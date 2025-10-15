In a parliamentary debate on the Supply Bill 2026, two MPs from Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS)—Mohd Misbahul Munir Masduki (PN-Parit) and Muhammad Ismi Mat Taib (PN-Parit Buntar)—stirred up more than just debate by proposing that Malaysia Airlines (MAS) replace alcoholic drinks with local favorites like sirap bandung, cendol, and ais batu campur (ABC).

Their argument? Alcohol isn’t necessary to attract tourists, and serving it prioritizes a “minority” while offending the religious sensibilities of the majority.

This isn’t the first time PAS has pushed this agenda; similar calls came in 2015 after a drunk passenger incident, 2017 following a cockpit breach attempt, and as recently as last year from Hulu Selangor MP Mohd Hasnizan Harun, who claimed Muslim flight attendants are forced to serve booze against their will.

At face value, promoting Malaysian culture through desserts sounds quaint. But dig deeper, and this proposal reeks of shortsightedness, cultural insularity, and economic naivety. It’s a classic case of letting ideology trump business sense in a hyper-competitive global aviation market.

Below, we break down why this idea isn’t just impractical—it’s potentially damaging to MAS’s recovery and Malaysia’s tourism ambitions. We’ve compiled over a dozen pointed criticisms, backed by industry data and examples, to show how this could backfire spectacularly.

This proposal, while draped in cultural pride, is a catastrophic misstep. MAS, a national carrier pivoting toward international dominance, and Malaysia’s tourism sector, thriving under MOTAC Minister Tiong King Sing, stand to lose big. Here’s a detailed takedown of why swapping spirits for shaved ice is economic suicide, culturally tone-deaf, and logistically absurd.

This proposal, while draped in cultural pride, is a catastrophic misstep. MAS, a national carrier pivoting toward international dominance, and Malaysia’s tourism sector, thriving under MOTAC Minister Tiong King Sing, stand to lose big. Here’s a detailed takedown of why swapping spirits for shaved ice is economic suicide, culturally tone-deaf, and logistically absurd.

Economic Catastrophe: Sinking MAS in a Thin-Margin Industry

MAS has spent a decade recovering from near-bankruptcy in 2014 and pandemic-era losses, with international routes now its lifeblood. Banning alcohol threatens its fragile finances in an industry with profit margins as low as 2-5% globally:

Lost In-Flight Revenue : Alcohol is a top ancillary revenue driver. GuestLogix data shows inflight booze sales outpace snacks or merchandise, generating millions annually for carriers like MAS. International flights (over three hours) offer complimentary wine, beer, and spirits—removing them kills a key revenue stream. Cendol, a one-off dessert, can’t match repeatable $10 cocktail purchases.

: Alcohol is a top ancillary revenue driver. GuestLogix data shows inflight booze sales outpace snacks or merchandise, generating millions annually for carriers like MAS. International flights (over three hours) offer complimentary wine, beer, and spirits—removing them kills a key revenue stream. Cendol, a one-off dessert, can’t match repeatable $10 cocktail purchases. Premium Cabin Erosion : Business and first-class passengers, who account for 40% of MAS’s revenue despite fewer seats, expect alcohol pairings with meals. Skytrax surveys rank beverage options as a top factor in premium satisfaction. Replacing champagne with ABC risks a 3-5% drop in upgrades and loyalty, as seen in American Airlines’ beverage policy shifts.

: Business and first-class passengers, who account for 40% of MAS’s revenue despite fewer seats, expect alcohol pairings with meals. Skytrax surveys rank beverage options as a top factor in premium satisfaction. Replacing champagne with ABC risks a 3-5% drop in upgrades and loyalty, as seen in American Airlines’ beverage policy shifts. Duty-Free Ripple Effect : Alcohol bans onboard could dent duty-free liquor sales at KLIA, a major profit center. Ancillary income (10-15% of airline revenue) takes a hit, weakening partnerships with global liquor brands.

: Alcohol bans onboard could dent duty-free liquor sales at KLIA, a major profit center. Ancillary income (10-15% of airline revenue) takes a hit, weakening partnerships with global liquor brands. Global Aviation’s Thin Margins: The industry operates on margins as low as 1-3% post-COVID, per IATA. MAS, still rebuilding, can’t afford to alienate revenue streams when competitors like Singapore Airlines thrive on full-service offerings, including booze. This move could push MAS toward insolvency again.

Broader Ancillary Income Hit: Alcohol ties into duty-free sales at KLIA, where booze is a bestseller. A flight ban could ripple to ground ops, eroding partnerships with liquor brands and reducing overall ancillary revenue (already 10-15% of airline income globally).

