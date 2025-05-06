Former home minister Hamzah Zainudin alleged that Saifuddin Nasution Ismail had attempted to nullify the results of the 2022 PKR elections after the latter lost his bid to become deputy president.

In May last year, Rafizi Ramli defeated Saifuddin with a sizeable majority for the number two post.

Hamzah claimed that Saifuddin had approached him less than a week after he lost the contest.

“Saifuddin, don’t forget, you approached me with a letter, seeking to nullify the PKR election results.

“I have the letter (with me),” Hamzah said while holding up the purported document.

He said this at a rally for Perikatan Nasional election director Sanusi Nor, who was recently charged with sedition.

The Registrar of Societies, which oversees political parties, comes under the home ministry’s purview.

Source : FMT

Saifuddin Nasution denies Hamzah’s PKR polls nullification claim

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail today said that he had never attempted to nullify the result of the 2022 PKR elections as claimed by Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin.

Saifuddin said that he had no issue with losing the bid to become deputy president and that the meeting with Hamzah previously was only to clarify the results of the party’s election results as requested by the Registrar of Societies (RoS), Free Malaysia Today reported.

“A failure to respond to the RoS show cause letter on this could have resulted in PKR being dissolved.

“There were several complaints made by PKR members to the RoS over the party’s elections. So RoS wrote to PKR and I, as its secretary-general, was tasked by the party’s leadership to respond to the show cause letter,” he was quoted as saying.

In July 2022, PKR was served a notice from the RoS to clarify the results of its party elections after the party received over 1,800 complaints of fraud in the voting process.

Hamzah, who is the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) secretary-general, said that Saifuddin had met him a few days after he was defeated by Rafizi Ramli with a sizeable majority in the party’s deputy president race.

Hamzah claimed he still possessed the letter which Saifuddin brought to the meeting seeking to nullify the PKR election results.

Source : Malay Mail