As reported from a proceeding in a court at Pasir Putih in Kg S Petai, Kelantan –

A Father raped his own daughters ! – ⁠

2 Brothers raped their own younger sister ! –

⁠A Mother reported the incidents to the police ! –

The Father is the Village Head in a state ruled by PAS ! –

The Father demonstrated in the recent Turun Anwar demonstration in Kota Raya ! ⁠ –

Such news never made the headlines in any news outlet in Msia ! ! ! –

But drinking a glass of beer recently made National headlines ! –

Mistakenly hanging the Msian flag upside down got many people pulled into the police station & charged in court ! –

Mistakenly printed some religious symbols on the socks got a company & CEO into trouble ! –

Such is the real situation & the state of moral code of conduct in this beloved country of ours ! –

How can we save ourselves & save our kids?

In the quiet heart of Kampung Seri Petai, Pasir Puteh—a rural enclave in Malaysia’s northeastern state of Kelantan, long governed by the conservative Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS)—a courtroom revelation has shattered the facade of moral authority. On October 7, 2025, at the Kota Bharu Sessions Court, a 65-year-old man, identified in local whispers as the village head (ketua kampung), stood charged alongside his two adult sons for the sexual assault of his own daughters, aged 12 and 16. This is not just a family tragedy; it is a stark indictment of unchecked power, silenced narratives, and a selective outrage that plagues Malaysian society.

The proceedings, held before Judge Zulkifli Abdullah, painted a harrowing picture of repeated abuse within the confines of the family home. According to charges under Section 14 of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 (Act 792), the father is accused of physically sexually assaulting both daughters in separate incidents last July, between 2 p.m. and 3 p.g. One son, aged 33, faces allegations of assaulting the 16-year-old sister in mid-2024. The younger son, 24, is charged with an assault on September 19, 2024, between 12:15 a.m. and 12:30 a.m. All three pleaded not guilty, with the court denying bail due to the non-bailable nature of the offenses—each carrying up to 20 years’ imprisonment and whipping upon conviction. The case is set for re-mention on November 6, 2025.

What makes this case particularly insidious is the alleged perpetrator’s position of trust. As village head, the father was not merely a parent but a community pillar—tasked with upholding Islamic values and moral guidance in a state where PAS’s strict Sharia-influenced policies dominate public life. Reports from local sources suggest he actively participated in the “Turun Anwar” demonstrations earlier this year in Kota Raya, Kelantan, joining thousands in black-clad protests calling for Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s ouster on July 26, 2025. There, amid chants for ethical governance, he reportedly waved banners decrying national corruption. Yet, behind closed doors, the very moral code he championed allegedly masked years of familial predation.

The catalyst for justice came from an unlikely source: the mother. Separated from the family but vigilant, she reportedly tipped off authorities after discovering the abuse, filing a police report that unraveled the nightmare. Her daughters, now in protective custody under the Social Welfare Department (JKM), represent countless silenced voices in rural Malaysia, where familial honor often trumps victim advocacy. Police investigations, led by the Pasir Puteh district station, continue to probe the extent of the trauma, with early indications pointing to a pattern of exploitation spanning over a year.

This scandal echoes a darker undercurrent in Kelantan, where sexual abuse cases have surged—252 reported rapes alone in recent years, per state police data. Yet, unlike high-profile outrages that dominate headlines, this story has barely rippled through national media. No breathless live updates, no viral op-eds.

Instead, Malaysian discourse fixates on trivial transgressions: a politician sipping a glass of beer in a conservative setting, sparking national fury and calls for resignation; a Malaysian flag inadvertently hung upside down at a Merdeka Day event, leading to police detentions and court summonses; or the infamous 2023 Bata socks scandal, where printed “Allah” motifs on footwear triggered boycotts, CEO resignations, and investigations under sedition laws. These “moral panics” eclipse the real predators lurking in plain sight.

Why the disparity? In a nation grappling with identity politics, PAS-ruled states like Kelantan prioritize symbolic piety—banning concerts, enforcing dress codes, and amplifying anti-vice rhetoric—over systemic safeguards against child abuse. Village heads, often unelected and embedded in PAS networks, wield informal power that can intimidate victims and witnesses. The “Turun Anwar” rallies, framed as crusades against federal “immorality,” ironically shield local hypocrites. As one anonymous community member told local reporters, “He preached from the surau pulpit about family sanctity, but his home was a prison.”

So, how do we save ourselves—and our children—from this moral hypocrisy? First, demand transparency: Push for mandatory reporting of abuse allegations against public figures, with independent oversight beyond police discretion. Second, amplify survivor voices through platforms like NGOs (e.g., Women’s Aid Organisation) and digital advocacy, bypassing gatekept media. Third, reform education: Integrate comprehensive sex education and trauma awareness in schools, challenging taboos that silence victims. Finally, hold leaders accountable—regardless of party or piety. True reform begins when a child’s scream drowns out the echo of empty slogans.

This case in Kampung Seri Petai is not isolated; it is symptomatic. Until Malaysia confronts its selective scandals, the shadows of betrayal will only lengthen. The daughters’ fight for justice is ours too—let it not fade into silence.

Source : Wan Mahussin

Source : Klik