For context, airlines like Air Canada recently made economy alcohol free to boost satisfaction—and saw loyalty spikes. MAS going the opposite way? It’s like handing competitors a gift-wrapped market share.

Tourism Tanking: Alienating a Global, Non-Muslim Majority

Under Minister Tiong King Sing, Malaysia’s tourism hit 26 million visitors in 2024, rivaling pre-COVID highs. PAS’s proposal threatens this success by ignoring global traveler demographics:

Non-Muslim Majority Globally : Over 70% of international tourists to Malaysia are non-Muslims (Chinese, Indian, European, Australian), per Tourism Malaysia. Surveys show 40-50% of long-haul flyers expect alcohol options, especially in premium cabins. A ban risks deterring these high-spending markets, who’ll choose alcohol-serving rivals like Emirates or Thai Airways.

: Over 70% of international tourists to Malaysia are non-Muslims (Chinese, Indian, European, Australian), per Tourism Malaysia. Surveys show 40-50% of long-haul flyers expect alcohol options, especially in premium cabins. A ban risks deterring these high-spending markets, who’ll choose alcohol-serving rivals like Emirates or Thai Airways. Competitive Disadvantage : Middle Eastern carriers like Qatar Airways and Etihad serve alcohol across all classes, even during Ramadan (discreetly), topping Skytrax rankings. MAS, aiming to be an Asean hub, can’t afford to lag behind Singapore Airlines or Cathay Pacific, both booze-friendly.

: Middle Eastern carriers like Qatar Airways and Etihad serve alcohol across all classes, even during Ramadan (discreetly), topping Skytrax rankings. MAS, aiming to be an Asean hub, can’t afford to lag behind Singapore Airlines or Cathay Pacific, both booze-friendly. Ignoring Multicultural Appeal: Malaysia markets itself as a diverse, inclusive destination. Banning alcohol screams exclusion, not hospitality, clashing with Tiong’s vision of a vibrant, global tourism hub. Posts on X already mock the idea: “Cendol at 35k feet? PAS wants MAS to be a dessert stall, not a world-class airline.”

Lessons from Langkawi: PAS’s Regressive Policies Already Costing Billions

PAS MPs pushing for alcohol bans should heed the cautionary tale of Langkawi, Kedah’s crown jewel under PAS-led governance. Their “humorous” or tone-deaf stances on alcohol have turned a tourism paradise into a cautionary ghost town:

Sanusi’s Blunder: Alcohol Clampdown Backlash : Kedah Menteri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor’s 2021-2023 announcements restricting alcohol sales—even in duty-free Langkawi—sparked outrage and a tourism nosedive. What was pitched as moral humor (limiting booze to “non-Muslims only”) alienated investors and visitors, with hotel occupancy plummeting 20-30% post-policy. Tourism, 90% of Langkawi’s economy, hasn’t recovered, stuck at 3 million visitors annually since 2012.

: Kedah Menteri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor’s 2021-2023 announcements restricting alcohol sales—even in duty-free Langkawi—sparked outrage and a tourism nosedive. What was pitched as moral humor (limiting booze to “non-Muslims only”) alienated investors and visitors, with hotel occupancy plummeting 20-30% post-policy. Tourism, 90% of Langkawi’s economy, hasn’t recovered, stuck at 3 million visitors annually since 2012. Dress Code Drama and “Funny” Enforcement: Sanusi’s lighthearted jabs at tourists’ attire (e.g., inviting Minister Tiong to visit “in short pants”) masked real harassment complaints, with non-Muslims reporting restrictions on shorts and booze. This “humor” fueled negative publicity, scaring off Europeans and Australians—key markets—who now flock to booze-friendly Phuket or Bali instead.

Billions in Annual Losses : Langkawi’s tourism slump costs Kedah RM2-3 billion yearly in foregone revenue, per industry estimates—lost flights, empty hotels, and shuttered F&B outlets. Concert bans and alcohol curbs compounded the damage, turning the island into a “ghost town” and proving PAS’s regressive policies prioritize piety over prosperity.

: Langkawi’s tourism slump costs Kedah RM2-3 billion yearly in foregone revenue, per industry estimates—lost flights, empty hotels, and shuttered F&B outlets. Concert bans and alcohol curbs compounded the damage, turning the island into a “ghost town” and proving PAS’s regressive policies prioritize piety over prosperity. Federal Backpedal Highlights the Folly: Even the Unity Government scrapped KL’s liquor bans in 2023 to boost arrivals, implicitly criticizing PAS’s approach. Langkawi’s woes? A direct result of Sanusi’s missteps—PAS should learn before MAS becomes the next victim.

