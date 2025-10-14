There’s a constant debate about the benefits of sending children to public or private schools. Some believe sending children to private or international schools is better due to the perceived higher quality of education offered in these schools.

However, an American father found this to be untrue when it comes to his experience with his daughter’s schooling.

Posting on his Instagram, Shamim (@strategic.department) said he pulled his daughter out of international school and enrolled her in a Chinese SJKC school instead.

He claimed the teachers in the international school weren’t qualified to teach. He compared how the school’s job description required a teacher to have five years of experience teaching the Cambridge syllabus. However, when he checked the LinkedIn profiles of the teachers, they allegedly only had one to three years of experience.

He liked that the SJKC schools are up to date with qualified teachers. He shared that he thinks his daughter will be studying in the school until primary level.

So far, he has no complaints and he’s happy that his daughter now speaks three languages and thriving.

His video shed light on some misconceptions that all Chinese schools are privately owned. There are Chinese schools that are government-owned. The conversation also showed others that non-citizens are allowed to enrol in public schools for an extra fee.

Another misconception is that children need to know how to converse in Chinese to study in a Chinese school. A woman said it’s possible for children to pick up a new language fast. She shared that her daughter barely spoke a word of Chinese but was able to speak basic everyday Chinese after being in the school after six months.

Netizens shared that teachers in public schools are qualified because they go through extensive teacher training programmes and have higher education qualifications.

However, Shamim received a fair share of negative comments too. Some believe he was too critical about teachers’qualifications and they advised him not to tar all international schools the same way.

