboard services can make or break an airline. Rayani Air, Malaysia’s first Sharia-compliant carrier, launched with high hopes in December 2015 but collapsed just four months later in April 2016.

While operational mishaps and management issues played a role, a key factor in its rapid demise was its strict no-alcohol policy, which severely limited its appeal to a broad customer base and stifled revenue streams essential for survival.

This article explores how Rayani Air’s “dry” flights—those without alcohol service—restricted its target market, led to insufficient sales, cash flow problems, unpaid staff, and ultimate closure. We’ll also delve into the broader economics of alcohol in the airline industry, backed by data, to illustrate why forgoing this revenue source can spell disaster for carriers.

Rayani Air’s Ambitious Start and Swift Collapse

Rayani Air positioned itself as a halal airline, adhering to Islamic principles by banning alcohol, pork, and even requiring female cabin crew to wear hijabs. The carrier aimed to cater to Muslim travelers seeking a faith-aligned flying experience. However, this niche focus came at a cost: it alienated a significant portion of the global and regional passenger market that expects or prefers alcohol service on flights.

By not serving alcohol, Rayani Air effectively restricted its target customers to a subset of travelers, primarily those prioritizing Sharia compliance over convenience or variety. In a diverse market like Southeast Asia, where tourism and business travel often involve international passengers accustomed to “wet” flights (those with alcohol), this limitation reduced booking appeal.

Data suggests that more than 75% of airlines offering alcohol report profits, while around 76% of dry airlines face financial losses. Rayani’s model failed to attract enough volume to sustain operations, leading to low load factors and revenue shortfalls.

The consequences were swift. Without sufficient sales, cash flow became stagnant. The airline began owing money to pilots, crew, suppliers, and investors, eroding trust and triggering internal chaos. A pilots’ strike over unpaid salaries halted flights, and technical problems compounded the issues. Security lapses, such as issuing handwritten boarding passes, raised red flags with regulators.

By April 2016, operations were suspended, and in June, Malaysia’s Department of Civil Aviation revoked its certificate due to safety and administrative concerns. The airline’s collapse left debts unpaid and staff jobless, highlighting how a restricted service model can cascade into full-blown insolvency.

Even established dry airlines struggle under similar constraints. For instance, Royal Brunei Airlines, another Sharia-compliant carrier that prohibits alcohol, reported a significant operating loss of BND$108 million (approximately USD$80 million) between 2022 and 2023, underscoring the ongoing financial challenges faced by dry operators in a competitive landscape. Recent reports highlight the airline’s “sad decline,” with persistent losses despite efforts to position itself as a boutique regional carrier.

The Root of Financial Woes: A Restricted Market Size

At the heart of Rayani Air’s collapse were profound financial issues, stemming directly from its small and restricted market size. Without alcohol service to generate additional sales and help cover operational costs, the airline couldn’t achieve the revenue needed to break even in an already challenging environment.

This model proved particularly unsuitable for Malaysia, where the Muslim population—comprising about 61.3% of the total, or roughly 20 million people—is significantly smaller than in neighboring countries. In contrast, Indonesia boasts over 242 million Muslims (87% of its population), making its Muslim market more than 10 times larger. Yet, even in Indonesia, major airlines like Garuda Indonesia serve alcohol on international and longer domestic flights, recognizing the need to appeal to a diverse passenger base for profitability.

Dry airlines in Saudi Arabia, such as Saudia, survive partly due to substantial government subsidies—estimated at around $7 billion since 2019—and a focus on religious tourism, including millions of Hajj and Umrah pilgrims (18.5 million in 2024 alone).

This influx supports their operations in ways unavailable to Rayani Air. Malaysia’s aviation market is considerably smaller than Indonesia’s, which dominates Southeast Asia with rapid growth and higher capacity. Pursuing a dry, niche strategy in such a limited market was mathematically illogical from a business perspective, resulting in insufficient demand, sales, and overall market penetration to sustain the airline.

The Economics of Alcohol in Flights: A Profitable Pour

Alcohol sales aren’t just a perk for passengers—they’re a critical revenue driver for airlines. In an industry where fuel, labor, and maintenance eat into profits, ancillary revenues like onboard drinks provide high-margin boosts. The aviation sector operates on notoriously thin profit margins, typically ranging from 1-4% net globally.

For 2025, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) projects a net profit margin of 3.7%, up slightly from 3.4% in 2024, but still razor-thin—meaning airlines earn just a few dollars per passenger after costs. Without alcohol, breaking even becomes exceedingly difficult, as it removes a key high-margin ancillary that helps offset fixed expenses.

More recent data confirms alcohol accounts for over half of all inflight sales, with liquor at 34%, wine at 13%, and beer at 10%—far surpassing merchandise, snacks, or non-alcoholic drinks

High-Margin Revenue Stream

U.S. Airlines’ Booze Bonanza : In a four-month period in 2014, U.S. airlines generated over $43 million from alcohol sales alone, outpacing food and beverage revenue by $13 million. This figure underscores alcohol’s role as the top in-flight revenue source, with gross profits often exceeding 50% due to low wholesale costs and premium pricing (e.g., $7–$10 per drink).