PAS’s Broader Legacy: Regressive Policies Fueling State Poverty

PAS’s alcohol fixation isn’t isolated—it’s symptomatic of regressive governance that’s left their four controlled states (Kedah, Terengganu, Kelantan, Perlis) lagging in development, trapped in poverty cycles:

Poverty Trap in PAS States : These states consistently rank lowest in Malaysia’s economic indices, with poverty rates 2-3x the national average (15-20% vs. 6%). Regressive edicts—like Terengganu’s 2023 hudud-lite pushes and Kelantan’s entertainment bans—deter FDI, stifling job creation and infrastructure. Result? Chronic underemployment and youth exodus, costing billions in lost GDP. (Adapted to Malaysian context from global poverty-political links.)

: These states consistently rank lowest in Malaysia’s economic indices, with poverty rates 2-3x the national average (15-20% vs. 6%). Regressive edicts—like Terengganu’s 2023 hudud-lite pushes and Kelantan’s entertainment bans—deter FDI, stifling job creation and infrastructure. Result? Chronic underemployment and youth exodus, costing billions in lost GDP. (Adapted to Malaysian context from global poverty-political links.) Lack of Infrastructure and Leisure : PAS prioritizes moral policing over basics—Kelantan’s roads crumble while alcohol raids multiply; Terengganu’s beaches sit idle sans tourism promo. This “underdevelopment blueprint” has kept HDI scores in these states 10-15% below national averages, breeding inequality and stunting growth.

: PAS prioritizes moral policing over basics—Kelantan’s roads crumble while alcohol raids multiply; Terengganu’s beaches sit idle sans tourism promo. This “underdevelopment blueprint” has kept HDI scores in these states 10-15% below national averages, breeding inequality and stunting growth. Economic Stagnation as Policy Choice : Global studies link conservative, ideology-driven governance to 5-8% lower growth elasticities from poverty traps. In PAS states, alcohol bans symbolize this: rejecting inclusive tourism for exclusionary edicts, mirroring Langkawi’s fate and ensuring voters pay the price yearly.

: Global studies link conservative, ideology-driven governance to 5-8% lower growth elasticities from poverty traps. In PAS states, alcohol bans symbolize this: rejecting inclusive tourism for exclusionary edicts, mirroring Langkawi’s fate and ensuring voters pay the price yearly. Four-State Curse: All four PAS-led states share this malaise—high poverty (e.g., Perlis at 18%), low investment (under 2% GDP vs. national 4%), and underdevelopment (e.g., no major tech hubs). It’s not coincidence; it’s consequence of policies that scare away progress, leaving locals poorer while neighbors thrive.

Tourist Turn-Off: Who Wants Shaved Ice at 30,000 Feet?

PAS MPs claim “it’s not necessary to serve alcohol to attract tourists.” Tell that to the data. Malaysia’s tourism board markets the country as a multicultural melting pot—booze included for non-Muslims. Banning it risks alienating key demographics:

Western and Asian Tourist Preferences: Surveys show 40-50% of international leisure travelers expect alcohol options on flights, especially long-haul. In a post-pandemic world, where food and beverage “disproportionately impact satisfaction,” per Reuters, dry flights could deter Europeans, Australians, and Chinese visitors who view inflight drinks as part of the premium experience. Result? Fewer bookings, as travelers opt for boozy rivals.

Competitive Disadvantage : Even in the Middle East, where Islam dominates, flag carriers like Qatar Airways and Etihad Airways serve full bars across all classes—including economy—on international routes. Qatar offers cocktails even during Ramadan (discreetly), and Etihad provides complimentary wine and spirits to comply with global norms while respecting local laws. These airlines top Skytrax rankings and rake in tourists. MAS, positioning as a Southeast Asian hub, can’t afford to lag behind Emirates or Singapore Airlines, both alcohol-inclusive.

: Even in the Middle East, where Islam dominates, flag carriers like Qatar Airways and Etihad Airways serve full bars across all classes—including economy—on international routes. Qatar offers cocktails even during Ramadan (discreetly), and Etihad provides complimentary wine and spirits to comply with global norms while respecting local laws. These airlines top Skytrax rankings and rake in tourists. MAS, positioning as a Southeast Asian hub, can’t afford to lag behind Emirates or Singapore Airlines, both alcohol-inclusive. Hypocrisy in Examples Cited: PAS’s Ahmad Tarmizi Sulaiman name-dropped Saudia and Royal Brunei as “successful” dry models. But Saudia limits its network due to the ban, while Brunei’s carrier allows BYOB (bring your own booze) on international flights to appease foreigners. Neither matches MAS’s diverse routes—proving dry policies work for niche ops, not global aspirants.

