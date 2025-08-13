Akmal should teach himself how to design the Malaysian flag correctly, since he’s so good at calling out others

AFTER demanding the UMNO president to impose gag order on its notorious youth wing chief over his obsession in stirring up racial hatred and discord, Siti Kasim has chastised Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail for their inaction.

Worse still, the cops have seemingly chickened out to the two-day ultimatum issued by firebrand Datuk Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh that unless hardware shop owner Feng Jin Zhen is charged by today (Aug 13), “then UMNO Youth shall mobilise its members to drop by the shop on Thursday (Aug 14) to conduct a flag installation class for the Ah Pek”.

“Why must the Home Ministry, AGC (Attorney-General’s Chambers) and the police take instruction from Akmal,” fumed the human rights activist and lawyer on her latest YouTube video.

“Why must our authorities allow Akmal to threaten and bully fellow Malaysians? Not only has the man apologised but he wasn’t even seeking publicity by uploading the said gaffe on social media to begin with.”

For the record, Feng who has apologised profusely over flying the Jalur Gemilang upside down was arrested on Saturday night (Aug 9) prior to being released on bail at about 3pm the following day after police completed recording his statement.

The police are investigating the case under Section 5 of the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act 1963, Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955 and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

“In total, statements from more than 10 people have been recorded to assist in the investigation into the inverted Jalur Gemilang incident … the investigation papers were sent to the Deputy Public Prosecutor’s office today (Aug 11),” Seberang Perai Utara district police chief ACP Anuar Abd Rahman told the media.

Mob justice

Siti Kasim also hailed the gesture of Lawyers For Liberty (LFL) director Zaid Malek who “will be there at the store in Penang on Thursday (Aug 14) to educate Akmal Saleh that his actions are wrongful and to protect the store-owner from bullying and intimidation”

“The ordinary public is stunned that Akmal continues to harass and bully the store-owner by using his position as an elected assemblyman and part of the ruling government to act with impunity,” lamented Zaid in a media statement.

“This politician – bereft of any good sense – is gathering a mob to intimidate and bully a member of the public. And nobody in authority seems prepared to put a stop to it.”

Added Zaid: “For all their talk about safeguarding racial unity, this government is turning a blind eye when one of their own stokes the fires of hatred.

“Akmal is not some random individual with no clout; he is a politician with the backing of UMNO which is a key component of the government. His reckless and irresponsible statements can create strife and conflict among Malaysians.”

Deafening silence

Echoing the sentiments raised by Zaid, Siti Kasim also berated the brand of “gangsterism politics” that are being propagated by UMNO.

Who is he to tell the authorities what to do? We can’t fault him in entirety but to also blame PMX and the Home Minister for their silence and inability to subdue the perpetrator every time we’re confronted by a chaotic situation sparked by Akmal.

Hope there is no more Madani government after GE16 (16th General Election) … over the past three years, UMNO has been incessantly trying to free criminals within their ranks as well as to stir up turmoil and disorder in the country through people like Akmal.

Don’t expect political leaders like this to champion our economy well-bring, create job opportunities, seek justice for the oppressed poor or fight for social equality.

PMX who portrayed himself as a reformist has failed miserably in defending the non-Maay minorities when they’re being whacked left, right and centre … the same applies to all Malay reformists like Saifuddin and Mat Sabu who were very vocal in upholding the rights of non-Malays when they were in the opposition.

It’s very sad that Jalur Gemilang is used as a political bait to whip up racial discord … likewise the double standard of turning a blind eye to similar blunders committed by Malay-oriented organisations.

Even OKU (disabled persons) aren’t spared from their game plan with the police swiftly acting on reports lodged compared to obvious corruption cases.

“YB Akmal Saleh, can you go to the designer’s house and teach them to illustrate the Malaysian flag?”

A rights lawyer has poured cold water on Akmal Saleh’s attempt to portray himself as fair in his current campaign over the Jalur Gemilang, after the Umno Youth chief called for stern action against his own party for displaying an incorrect image of the national flag.

Zaid Malek of vocal rights group Lawyers for Liberty maintained that the series of flag gaffes in recent weeks was not the problem.

“The problem is the conduct of opportunistic and irresponsible politicians like Akmal who take advantage of innocent errors for political mileage,” said Zaid, who has earlier offered to debate with Akmal on the issue.

He said Akmal was forced to condemn his own side after publicly attacking others for such mistakes.

“Had Akmal acted in decent and reasonable manner over the other flag mistakes, he would not have been put in the absurd position of having to call for police action upon his own youth wing members. Will Akmal learn his lesson?” he added.