: In a four-month period in 2014, U.S. airlines generated over $43 million from alcohol sales alone, outpacing food and beverage revenue by $13 million. This figure underscores alcohol’s role as the top in-flight revenue source, with gross profits often exceeding 50% due to low wholesale costs and premium pricing (e.g., $7–$10 per drink). Global Impact: While exact global figures vary, alcohol contributes significantly to ancillary income, which totaled $118 billion for airlines worldwide in 2023 (pre-COVID estimates were similar). For many carriers, booze sales help offset operational costs, with some estimating it as a “significant” but not dominant income source—yet essential in tight markets.

Dry vs. Wet Airlines: Profitability Disparities

Dry airlines, often in regions with cultural or religious restrictions, face inherent challenges. Without alcohol, they miss out on impulse buys that boost per-passenger revenue. Consider these insights:

Profitability Stats : Approximately 76% of non-alcoholic (dry) airlines are reported to incur billions in losses, compared to over 75% of alcohol-serving (wet) airlines achieving profitability. This gap arises because wet airlines can upsell drinks, especially on long-haul flights where passengers seek relaxation.

: Approximately 76% of non-alcoholic (dry) airlines are reported to incur billions in losses, compared to over 75% of alcohol-serving (wet) airlines achieving profitability. This gap arises because wet airlines can upsell drinks, especially on long-haul flights where passengers seek relaxation. Case Studies: Profitable wet airlines like Delta and United leverage alcohol in loyalty programs and premium cabins. In contrast, dry carriers like Saudia or Kuwait Airways rely on government subsidies or oil-backed economies, but pure market-driven dry models struggle. Rayani’s failure exemplifies this: lacking capital and expertise, it couldn’t compensate for lost revenue through other means.

Aspect Wet Airlines (With Alcohol) Dry Airlines (No Alcohol) Revenue from Alcohol $43M in 4 months (U.S. example, 2014) $0 direct; must rely on alternatives like snacks Profit Margin >50% on sales Lower overall ancillaries Customer Appeal Broader market, including leisure travelers Niche (e.g., religious groups) Profitability Rate >75% profitable ~76% losing money

Why Without Alcohol, Airlines Risk Collapse

Alcohol isn’t just profitable—it’s a buffer against volatility. Airlines operate on low net margins (often 2–5%), so every dollar counts. Dry policies can reduce passenger satisfaction and repeat business, especially in competitive routes.

For startups like Rayani, this meant insufficient cash flow to cover basics like payroll and maintenance, leading to strikes and regulatory shutdowns. In essence, without diversifying revenue—including alcohol—airlines like Rayani are prone to rapid failure, as seen in its four-month lifespan.

Criticizing PAS MP’s Suggestion: A Recipe for MAS Bankruptcy

Recent proposals from PAS MPs to ban alcohol on Malaysia Airlines (MAS) flights and replace it with traditional non-alcoholic beverages like cendol or sirap bandung echo the flawed strategy that doomed Rayani Air, potentially leading to severe financial distress or even bankruptcy for the national carrier.

While culturally appealing to some, this move would alienate international tourists, business travelers, and non-Muslim passengers who expect alcohol as a standard amenity, shrinking MAS’s market share in a highly competitive global industry.

MAS, already operating on thin margins and recovering from past financial woes, relies on ancillary revenues like alcohol sales to bolster profits—forgoing this could exacerbate losses, similar to Rayani’s rapid cash flow crisis.

Critics, including GPS assemblyman Wong Soon Koh, have labeled the idea shortsighted, arguing it ignores economic realities and could harm Malaysia’s tourism sector. In a diverse, tourism-driven economy like Malaysia’s, imposing a dry policy on a flagship airline risks repeating Rayani’s mistakes on a larger scale, with insufficient niche demand to offset lost revenue from broader markets.

Government Subsidies and the Perils of Dry Policies for MAS

Even Royal Brunei Airlines, often cited as a model for Sharia-compliant operations, relies heavily on government subsidies to stay afloat, as it is wholly owned by the Brunei government and has historically received funding to cover losses. This support allows it to maintain its dry policy despite ongoing financial challenges.

In contrast, Malaysia Airlines cannot afford to waste more taxpayer money on another bailout, having already received multiple injections totaling tens of billions of ringgit over the years—estimated at RM28 billion between 2000 and recent periods, with overall GLC bailouts costing RM85 billion in the last few decades.

Adopting a stricter no-alcohol stance could push MAS toward further losses, necessitating bailouts that burden taxpayers who have already footed the bill for past rescues.

Most importantly, even Royal Brunei—despite its dry service—allows non-Muslim passengers to bring and consume their own alcohol on board, providing a flexible approach that mitigates some revenue and appeal losses.

This nuance highlights why a complete ban on MAS would be economically unwise, lacking the government backing or policy flexibility that sustains carriers like Royal Brunei.

Lessons for the Aviation Industry

Rayani Air’s story serves as a cautionary tale: while niche markets have potential, alienating mainstream customers through restrictive policies can be fatal. Airlines must balance cultural sensitivities with economic realities. For future carriers, integrating alcohol service (where legal) could be the key to unlocking broader appeal and financial stability. As the industry rebounds post-pandemic, with projected net profits of $33.8 billion in 2025, those embracing ancillary revenues like booze will likely soar ahead