Malaysia welcomed 26 million tourists pre-COVID; alcohol bans could shave millions off that, especially from booze-loving markets like the UK and India.

Religious Missteps: Misinterpreting Islam’s Rules

PAS claims alcohol offends the “majority” and cites “every faith” condemning it. This is both factually wrong and culturally divisive:

Islam’s Limited Prohibition : Islamic law prohibits Muslims from consuming alcohol but explicitly permits non-Muslims to partake. The Quran (Surah Al-Ma’idah 5:90) addresses believers, not others. Imposing a ban on all passengers disregards this, alienating Malaysia’s 30% non-Muslim population and tourists.

: Islamic law prohibits Muslims from consuming alcohol but explicitly permits non-Muslims to partake. The Quran (Surah Al-Ma’idah 5:90) addresses believers, not others. Imposing a ban on all passengers disregards this, alienating Malaysia’s 30% non-Muslim population and tourists. Non-Universal Stance : Contrary to PAS’s claim, Christianity, Hinduism, and Judaism don’t universally condemn alcohol—wine is central to Christian sacraments and Jewish rituals. This isn’t a shared moral stance; it’s PAS imposing its interpretation on a diverse nation.

: Contrary to PAS’s claim, Christianity, Hinduism, and Judaism don’t universally condemn alcohol—wine is central to Christian sacraments and Jewish rituals. This isn’t a shared moral stance; it’s PAS imposing its interpretation on a diverse nation. Crew Sensitivities Overblown: Harun’s claim that Muslim attendants are “forced” to serve alcohol lacks evidence. MAS already allows opt-outs, per crew feedback on X. Banning alcohol to “protect” them is paternalistic and ignores existing policies.

Logistical Lunacy: Cendol in the Sky?

Swapping spirits for shaved ice sounds quaint but collapses under scrutiny:

Perishability and Mess : Cendol and ABC—shaved ice with coconut milk and syrups—melt and curdle in cabin conditions. Galley fridges can’t handle bulk perishables, and spills risk equipment damage. Alcohol? Shelf-stable and spill-proof.

: Cendol and ABC—shaved ice with coconut milk and syrups—melt and curdle in cabin conditions. Galley fridges can’t handle bulk perishables, and spills risk equipment damage. Alcohol? Shelf-stable and spill-proof. Health and Safety Risks : Icy desserts require extra cart runs, increasing turbulence hazards. Coconut allergies could spike complaints, and waste disposal adds costs. Booze is compact and low-risk.

: Icy desserts require extra cart runs, increasing turbulence hazards. Coconut allergies could spike complaints, and waste disposal adds costs. Booze is compact and low-risk. Crew Burden : Preparing cendol demands more work—grating ice, mixing syrups—than pouring drinks. This clashes with PAS’s supposed concern for Muslim crew, potentially disrupting prayer or fasting schedules.

: Preparing cendol demands more work—grating ice, mixing syrups—than pouring drinks. This clashes with PAS’s supposed concern for Muslim crew, potentially disrupting prayer or fasting schedules. Supply Chain Chaos: Stocking pandan leaves and gula melaka across global routes inflates costs and waste, especially on short-haul where perishables spoil. Alcohol’s simplicity wins.

Misguided Morality: Imposing on the Minority, Ignoring the Majority?

PAS frames this as respecting the “majority” (Muslims, who abstain) over a “minority” (drinkers). But that’s a false binary in multicultural Malaysia:

Eroding Secular Fabric: MAS is a national carrier, not a faith-based one. Banning alcohol echoes creeping “Islamisation” critiques, like the 2016 Rayani Air fiasco (a halal airline suspended for violations). It alienates non-Muslims—Chinese, Indian, and expat communities—who see it as overreach, not respect. As Bawang Assan assemblyman Datuk Seri Wong Soon Koh called it, “ignorant and short-sighted.”

No Evidence of Widespread Offense : Harun’s claim of “uncomfortable” attendants lacks data—MAS surveys show high crew satisfaction. And passenger stats? Most don’t drink, but those who do value the option, per global polls. Prioritizing prohibition ignores that 30% of Malaysians are non-Muslim, many of whom fly MAS.

: Harun’s claim of “uncomfortable” attendants lacks data—MAS surveys show high crew satisfaction. And passenger stats? Most don’t drink, but those who do value the option, per global polls. Prioritizing prohibition ignores that 30% of Malaysians are non-Muslim, many of whom fly MAS. Religious Cherry-Picking : MPs cite “every faith” banning alcohol, but that’s selective—Christianity and Hinduism have moderate views, and Judaism allows wine ritually. This isn’t universal morality; it’s PAS ideology masquerading as consensus.

: MPs cite “every faith” banning alcohol, but that’s selective—Christianity and Hinduism have moderate views, and Judaism allows wine ritually. This isn’t universal morality; it’s PAS ideology masquerading as consensus. Ignores Real Crew Protections: Train attendants better on refusals, not ban the product. Global airlines like Delta handle this without issue.

Safety Strawman: Drunks Aren’t the Core Problem

PAS trots out 2015 and 2017 incidents to justify the ban. Fair point—unruly drunks suck. But:

Bans Don’t Fix Root Causes : Dry airlines like Pakistan International Airlines still report disruptions (often from smuggled booze). FAA data shows most incidents stem from pre-boarding binges at airports, not inflight pours. Solution? Limit servings (one/hour, per surveys) or AI-monitored carts, not total bans.

: Dry airlines like Pakistan International Airlines still report disruptions (often from smuggled booze). FAA data shows most incidents stem from pre-boarding binges at airports, not inflight pours. Solution? Limit servings (one/hour, per surveys) or AI-monitored carts, not total bans. Alcohol’s Double-Edged Sword : It calms nerves for 20% of flyers (per Global Rescue). A full ban could spike anxiety-fueled outbursts, offsetting any “safety” gains.

: It calms nerves for 20% of flyers (per Global Rescue). A full ban could spike anxiety-fueled outbursts, offsetting any “safety” gains. Temporary Bans Backfired: COVID-era dry policies on American and Southwest led to more unruliness as passengers pre-loaded. Revenue dipped, satisfaction tanked—lessons MAS shouldn’t repeat.

Global Precedents: Why Dry Doesn’t Fly for Aspirational Airlines

Look at performers: Alcohol-serving Qatar and Etihad dominate Middle East skies, with 80%+ load factors. Dry Saudia? Solid domestically, but international lags. MAS, eyeing Asean hub status, needs every edge—not self-imposed handicaps.

Even critics on X mock the idea: “Cendol at 35k feet? PAS turning MAS into a teh tarik truck.” (Paraphrased from social buzz.)

International Focus, Local Blunder

MAS’s strategy hinges on international expansion—70% of its routes are long-haul, targeting Europe, Australia, and Asia. Alcohol is a global norm, not a luxury:

Global Standards Ignored : Even conservative carriers like Qatar and Etihad serve alcohol to compete globally. Saudia’s dry model, cited by PAS, limits its network to pilgrimage routes, irrelevant to MAS’s ambitions.

: Even conservative carriers like Qatar and Etihad serve alcohol to compete globally. Saudia’s dry model, cited by PAS, limits its network to pilgrimage routes, irrelevant to MAS’s ambitions. Bankruptcy Risk: MAS’s recovery took years of restructuring. A ban could slash premium revenue and tourist bookings, pushing it back toward financial ruin in an industry where one misstep means collapse.

Cultural and Political Backfire

This isn’t just bad business—it’s a cultural and political misfire:

Undermining Multiculturalism : Malaysia’s 30% non-Muslim population and global visitors expect inclusivity. A ban risks echoing the failed 2016 Rayani Air experiment (a halal airline shut for violations), branded “ignorant” by critics like Datuk Seri Wong Soon Koh.

: Malaysia’s 30% non-Muslim population and global visitors expect inclusivity. A ban risks echoing the failed 2016 Rayani Air experiment (a halal airline shut for violations), branded “ignorant” by critics like Datuk Seri Wong Soon Koh. Tourism Sabotage : Tiong King Sing’s tourism push thrives on Malaysia’s diversity. Alcohol bans signal exclusion, potentially costing millions in visitor revenue as tourists pick booze-friendly Thailand or Singapore.

: Tiong King Sing’s tourism push thrives on Malaysia’s diversity. Alcohol bans signal exclusion, potentially costing millions in visitor revenue as tourists pick booze-friendly Thailand or Singapore. Political Overreach: Imposing PAS’s ideology on a national carrier alienates secular and non-Muslim Malaysians, fueling division. X users already call it “PAS turning MAS into a teh tarik truck.”

PAS MPs mean well—promoting cendol nods to Malaysia’s vibrant food scene. But in aviation, good intentions pave the runway to ruin. This proposal isn’t pro-culture; it’s anti-progress, risking jobs, tourists, and MAS’s hard-won turnaround. As one lawmaker slammed it: “Ignorant and short-sighted.” Time for Parliament to sip reality, not just syrup. Let passengers choose their poison—or their pandan. After all, in a diverse nation like Malaysia, the real flight risk is uniformity, not a G&T